ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How this west Louisville florist creates more than floral arrangements alongside his mom

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37megf_0khWSIoa00

It's hard to have a bad day when you're surrounded by flowers.

No matter what's going on in his life, a shift at the florist shop always helps settle Davin Anderson's mind.

"I didn't realize how much plants and roses and flowers can change your mindset," he said. "The aroma can make your day a little better. Sometimes I'd come in here sleepy or stressed about getting things done, and by the time I leave, I've forgotten all about it."

After his mother's flower shop was forced to leave its previous space at the Gene Snyder Federal Building due to increased rent, Anderson helped her find a new location at 2001 W. Broadway five years ago. Now, he owns and operates DN Surprise Florist in the Russell neighborhood and its decorating and catering offshoots while he continues to learn flower arranging from his mother, Sherrell.

And while it's just the two of them operating the business, Anderson has big goals for DN Surprise's future.

DN Surprise — named for Davin and his brother Nicholas — sells a little bit of everything, from roses and lilies to hydrangeas and other flowers, in both real and silk flowers. Flowers are available for any type of occasion: birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, funerals and even "because it's Wednesday."

You may like: What Louisville restaurants are open on Valentine's Day? 18+ dine-in and to-go options

Anderson said along with "thank you" and "get well soon," he's seen people get more creative in recent years, sending flowers for all kinds of reasons, including "Hey, I might not make it to dinner tonight, but I'll see you at home."

"COVID-19 taught people they have to be creative," he said. "Instead of calling to say I can't make it, someone would send some roses and say 'hey, at least I can put a smile on your face.'"

The busiest holidays for Anderson are exactly what you'd expect: Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, followed by Memorial Day and Teacher's Appreciation Day.

"Valentine's Day is not just one day, it's more like Valentine's week," Anderson said. "It's high-intensity because people wait until the last minute to order. During Valentine's week, we get here at 7 or 8 a.m. to prepare the flowers, clean them, cut them, put them in fresh water, check online orders and phone orders. Then we have to make sure delivery orders have the right zip codes...then we send them out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gPar_0khWSIoa00

You may like: An insider's guide to 20+ nice restaurants in Louisville for Valentine's Day

Anderson said he does about a quarter of the arrangements and Sherrell does the rest. It's a lot more complex than it seems: there are a hundred kinds of roses alone, plus dozens of kinds of greenery and fillers for arrangements and color theory that works differently than it does with clothes.

"You really should order flowers for Valentine's Day two or three days in advance so we can have it ready," Anderson said.

"For Valentine's Day?" His mother chimed in. "It's better to order a week or two in advance. A lot of people forget and call on the same day. If you call same-day, you have about 50 people ahead of you. We try to get everything done as fast as we can."

DN Surprise mainly sells roses for Valentine's Day and offers one dozen for $50, two dozen for $90 and a florist's choice for $45. The shop offers arrangements at a variety of prices and colors as well as a "Florist's Choice" arrangement if you don't know what you want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNJIg_0khWSIoa00

You may like: Stage 4 cancer canceled their wedding. How love — and a little help — kept them smiling

DN Surprise also offers catering, decorations and other event-planning services alongside its flowers. Ideally, Anderson wants DN Surprise to be able to offer everything you'd need for an event in one convenient place.

"I want to be one of the best flower shops in Kentucky, providing flowers to pretty much anyone on any occasion," Anderson said. "I want this place to be around for another 80 years. I want it to be a place family and friends can depend on to get good quality service. And we can always find something to match your price range."

Most people don't realize it, but flowers drink the same amount of water as the human body needs in a day, Anderson said. To make your flowers last longer, you should be changing the water at least once a week and trim the stems every few days. You can even mist them to keep them extra hydrated.

Anderson and his mother are particular about each of the arrangements they work on. They even give back to their community through a partnership program with local churches to offer a discount code to parishioners. If the church helps promote the shop and parishioners place an order, the church gets a cut of the sale.

Sherrel said she knows when she's gotten an arrangement right when the order "pops."

You may like: Here are 15+ places to find Valentine's Day sweet (and savory!) treats in Louisville

"Nothing goes out of this shop if I don't like it," Sherrell said. "Even if it means I have to put an extra rose in, to brighten it up, then that's what I have to do. "

Call 502-202-2509 or visit facebook.com/dnsurprise.1 to order flowers.

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How this west Louisville florist creates more than floral arrangements alongside his mom

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

'Freedom seekers'; New Albany church once helped Kentucky slaves find freedom

A common misconception about the Underground Railroad is that there were literally tunnels underground, but for Second Baptist Church, that was actually true. In a city as old as Louisville, history surrounds us. It's seen every day in the buildings, but often the story behind those walls gets lost to time. The same holds true in southern Indiana, where one church was once well-known for helping runaway slaves in their life-or-death struggle for freedom.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run back to the Columbus Zoo on Thursday. In an Instagram post from the Louisville Zoo, they said Lee is going to be paired with Columbus Zoo’s 16-year-old female polar bear Aurora.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Strangulation charges against Valentine upgraded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robbie Valentine, the former University of Louisville men’s basketball player and community leader, is under arrest and charged with strangulation. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was upgraded from strangulation 2nd degree to 1st degree. According to the arrest citation, Valentine and his girlfriend had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy