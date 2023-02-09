ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

In role of a lifetime, Louisville singing telegram is everyone from Cupid to Dolly Parton

By Matthew Glowicki, Louisville Courier Journal
As a singing telegram, Denise Mattingly has immersed herself in characters for years.

She happily refers to herself as a jester — and considers it the greatest job in all the land.

"I like big hair, and I like lots of makeup," she said. "I don’t really know anything else besides show business. I don’t have much fear."

Since twirling batons as a child, her mother hauling her to seemingly every parade, Mattingly has always worked to entertain.

With a background in beauty pageants and fashion shows, in modeling and talent agencies, and in the music business, she fell into the world of singing telegrams years ago.

Through her business Louisville Telegrams , Mattingly travels near and far as dozens of characters to create one-of-a-kind moments with the bygone art form.

She's popped the question twice (both yeses), and performed at a wake in Cincinnati for a fellow singing telegram.

There have been countless birthdays, from a 1-year-old to a 100-year-old at his nursing home. She’s performed at bar mitzvahs and high school graduations ( Alice Cooper’s "School’s Out" is a go-to), and her leprechaun wishes many retirees good luck. She's booked a wedding — and a divorce.

Around this time of year, one of her more popular characters, Cupid, is called upon to serenade sweethearts and perform poetry.

She adheres big lashes, paints rosy cheeks and dons white wings and frilly-bottomed bloomers. Beige flats give the illusion of Cupid’s signature barefoot look.

Cupid is one of her favorites. Then again, so is each one in her menagerie of characters.

“I love them all for their own reasons, and they all have their own personalities," she told the Courier Journal.

Crafting her telegram characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ19u_0khWSG3800

Stepping into character starts long before Mattingly sits down at her vanity.

It first starts with a call. Someone's girlfriend or brother or roommate or best friend wants to make a special moment all the more memorable for a loved one.

Mattingly doesn’t meet the telegram recipient beforehand, so she plays "detective" with the caller to gather all the details she'll need to personalize her act.

She dives into the person’s history, their likes and dislikes, nicknames and memorable stories. For Kentucky gigs, she’s always sure to ask, "Cards or Cats?”

She picks out a song to fit the occasion and starts weaving together jokes and moments when she'll hand out small, personalized gag gifts and trinkets.

For the three- to five-minute telegram, Mattingly charts a beginning, middle, and end, building to a big last laugh that really hits or to a poignant moment for an emotional telegram.

"When I pick those songs and when I'm making those gifts and when I put that show together, I'm totally dedicated to what I'm doing," she said. "I can just feel what I’m supposed to emote, what the message is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6a63_0khWSG3800

On the day of the gig, Mattingly takes to her vanity to start the physical transformation, a process that can take hours. She's thinking about the client as she layers on her costume, makeup, and wig.

As she's driving to the booking, she's running lines over and over and doing vocal and mouth warmups.

"By the time I get to the gig, I'm already that person," she said.

Saying 'yes' to (Marilyn's) dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0Zsx_0khWSG3800

"I was minding my own business," Mattingly said of her singing telegram origins.

She owned a modeling and talent agency at the time, and when a model canceled at the last minute, she decided she’d step into Marilyn Monroe's shoes.

"I did it, and even though I thought, 'I’m going to suck so bad,' and I think I actually did suck really bad, everyone else seemed to like it," she said, noting she's not a trained singer. "And then I thought, 'Well, shoot. I can do this. I like this.' So I started doing Marilyn."

From throwing on a budget blonde wig and rented white dress in a hurry all those years ago, Mattingly has refined the look, finding ways to add depth to her embodiment of the Hollywood icon.

She has a drawer dedicated to Marilyn. Tucked inside are the same brands of makeup the star used, specific eyelashes and even particular perfume.

Gene Simmons, too, has his own drawer, with his signature black and white makeup and his own brushes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwc2b_0khWSG3800

Dolly Parton, the newest addition to the family at the request of a client, is the product of some 15 hours (so far) of character work. She's recently bought green contacts to match Dolly's eyes.

It's the small details that can have the biggest impact. While her performance lasts only moments, she hopes her dedication will dazzle the recipient and leave a memory that lasts much longer.

"I am 100% committed," she said. "I’m all in. It does make a difference. Maybe they don’t know it, but they know it."

Business reporter Matthew Glowicki can be reached at mglowicki@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4000 or on Twitter @mattglo.

