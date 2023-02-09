Palm Beach coffee shop brews beans straight from mountains of India

It's a family affair.

If you are looking for a cup of coffee, Chik Monk Estate Coffee at 139 N. County Road sources specialty coffee beans from co-owner Nandini Jayaprasad's family estate in Chikmagalur, India, all the way to Palm Beach County, where it is roasted locally each week.

Originally part of the Haven Café inside Haven Palm Beach , Jayaprasad and her husband, David Beil, moved to their own store in the Paramount Building in December 2021.

"We graduated," Beil said. "Our customers got to know us, and we wanted to try something bigger."The Paramount location has about 500 square feet, and they can seat between 20 to 30, while they had only "a handful" of seats at their old location.

"We wanted to have a welcoming place," he continued, "where people can come and sit down" while enjoying their coffee.

The beans are tended, hand-picked, sun-dried by the local community in India and are Rainforest Alliance Certified — meaning they were produced "using methods that support the three pillars of sustainability: social, economic, and environmental," according to the alliance's website.

Chik Monk's coffee selections include dark roast, medium roast, French roast and Espresso.

Jayaprasad and Beil have a pop-up at the Wellington Equestrian Festival at Wellington International and can be found at the West Palm Beach Green Market.

Chik Monk coffee also is available at Amici Market, 155 N County Road, and at 11 Whole Food locations, as well as at chikmonk.com.

