Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Stevenson Ranch resident to sing and dance across the nation on ‘HITS! The Musical’
Cities across the country will get to experience a musical journey featuring America’s greatest hits from the 1960s to the present with “HITS! The Musical,” featuring budding young artists from 10 to 22, including Stevenson Ranch resident JJ Carandang. As a dancer for the WNBA L.A. Sparks...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade on The Price is Right
Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade is scheduled to appear on “The Price is Right” episode airing on Feb. 17. Wade, a children’s youth ministries pastor, has a neighbor who is a die-hard fan of “The Price is Right,” and Wade decided to surprise her neighbor as a gift by auditioning for the show.
NBC Los Angeles
Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village
WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.
signalscv.com
Uncover centuries-old traditions of Mardi Gras & celebrate in the SCV
The celebration of Mardi Gras has been a part of cultures for centuries. Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” which falls the day before Lent begins. Fat Tuesday is known as the last day of eating rich and fatty foods. Mardi Gras’ origin lies in ancient pagan celebrations of spring and infertility. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced all the way back to medieval Europe. Although the festival season is celebrated in many cities, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the most well-known.
The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition
These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Multiple Locations, Including SCV Store
The Bed Bath and Beyond located on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch is preparing to shut down, as the company faces hardships. Bed Bath and Beyond announced last week that they plan to close an additional 87 stores in addition to the 150 locations mentioned last year. The move comes after sources told Reuters ...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
One Skyline Home Untagged After Landslide
One of the Skyline houses yellow-tagged on Sunday after a landslide has been cleared for the residents to return home. On Sunday, a landslip occurred at the top of a slope along the rear yard fences of six homes on Plume Way in the Skyline community, according to officials with Tri Pointe Homes. “(On Tuesday) ...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
signalscv.com
Robert Lamoureux | What to do with a leaky roof and the new tiles don’t match?
Question: Robert, I read your articles and now I need some help. I live in Castaic and have a dilemma with roof leaks. Some of the flat concrete tiles on my home are broken and in need of being replaced. Unfortunately, they have been discontinued and are not readily available.
signalscv.com
Dr. Gene Dorio | Mother Nature’s Warning
The 7.8 earthquake in the Middle East is a reminder from Mother Nature of our vulnerability in California. Knowing our environment could prevent the Santa Clarita community from potential catastrophic events. I remember in 1963 watching from our Los Angeles rooftop the breach of the nearby Baldwin Hills dam killing...
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
sac.media
West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival
West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
signalscv.com
Longtime COC board member dies at age 72
Michele Jenkins, a longtime education advocate in the Santa Clarita Valley, died Monday. She was 72. Having served on the College of the Canyons governing board since 1984, Jenkins was a leader at the college during a tremendous period of growth, including the addition of its Canyon Country campus, its University Center and the hiring of longtime Chancellor Dianne Van Hook.
14 Freeway Crash Shuts Down Lanes East Of Santa Clarita
Three lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway were closed east of Santa Clarita due to a crash Saturday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp in Agua Dulce. “The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes were blocked,” ...
tourcounsel.com
Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California
The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
uscannenbergmedia.com
California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?
Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
