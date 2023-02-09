ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

Can’t change the Bible a man is a man and a women is a women countries may change there rules but God doesnt

Reply
4
Steve Phairas
3d ago

so if you're a Christian Church you have to believe in Jesus and Jesus called God the Father but you're going to change it wow didn't know men could change God especially when they believe in him

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Voices: Anything less than allowing same-sex marriage will see the Church accused of rank injustice

I am a huge fan of our current Archbishop of Canterbury. I know him to possess great personal generosity and integrity; am frequently impressed by his deftness in negotiating political minefields; and found the poetry and power of his sermon at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II worthy of Donne in his prime.And yet… one decision still puzzles me, from one so principled and habitually wise. On 19 May 2018, witnessed by a quarter of the world, His Grace – ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion – conducted the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, who was...
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
The Independent

Catholic church unveils Black Mary and Jesus posters in anti-racism drive

The Catholic church has unveiled posters depicting Mary and Jesus as different ethnicities as part of an anti-racism drive launched in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.The images, showing the Biblical figures as Black, Asian and Middle Eastern, are to reflect the “rich diversity” of the church community. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales released the artwork as part of its newly launched Racial Justice Sunday event, created after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020. Father Mark Odion, a member of the steering group, told The Independent: “Depictions of the Holy Family have often reflected the culture...
Fox News

5 things Jesus never said

Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
The Week

Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'

Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Salon

No surprise when the pope says being gay "isn’t a crime" – a Catholic theologian explains why

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Pope Francis has called on Catholics to welcome and accept LGBTQ people. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," the pope said in an interview with The Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023, adding, "let's distinguish between a sin and a crime." He also called for the relaxation of laws around the world that target LGBTQ people.
WBUR

Mormon women confront power and patriarchy in the LDS church

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, use a safe computer and contact help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233), or visit https://www.thehotline.org. Listen to our latest 'First person': The fight to 'ordain women'...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Cardinal Pell: Protesters shout ‘Go to hell’ during funeral

Hundreds of people marched in protest in Sydney today, 2, February, outside the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell, a former Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations.A demonstration was planned by Community Action for Rainbow Rights (Carr), a LGBT+ grassroots campaign group, in protest against the cardinal’s opposition to marriage equality.At the ceremony in St Mary’s Cathedral, former prime minister Tony Abbott hailed Cardinal Pell as “the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced.”Cardinal Pell died at the age of 81 in January following heart complications after a hip surgery.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyre Nichols’ mother calls for passage of George Floyd bill at funeralShell announces record annual profits of £32.2bnRare green comet glows in London night sky
Jules

How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?

Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
Jules

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
NBC News

NBC News

582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy