Alachua County cities awarded nearly $30 million

Three Alachua County cities will receive nearly $30 million for wastewater projects following Florida’s release of $240 million for 36 projects across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funds on Friday. A press release said the projects will reduce nutrients headed into Florida’s waterways and eliminate 20,000 septic tanks.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted journalist, businessman dies

Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard

The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion’s Teacher of the Year

Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
HAWTHORNE, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala

This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program

The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
OCALA, FL

