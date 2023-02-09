Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says There Was 'A Price To Pay' For Being Ric Flair's Friend
Ric Flair's departure from WCW to WWF in 1991 caused a seismic shift in the wrestling world. And while you might think Flair would have tipped off his closest confidants that he was making the jump, his former Four Horsemen stablemate Arn Anderson said Flair kept him in the dark.
Wrestle Zone
Bully Ray Helps Tyrus Beat Matt Cardona, Retain NWA World Title At NWA Nuff Said
Tyrus is still the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he might have a new challenger lurking on the horizon. At NWA Nuff Said on February 11, Tyrus defended the title against former champion Matt Cardona. The stipulation of the match dictated that no seconds were allowed at ringside, as the two stars would battle it out to determine the undisputed champion. Cardona was previously forced to relinquish the title due to an injury, and he wasn’t pinned when he challenged for the gold in a three-way match with Tyrus and Trevor Murdoch at NWA Hard Times in November.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Was Reportedly Caught Off Guard By What Cody Rhodes Said During Monday Night RAW Promo
Paul Heyman was apparently caught off guard during their segment on Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select reports that, “The Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo was universally praised by fans, and it was backstage in WWE, as well.” He also went on to explain just how that promo came together.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight
When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week
Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Says His Name Is Bigger Now Than It Was In WWE
As Brodus Clay in WWE, Tyrus experienced highs and lows in his career. He's well-known for his Funkasaurus gimmick, a dancing character who would bust a move during his matches. The character was initially well-pushed, embarking on a 21-match winning streak upon his introduction. Despite that, Clay was never in the main event picture, and was unable to win any championships during his tenure. But now Tyrus is the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion and headlining the Nuff Said pay-per-view for the NWA. In an interview with "The Ten Count", Tyrus talked about his journey after WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’
Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Austin Theory's Future As United States Champion
Austin Theory has an uphill battle to conquer next weekend, but a new report suggests a favorable outcome might be in line for the reigning United States Champion. On February 18, Theory will lay his title down inside WWE's most unforgiving structure — the Elimination Chamber — against five other men. The current champion will enter the chamber with some stiff competition, as he battles familiar foe Seth "Freakin" Rollins, along with Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, there is a possibility for Theory to retain.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Re-Signs Champions To New Contracts
There is always a bit of contract news going around AEW. This is no different as the company has locked down two of their champions. Austin and Colton Gunn just won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. That win was rather controversial, but it happened nonetheless. Now, it seems that they are going to stick around Tony Khan’s company.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Offers Contract To Ex-WWE Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge. In fact, Judge, who now goes by the name EJ Nduka, was offered an AEW contract recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Police Receiving Phone Calls Following MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite
In the aftermath of MJF's controversial promo on this week's "AEW Dynamite," several reports suggested that Nassau Police Department "were flooded with over 300 phone calls" and had to investigate the veracity of the story narrated by the AEW World Champion. However, ESPN's Marc Raimondi subsequently shot down the reports,...
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason For The Good Brothers' Absence From WWE TV
Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows have not appeared on "WWE Raw" since their loss to Damian Priest & Finn Bálor on January 9. While their absence could be related to fellow O.C. stablemate AJ Styles being on the shelf with an ankle injury, it was recently revealed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that The Good Brothers have a unique clause in their WWE contracts that allows them to not attend WWE shows if they're not being utilized in storylines or matches.
