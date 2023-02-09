ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Shayla Alexander provides personality, skill set for regional-bound Mishawaka Marian girls

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SqPR_0khWT5fr00

MISHAWAKA — Shayla Alexander brings provides a "personality" to the Marian girls basketball team according to her coach.

The talented senior cager brings plenty of game to the hardwood for the regional-bound Knights too.

Alexander has been a key cog this season in the success of the Class 3A No. 8 Knights. Marian, sporting a 22-5 mark, will face Tippecanoe Valley (21-3) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Jimtown Regional.

Roundup:Inspired South Bend Washington rolls to 4A sectional crown in Plymouth

Veteran Marian coach Steve Scott knows the versatile 5-10 Alexander is a key piece to the puzzle for his senior-laden squad.

"Shayla has been huge for us this season," said Scott, whose team won its own sectional title. "She's one of our double figure scorers and that creates challenges for teams we play because they can only take away so much.

"She's a smart player. She plays really hard and she's our best defender. She's versatile and can guard any positions on the floor and takes pride in her defense too."

"She's definitely our talker on the court. She plays with her heart on her sleeve out there."

Alexander averages 11 points, over five rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds as a junior after coming to Marian her sophomore year after attending Clay High School as a freshman.

Alexander made her final game on the home hardwood one to remember. She tallied 20 points as the Knights beat rival Saint Joseph 71-31 to claim the program's first sectional crown since 2020. Marian won sectional titles from 2018-20 in Scott's first three years as coach before losing to Washington in sectional play each of the past two seasons. Washington moved up to Class 4A this year due to the IHSAA tournament success factor. The Panthers are ranked No. 1 and 26-0 this season.

"To be able to hold the sectional trophy and cut down the nets for the first time was a dream come true for me," said Alexander of the sectional championship. "I just felt that I had to perform in my last game on our court. It was an amazing game."

Alexander admits that she has a "personality" when it comes to her play on the court.

"I'm one of the goofy ones on our team," Alexander related following practice Monday. "I love to see my teammates smile. I like to bring good energy to them on the court and bring exctiement to the court.

"I just try to play with confidence and play hard. Our goal is to work as a team and have confidence in what we do as a team. I just try to go out there and play with heart."

Alexander traces her love of the game to her father Rashawn. She also credits him and her middle school coach Will Bynum for her love of defense.

"My Dad taught me how to love basketball and how to play with pride and confidence," said Alexander. "I love playing defense. I take so much pride in it. My number one rule is that defense always wins games. Coach Bynum taught me defense. I always have a defense first mindset out there."

Alexander, who was a second-team All-Northern Indiana Conference selection, has put a lot of work into her game to make a big time improvement from a season ago. She works with personal trainer Tariq Scott and has also worked in the past with former Washington star Cedric Moodie. Alexander also played AAU ball with Always 100.

"Her offseason work has showed up this season," noted coach Scott, who notched his 300th career coaching win in the sectional final. "She has vastly improved her ballhandling skills and her shot has gotten better."

Alexander, who likes to dance, draw and roller skate, plans to play at Bethel University in Mishawaka next season.

The Knights, like in the sectional, will be the favorite at the one-game regional. Marian is led by Indiana All-Star hopeful Nevaeh Foster. Senior guard Foster averages 25 points a game and now has 2,233 career points, the most in Marian history for boys or girls. The NIC MVP and Western Kentucky recruit is just the third prep player in St. Joe County history to score 2,000 points with the others being current WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith and current Maryland freshman Mila Reynolds, both of whom helped their Washington teams win state championships.

The Knights, despite several injuries to key players, have been tested by a tough schedule. Marian has played 15 Class 4A teams this season and all five of their losses are to 4A squads, including No. 1 and undefeated Washington.

"I think that this is a very good matchup for us," said coach Scott. "Chris (Valley coach Chris Kindig) has done a hell of a job. I just give our kids a lot of credit this season for what they have done. We've had very few practices all season with everyone there and healthy for us."

