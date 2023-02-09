ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's going to be big': St. Andrews Mardi Gras expected to see record-breaking crowds

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
ST. ANDREWS — Returning for its 26th year, The Krewe of St. Andrews will hold the annual Mardi Gras festival in historic St. Andrews this weekend, and the organizers are expecting nearly 50,000 people to turn out for the carnival celebration.

Sponsored by Destination Panama City, the three-day festival kicks off Friday and continues with parades, live music, family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more through Sunday.

Moe Parker, president of KOSA, said the St. Andrews Mardi Gras festival has continued to grow in numbers since its inception in 1997.

Now open:Havana 1980 food truck transforming into full-scale restaurant in St. Andrews

Also:Strides for Scholars 5K returns to Panama City to benefit school programs. How to sign up

“We’re expecting our best year yet,” Parker said. “This is the first year we’ve gotten the most entries into the parades and over 20 themed floats, so it's going to be big.”

A kids parade along Beck Avenue kicks off the festival at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by the main parade at 2 p.m. Saturday starting at Oakland Terrace Park and traveling down Beck Avenue before ending on 15th street. A pet parade will start at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday along Bayview Avenue.

A street festival, which is primarily on Beck and Bayview avenues in St. Andrews, will feature an array of entertainment, including live music, activity booths, local vendors, a kids zone and food trucks. Festivities will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Everyone, including pets, is encouraged to come dressed in their best Mardi Gras attire to participate in costume contests and raffles.

“We want everyone to come out to celebrate to have that full Mardi Gras experience," Parker said.

While attendance at the festival is free, VIP tickets are also on sale for an enhanced experienced. VIP ticket holders will receive a signature KOSA Mardi Gras 2023 medallion, catered lunch by Hunt’s Oyster Bar, special seating on Beck Avenue, access to private restrooms and free drinks. VIP tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

About the Krewe of St. Andrews

According to the organization's website, the local Mardi Gras began with the Krewe of Dominique Youx out of Bay Point in Panama City Beach introducing the idea to the St. Andrews community. The residents became inspired by the idea and eventually formed their own krewe.

“This was a 'dream' turned 'reality' for a revitalization event as defined in the completed St. Andrews Visioning Project, and so began the work of the citizens of St. Andrews to make the St. Andrews Mardi Gras the success it is today,” the organization stated on its website.

Every year, a king and queen are announced with a royal court of four princesses and four princes to represent the krewe and participate in monthly events within the community.

In addition to the Mardi Gras festival, KOSA hosts several events throughout the year, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Charity Golf Tournament. The nonprofit organization consists of approximately 210 volunteers

“We’re not just here for Mardi Gras, we are committed to helping raise money for local charities throughout the year,” Parker said. “We are community members doing things for our community, and we hope everyone gets the chance to be a part of our events.”

Since its inception, KOSA has raised more than $212,000 to benefit local charities such as Second Chance, Habitat for Humanity of Bay County, Boys and Girls Club of Bay County and Gulf Coast State College.

For more about the Krewe of St. Andrews, visit StAndrewsMardiGras.com.

