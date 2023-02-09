Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $901 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $11.21 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.29 billion, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.35 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

