ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Spread the love: Here's what's on tap for Valentine's Day in Bay County

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj6Vw_0khWVlOa00

BAY COUNTY — Several Bay County events are lined up to help spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

Whether it’s spending time with your significant other, best friend or a family member, there’s something for everyone to celebrate. Here are six upcoming Valentine’s Day events on tap for next week.

Valentine’s Day Celebration for Seniors

A Hand Up International Inc. is calling all seniors to join their special Valentine’s Day Party. The celebration begins Feb. 13 at noon at the Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. Ninth Court in Panama City. The event is free and open to all seniors. Attendees can enjoy food, music, dancing, bingo and door prizes. For more information, call 850-257-5786.

Two for $40 classes at Palmetto Paint Panama City

Palmetto Paint's Two for $40 class is offering a Valentine's Day special for couples, friends or anyone you love to pick their Valentine-themed painting. All tickets sold are good for two painters; it will not sell single tickets. The event is scheduled for Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. The class will be held at My Space Downtown at 97 W. Oak Ave., in Panama City. For tickets, visit PalmettoPaintPC.weebly.com.

Couples workshop at Board and Brush

Seats are filling fast for a couples workshop Valentine’s Day event Feb. 14 at Board and Brush Creative studio. Have a night of fun at the DIY workshop with someone special to you. The workshop is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Board and Brush Panama City at 452 Harrison Ave. Guests can take $30 off with the purchase of two full-size workshops using the code: COUPLE30. Anyone wishing to participate must pre-register 48 hours prior to the workshop. Website: BoardandBrush.com/panama-city.

Valentine’s Day Cruise at Capt. Anderson’s Marina

Capt. Anderson's Marina Valentine's Day cruise is a 1.5-hour dolphin encounter cruise that navigates the historic Grand Lagoon and St. Andrew's Bay. Spots are available to book a Valentine’s Day cruise with time slots of 12:30 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4 p.m. or 4:30 to 6 p.m. Guests can learn more about the history of Bay County and Shell Island on a romantic or child-friendly tour. Price: Adults $25, senior/military $23, child $20. Call 850-234-3435 for more information or to book.

Valentine’s Day Sunset Cruise at Bluegreen’s

Bluegreens Bayside Resort & Spa is offering two-hour Valentine’s Sunset Cruises aboard the Champagne Lady. Cruise dates are Feb. 14-18 with a departure time at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include a welcome Champagne toast, complimentary cocktail or non-alcoholic drink on board and an elegant array of hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available for additional beverages. For more information or tickets, visit BluegreenBaysidePCB on Linktree.

Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance at Board Walk Beach Resort

Valentine's Day dinner and dance features decorated grand ballrooms, entertainment and DJ Rad providing fun and romantic music for the special night. Located at 9600 S. Thomas Drive, doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner begins at 5 p.m.

The featured dinner will include roast prime rib, Coquille St. Jacque, seared gulf grouper with mango chutney, chicken cordon blue with res pesto cream, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, cranberry arugula salad with poppy seed vinaigrette and an array of dessert options. Tickets are $32.95 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite. For more information, call 850-596-8125 or visit: BoardwalkBeachHotel.com.

Thistle and Thorne’s Valentine's Burlesque show

Dancers from The Moon Jewel Revue will put on a Valentine's themed Burlesque show Feb. 11 at Thistle and Thorne, 304 Harrison Ave. Attendees must be 21 or older. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. with tickets at $15 presale and $20 at the door. For more information, visit Facebook.com/Thistle&Thorne.

If you'd like to include your Valentine’s Day events on this list, email eburrell@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
uwfvoyager.com

Ft. Walton Beach Weekend Event News: Feb. 10-12

This weekend is all about celebrating love, and the Emerald Coast is no exception. Come down to Ft. Walton Beach with your special Valentine and/or family and celebrate one of the many events being hosted in Downtown Ft. Walton!. Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. — Hoot and Heart. This...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
My 1053 WJLT

Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month

Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Largest Mardi Gras parade in Bay County begins on Friday

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets. The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Three Bay County locations offering free tax services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The tax deadline will be here before you know it and there are plenty of places to get your taxes done for free. The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation is offering free tax services in three Bay County locations. Monday and Saturday volunteers will be at the Panama City Beach Library. Wednesdays […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

‘Egg-flation’s’ impact on Lynn Haven bakery

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sweet treats can be the key to anyone’s heart. However, you may find yourself splurging a bit more this Valentine’s Day. “Egg-flation” is causing a number of bakeries to adjust their prices. The USDA reported $4.25 was the average price of a...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lineup announced for spring Thunder Beach Rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands will be making their way to the Panhandle for the 25th annual Thunder Beach Rally in just a few months. Officials have announced the musical line-up for the event that will be taking place this Spring. On Wednesday, May 3rd, Buck Cherry will be playing. Then, on Thursday, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning. Members of the Gulf County Senior Citizens Center teamed up with the Warden of the Gulf Correctional Institution to host a birthday party for 99-year-old twins Era Luckie Daniell and Vera Rozier.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Couple turns sorrow into support at the Ark

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When hard times hit, it’s an opportunity to use sorrow to help support others. That’s a message which has guided speaker and author Carol Kent - alongside her husband Gene - to help people all around the country through personal struggles. Their...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Residents voice speeding concerns on Panama City road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents who live on Woodridge Road said they feel unsafe because of the number of cars that speed down their street. “Several times I’ve been almost hit walking my dog on the street,” resident Teresa Robbins said. “I’ve seen other pedestrians almost get hit. I mean, I had one person […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 bay county fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
WALA-TV FOX10

Eglin AFB to release weather balloons

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA) - The 96th Operations Group will release red weather balloons beginning Saturday and running through Feb. 20 from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Eglin Air Force Base announced Friday. The balloons will be released each day between 6:30 a.m. to...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WMBB

Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.  On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.  After […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy