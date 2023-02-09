ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade on The Price is Right

Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade is scheduled to appear on “The Price is Right” episode airing on Feb. 17. Wade, a children’s youth ministries pastor, has a neighbor who is a die-hard fan of “The Price is Right,” and Wade decided to surprise her neighbor as a gift by auditioning for the show.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village

WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Uncover centuries-old traditions of Mardi Gras & celebrate in the SCV

The celebration of Mardi Gras has been a part of cultures for centuries. Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” which falls the day before Lent begins. Fat Tuesday is known as the last day of eating rich and fatty foods. Mardi Gras’ origin lies in ancient pagan celebrations of spring and infertility. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced all the way back to medieval Europe. Although the festival season is celebrated in many cities, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the most well-known.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LATACO

The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition

These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…

As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
MONROVIA, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Skyline Home Untagged After Landslide

One of the Skyline houses yellow-tagged on Sunday after a landslide has been cleared for the residents to return home.    On Sunday, a landslip occurred at the top of a slope along the rear yard fences of six homes on Plume Way in the Skyline community, according to officials with Tri Pointe Homes.  “(On Tuesday) ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Dr. Gene Dorio | Mother Nature’s Warning

The 7.8 earthquake in the Middle East is a reminder from Mother Nature of our vulnerability in California. Knowing our environment could prevent the Santa Clarita community from potential catastrophic events. I remember in 1963 watching from our Los Angeles rooftop the breach of the nearby Baldwin Hills dam killing...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
sac.media

West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival

West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
WEST COVINA, CA
signalscv.com

Longtime COC board member dies at age 72

Michele Jenkins, a longtime education advocate in the Santa Clarita Valley, died Monday. She was 72. Having served on the College of the Canyons governing board since 1984, Jenkins was a leader at the college during a tremendous period of growth, including the addition of its Canyon Country campus, its University Center and the hiring of longtime Chancellor Dianne Van Hook.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California

The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
BREA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?

Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA

