Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County cities awarded nearly $30 million
Three Alachua County cities will receive nearly $30 million for wastewater projects following Florida’s release of $240 million for 36 projects across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funds on Friday. A press release said the projects will reduce nutrients headed into Florida’s waterways and eliminate 20,000 septic tanks.
WCJB
People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
WCJB
3rd annual Beer for Brains event in High Springs honors beloved softball coach
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in High Springs took cover and attempted to stay dry at the third annual “Beer for Brains” event. The event was held at high springs brewery and honors the memory of Jeremy Payne, who died of brain cancer in 2020. Payne was...
‘I Am A Monster’: Florida Man Killed College Student Friend In ‘Gainesville Love Triangle’ Murder
There are alligators crawling around the city of Gainesville, Florida. But they’re not the only predators. On Sept. 20, 2020, Erika Friman filed a missing persons report after not hearing from her boyfriend, Christian Aguilar, an 18-year-old University of Florida freshman. “The night before he was supposed to spend...
WCJB
Wastewater infrastructure in North Central Florida to receive part of $240 million grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding as part of a $240 million push for environmental protection. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the money through the Wastewater Grant Program, which will help to support 36 wastewater projects in Florida. That includes Gainesville, which is...
Noted journalist, businessman dies
Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
WCJB
Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
villages-news.com
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
WCJB
Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
WCJB
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
WCJB
City of Williston officials celebrate grand opening of Fireman’s Park
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - City hall in the city of Williston will be closed for a celebration on Thursday. City officials are putting down their pens and picking up a drink for the grand opening of Fireman’s Park. City hall will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. The...
WCJB
Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala
This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
Comments / 0