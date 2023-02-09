Read full article on original website
CHAMPAIGN — There were spins and dunks, hook shots and blocks. In whatever way Dain Dainja wanted to impact the game, he found a way/. And he knew it was coming. Dainja is no stranger to Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the Big Ten. The two matched up here or there on the AAU circuit when the top prospects crossed paths en route to college basketball. Dainja felt confident about those games. Then again, Dainja is confident about everything right now.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
CHAMPAIGN — When Deron Williams arrived at Illinois in 2002, Ubben Basketball Complex was just four years old and one of the state-of-the-art facilities in basketball. The guard from Texas thought he had it made. But when Williams — an Illinois legend, 2005 All-American, three-time NBA All-Star and two-time...
Illinois forward RJ Melendez did not play in Saturday’s 69-60 win over No. 24 Rutgers because of a suspension for a “violation of team rules,” head coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the game. It’s not immediately clear how long that suspension will last. Underwood kept...
For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Danville. The Peoria High School basketball team will have a game with Danville High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The Bloomington High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School on February 11, 2023, 09:00:00.
BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Bloomington, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low. If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
With Danville’s new Golden Nugget Casino getting ready to open sometime this spring, dealer training is available starting Monday, February 13th out at Danville Area Community College. You can sign up through February 20th. Golden Nugget’s Chris Hawkland told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show that this kind of training to become a casino dealer is a rare opportunity.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A team of medical students and bioengineering students at the U of I are working to help doctors stay alert during surgeries. They’re doing it with a new anti-fatigue vest. Bara Saadah, a fourth-year med student, said something like this has never been done before. The vest supports the surgeons’ neck, […]
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
A new tradition begins on Saturday, February 11th at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena. The former AMBUCS Home and Business Expo is now the Neuhoff Media Home and Auto Show. It’s happening from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Director of Sales for Neuhoff Media Danville Tonya Salomon says the addition of the “auto” portion of the show has shown a lot of interest; with much more planned as well.