Marian, which lost to the eventual state champions in Northwestern and NorthWood in regional play in 2018, 19 and 20, hopes to be close to full strength come Saturday. Scott says he expects MaKaya Porter to play in the regional. The senior star missed the first 22 games due to an offseason knee injury. She then played two games and totaled 28 points and 15 rebounds, but did not play in the three sectional wins. Porter, who did practice Monday, averaged 19 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and was a Junior All-Star in 2022. Scott added that senior Grace O'Hara, who missed the sectional due to an ankle injury, will be a game time decision Saturday. O'Hara averages 2.5 ppg.

The Knights, who were NIC runner-up to Washington at 10-1, is shooting for the program's first-ever regional title Saturday.

Valley, which won the Bremen Sectional, is led by Kaydence Mellott. The 5-8 senior guard is the team's lone double-digit scorer at 19.5 points a contest. The Vikings, who average 53 points a game and allow 38 points a contest, also count on senior Lily Ault (7.6), senior Molly Moriarty (5.6), junior Macy Peterson (5.3) and senior Corinna Stiles (5.1). The Valley roster features five seniors and four players listed at six feet or taller.

The Vikings, whose last sectional title came in 2017, won the Three Rivers Conference title at 9-0. Valley has played three Class 4A teams this season, going 1-2 with a win over Plymouth and losses to Warsaw and Fort Wayne Northrop.

The Vikings, who have won eight in a row, won a regional title in 2015. Valley went on to finish as state runner-up that season.

The winner of the Marian-Valley game will move on to the semistate round on Saturday, Feb. 18. Pairings for the four-team semistates will be drawn by the IHSAA on Sunday at 3 p.m. Host sites for the North Semistates are LaPorte, Logansport, Huntington North and Frankfort.

GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONALS

All times EST

CLASS 4A

At LaPorte

2 p.m.: No. 1 South Bend Washington (26-0) vs. Valparaiso (23-2)

5 p.m.: Northridge (22-5) vs. Lake Central (21-5)

CLASS 3A

At Jimtown

1 p.m.: No. 8 Mishawaka Marian vs. Tippecanoe Valley (21-3)

4 p.m.: No. 6 Fairfield vs. Highland (17-6)

CLASS 2A

At Winamac

1 p.m.: No. 3 Central Noble (24-2) vs. South Central (23-3)

CLASS 1A

At Caston

1 p.m.: Tri-County (14-11) vs. No. 7 Bethany Christian (21-3)

4 p.m.: No. 6 Washington Township (19-6) vs. Argos (13-12)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Two michiana girls basketball teams advance to semi-state

LAPORTE, Ind., --- Girls high school basketball regional play tipped off on Saturday and two Michiana teams will advance to the next round. Laporte High School hosted the 4A regional bracket while Jimtown hosted the 3A. In 3A play Mishawaka Marian faced Tippy Valley, looking to punch their ticket to...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll

Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Win 84-75 Shootout at Merrillville

The La Porte boy’s basketball team travelled to Merrillville Friday night winning 84-75 in a fast paced, highly entertaining DAC conference game. The Slicers, who have suffered through horrible starts on trips to Lake County this season, came out red hot in this one. LP hit 6 three pointers in the opening quarter running to 23-22 first quarter lead. The Slicers led 23-18 late in the period but a missed block out on a free throw, a turnover, and a buzzer beating reverse layup allowed the Pirates to cut the lead to one.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Notre Dame football introduces new defensive recruits

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - On Friday, Notre Dame football introduced its newest defensive leaders for the 2023. ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes and LeVon Whittaker caught up with some of the guys who make up head coach Marcus Freeman's first recruiting class.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WNDU

AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Vehicle crashes into South Bend building, causes temporary road closure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A crash late Saturday night in South Bend has caused a temporary road closure. According to South Bend Police, a vehicle crashed into a building on Olive Street around 11:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, while a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have closed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy