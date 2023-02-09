ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

'The ultimate bachelor pad': Renovated condo boasts stunning Louisville skyline views

By Lennie Omalza
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyP1u_0khWSJhJ00

Johnny Phillips had been living in his Jeffersonville condo for 16 years when his sister, Suzanne Seaton, convinced him it was time to give the unit a bit of an update.

"I just kind of (thought that) all of it needed to be more suitable for him and a little more efficient," Seaton told The Courier Journal. The project started off with a bathroom refresh, but soon enough, Seaton and Phillips decided to move forward with a complete renovation.

"Once you start thinking about what it entails to redo a bathroom," Seaton said, "if you’re able to take the extra time to do other things, it just makes sense to do as much as you can."

Seaton managed the project for her brother, and while Phillips rented another unit down the hall, Capital Improvement Inc. spent roughly two months revamping his space at The Harbours Condominiums into a more modern and efficient home.

Once the major construction was complete, Seaton and Phillips enlisted the help of longtime family friend and interior design expert Leslie Lewis of LL&A Interior Design to bring it all together.

Efficient kitchen

"(The goal) was to maximize the space, (add) fresh, new finishes, (and make it) more efficient," Lewis said.

The old tile was covered with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and the former popcorn ceiling given a smooth finish.

Though the footprint of the kitchen remains the same, the remodeled space is lighter, brighter, and more open. Granite countertops and new cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers are complemented by all-new GE appliances, and a new seating arrangement offers better flow.

Home of the Week:The lasting importance of Liberty Hall, one of Kentucky's oldest homes. Take a peek inside

"We lowered (the countertop) from bar height to counter height, then gave him a counter-height dining table with counter-height stools," Lewis explained. "The stools can go back and forth between the table and the island overhang."

A large succulent serves as the centerpiece of the round wooden dining table, one of several similar pieces sprinkled throughout the home. Though all the plants look real, they’re actually artificial and therefore require no upkeep.

"They’re made in Sarasota, (Florida), by Lux-Art Silks," Lewis said. "They are the nicest we’ve seen."

Relaxing living room

In the living room, a gray sofa is flanked by two round end tables, each with contemporary lamps. Two pieces of framed art hang from the wall behind the sofa, their neutral tones complementing the furniture in the room.

A rustic-looking wood coffee table is set in the center, with carpet tiles anchoring the room. Just beyond the table, a wooden credenza with glass doors serves as a perfectly sized TV stand. Completing the seating arrangement are two leather recliners set on either side of the end tables.

"The chairs swivel and recline so you can take advantage of the view," Lewis said, adding that she and her team aimed to play up the masculine aspect of the space while incorporating clean, modern lines and a few industrial elements.

Home of the Week:One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these kitchen remodels

Cozy bedroom

Phillips always had a view of the Ohio River and downtown Louisville from both his living room and bedroom, but the recent renovation created a more open area so the full view can now be enjoyed from either space.

"We did a case opening where there were double doors," Lewis explained. "(We) also reversed the bed so it’s more inviting (when) looking in."

The reconfiguration — combined with a new closet system — created additional space, allowing Phillips to replace his queen bed with a king. Set against a tufted headboard, the bed is directly below the new ceiling fan, which hangs from a beam that was added during the renovation.

"They created the beam because (of the) concrete ceiling," Lewis said, explaining that the new ceiling detail was created to house the electrical aspects of the ceiling fan. "It worked out well because it’s centered in such a nice way."

The revamped closet sits to one side of the bed, with the remodeled bathroom just beyond. On the other side of the bed, another seating area provides an additional place to take in views of the outside.

Home of the Week:Peek inside the Todd House, a Federal-style home built by Kentucky's first governor

But when the weather allows, the balcony is the place to be. Outfitted with comfy patio furniture and carpet tiles that match the ones in the living room, it’s an ideal place to watch sunrises and sunsets or simply enjoy the view.

"His view is just amazing," Seaton exclaimed. "He has front-row (seating) to Thunder Over Louisville."

Phillips agrees that the view is remarkable, but when asked about his favorite part of the remodeled condo, his answer is this: "Everything. … (It’s) the ultimate bachelor pad."

Know a house that would make a great Home of the Week? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

nuts & bolts

Owner: Johnny Phillips. He works at his family-owned business, Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg.

Home: This is a 1-bed, 1-bath, 942-square-foot unit at The Harbours Condominiums in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It was renovated in 2022.

Distinctive elements: Views of the Ohio River; completely renovated in 2022 to include new flooring, fixtures, hardware, doors, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, lighting, window treatments, furniture, and accessories.

Applause! Applause! Leslie Lewis and the LL&A Interior Design team; Steve Elbert from Capital Improvement Company Inc.; Bonnycastle Appliance & TV; Signature Countertops Inc.; Schmitt Furniture; and Closets by Design.

