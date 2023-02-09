Fort Pierce selling nearly a dozen city-owned, surplus properties

Fort Pierce: About a dozen city-owned properties are for sale this month, according to a news release.

Properties for sale:

424 Douglas Court

426 Douglas Court

612 N. 25th St.

706 N. 20th St.

604 S. Sixth St.

515 Douglas Court

1204 Avenue E

1620 Avenue E

Avenue D (Parcel ID: 2409-603-0055-000-2)

North 25th Street (Parcel ID: 2408-501-0066-000-6)

North 25 Street (Parcel ID: 2408-501-0067-000-3)

Why it matters: This is part of the city's push to restore neighborhoods and eliminate surplus city land.

More information: To bid on the properties, go to https://cityoffortpierce.com/Bids.aspx?CatID=17