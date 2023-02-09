ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Groundswell Startups expanding with 3D-print prototyping lab amid boost in investments

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

Groundswell's 400-square-foot prototyping lab is taking shape inside an adjacent building, which formerly housed Affordable Pawn & Gun facing U.S. 1.

Florida Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sqG0_0khWSMLU00

Groundswell Startups is launching a lab packed with 3D printers and high-tech equipment to help fledgling companies build prototype hardware while cutting costs — and reducing reliance on shipping parts to and from China.

In December 2021, the Brevard County Commission awarded up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to equip the prototyping lab and install capital upgrades across the Melbourne nonprofit tech incubator, including a new roof.

Now, Groundswell's 400-square-foot prototyping lab is taking shape inside an adjacent building, which formerly housed Affordable Pawn & Gun facing U.S. 1.

More from Groundswell:Leader of Melbourne business incubator Groundswell discusses her game plan for entrepreneurs

More from the thinktank:Thanks to 'Shark Tank,' Christmas shoppers, SwiftPaws dog-exercise startup tops $1.5M in sales

Florida Tech news:Florida Tech rowers argue Title IX discrimination against males in bid to save their sport

"I think this lab is going to leave a legacy of hardware companies that were able to start, and were able to scale, because of the capacity," CEO Jarin Eisenberg said.

"Some of these machines cost $60,000, $50,000. You need expertise to run them. No startup can do that on their own. But to be able to access it right in their backyard is just a huge, huge catalyst for them," Eisenberg said.

"We want them to have easy access to high-quality machines where they can prototype, where they can quickly reiterate, get products into the hands of customers, get that critical feedback, and then connect them to larger manufacturers in the area," she said.

Equipment will begin arriving on Feb. 16, including large 3D printers that handle nylon, resin and thermoplastic polyurethane. The lab will also feature stations for soldering and circuit-board assembly, laser cutters, a 3D scanner, an oscillator and small hand tools.

Eisenberg said the ARPA-funded equipment should cost $200,000 to $230,000, and Groundswell tenants Catania Product Development, Jaycon Systems and Anderson Connectivity will provide mechanical-engineering expertise.

How will the prototyping lab help entrepreneurs? As an example, Eisenberg cited SwiftPaws founder Meghan Wolfgram's development of the lure-coursing dog exercise system she successfully pitched on ABC's "Shark Tank" in April, landing a $240,000 investment from star Lori Greiner.

"SwiftPaws needed a small part for her remote controllers. And it would have been very expensive and time-consuming for her to outsource that and do tooling. So instead, we had a mechanical engineer design that part in-house, printed a little over 300 of them, put them in her remotes, and she got out of back-order," Eisenberg said.

"Another great example is Tomahawk Robotics. When they were just (starting to) print their controller and test it, that's a really long process if you're sending it away every time. There always needs to be minor adjustments — and then you're sending it away again," she said.

"So what we want to do is bring that all in-house, so that company just walks next door to that prototyping lab: can see it, can touch it, can test it. It'll be accessible. It'll be low-cost. And they'll be surrounded with the expertise," she said.

Since its 2016 debut, Groundswell's stable of shared-space companies has generated more than $120 million in venture-capital investments. Eisenberg said Groundswell has nearly 300 members, and the organization is typically engaged with about 35 companies at varying development stages at any given time.

Melbourne Beach venture capitalist Bud Deffebach, who co-founded Groundswell, owns the 2,500-square-foot former pawn shop that will house the prototyping lab. Alertgy, a Groundswell tenant focused on developing a noninvasive wristband that measures blood glucose levels for diabetics, leases the majority of the building.

Muralist Christopher Maslow has added colorful graffiti-styled artwork to the lab walls. He said the imagery hearkens back to the "graffiti vibe" he helped paint inside The Park, Brevard County's largest indoor skate park that operated from 2007 to 2015 inside a remodeled Babcock Furniture warehouse on Irwin Street facing U.S. 1. The building now houses Groundswell.

"There's this really sophisticated feel to it. All these machines have the capability to change lives and bring ideas to life," Maslow said, standing in the lab surrounded by his artwork.

"So to juxtapose them with this rawness — the rawness of the graffiti and of this street art — it gives it this really unique opportunity to stand out on its own, almost like machines of art," he said.

The remainder of the $500,000 ARPA funding will go to a replacement roof, capital upgrades and office expansion — Eisenberg said Groundswell's 14 offices are full and she has a waiting list of prospective tenants.

This summer, Groundswell tenant Circ, a company that developed a system to recycle unwanted clothing into raw materials, received more than $30 million in funding. Investors included the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Inditex, one of the world's largest fashion retailers.

Groundswell tenant Kalagon announced in September it raised $3.3 million to pursue the world's first "smart cushion" designed to prevent wheelchair users from developing ulcers and pressure sores.

And Groundswell is now partnering with the North Brevard Economic Development Zone to conduct monthly one-on-one consultations with tech-focused companies in Titusville.

“We are one of the most diverse ecosystems in the Southeast. Our access to capital has only gotten greater and more sophisticated, as our companies have," Eisenberg said.

"Now is really the time to really pay attention to what’s happening here," she said.

'State of Startups' talk

Groundswell Startups CEO Jarin Eisenberg will deliver a "State of Startups" presentation during a Space Coast Young Professionals networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. March 9 at Groundswell. The address is 2412 Irwin St. in Melbourne.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

How Future Flights Could CHANGE at Orlando Airport

If you’re flying in or out of Orlando International Airport soon, there’s something you’ve gotta know. Frontier Airlines announced a merge with Spirit about a year ago, but JetBlue didn’t give up on buying Spirit to create an even larger airline. Not only would this make the budget airline larger, but it means that certain airports like MCO would see a HUGE influx of flights.
ORLANDO, FL
fit.edu

Five Florida Tech Programs Recognized in New Intelligent.Com Rankings

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Five Florida Tech online and traditional degree programs were recognized in the 2023 rankings from the higher education resource and planning site Intelligent.com. To arrive at its rankings, Intelligent.com uses a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six...
MELBOURNE, FL
mybackyardnews.com

LOCAL SCHOLARS SHINE AT FLORIDA TECH

MELBOURNE, FL (Grassroots Newswire) February 9, 2023 – The following local students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology. * Emily Foley of North Attleboro (02760) * Matt Berard of Norton (02766) * Matt Gorton of Seekonk (02771) To be included...
MELBOURNE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report February 11, 2023

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Saturday or Sunday due to severe weather and rip currents this weekend. SHARKS. Small Bonnethead sharks (also known as Shovelhead sharks) 2 to 3-feet-long that resemble...
COCOA BEACH, FL
disneybymark.com

Southwest Airlines Adds NEW Nonstop Route to Orlando

When you travel to Disney World, do you fly? We would guess that a lot of our readers do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of what airlines are doing to make sure you’re getting the best deals, know about discounts, and have details about new service to and from Orlando International Airport. Now, we’ve got a NEW flight to tell you about that can take you to Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District Is Beginning to Take Shape

We’ve got a huge update on the situation with Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”). By way of a very quick background, the RCID was created over 50 years ago and essentially functions as its own county government in Orlando, Florida. For years, it has given Disney (the majority landowner in the District) a huge amount of power over the land on which it operates, allowing Disney to select the Board of Supervisors that make critical decisions over the District’s land. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, a bill was passed that will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023 (in what many saw as an act of retaliation). But it seems things with the RCID could soon change in a critical way.
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida

Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
ORLANDO, FL
fit.edu

Border Reporter Headlines Florida Tech Free Speech Week

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Lauren Villagran, a reporter who covers the southern border for the El Paso Times and the USA TODAY Network, will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Florida Tech. Villagran will be the keynote speaker for the 12th annual Free Speech Week hosted by...
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

Jetlines postpones service to MLB

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
MELBOURNE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Coworking Space Opens in Historic News-Journal Building in Daytona

Volusia County entrepreneurs and remote workers are abuzz about Ripple Coworking’s newest coworking space in downtown Daytona Beach. Located in the historic Old Daytona Beach News-Journal Building on Orange Avenue, the coworking space has been attracting professionals from Daytona, Ormond Beach, Port Orange and Deland. The new coworking space...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque

Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
ORLANDO, FL
fit.edu

Scott Center Director Kimberly Sloman Awarded Heart of a Hero Award

Kimberly Sloman, associate professor in the School of Behavior Analysis and director of The Scott Center for Autism Treatment, was selected as an awardee for the Brevard Heart Foundation’s Heart of a Hero Award. Members from the foundation surprised Sloman at The Scott Center Feb. 7 to inform her...
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy