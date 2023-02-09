ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce selling nearly a dozen city-owned, surplus properties

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
Fort Pierce: About a dozen city-owned properties are for sale this month, according to a news release.

Properties for sale:

  • 424 Douglas Court
  • 426 Douglas Court
  • 612 N. 25th St.
  • 706 N. 20th St.
  • 604 S. Sixth St.
  • 515 Douglas Court
  • 1204 Avenue E
  • 1620 Avenue E
  • Avenue D (Parcel ID: 2409-603-0055-000-2)
  • North 25th Street (Parcel ID: 2408-501-0066-000-6)
  • North 25 Street (Parcel ID: 2408-501-0067-000-3)

Why it matters: This is part of the city's push to restore neighborhoods and eliminate surplus city land.

More information: To bid on the properties, go to https://cityoffortpierce.com/Bids.aspx?CatID=17

Comments / 1

 

