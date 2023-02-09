ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, PA

Hawley's 'Where's Wilburr' scavenger hunt starts Saturday

By SPECIAL TO TCI
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP) is starting its annual "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt, where the public may be on the lookout for a "snowman" popping up one never knows just where, Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The "real" Wilburr will be appearing usually on the weekends during the hunt. On this adventure, people will be looking for either a framed picture of Wilburr or Wilburr on a mug, placed in any among 23 participating businesses throughout the Hawley/Lakes Region.

There is no cost to participate in this fun-for-all-ages activity. Pick up a game card at participating businesses, then find Wilburr at select locations to have your card stamped. When your card is complete, turn it in for a chance to win a gift certificate.

"It is a fun event that families can do together and the DHP has been doing it for about 5-8 years," Kelly Alogna, DHP Project Coordinator said.

New this year, kick off the scavenger hunt by bringing the kids to a photo-op breakfast with Wilburr on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Lake Wally Café at 401 Main Ave., Hawley. Starting at 11 a.m. you can visit and take a picture with Wilburr (ala carte breakfast menu available).

Winners will be randomly drawn on Saturday, Feb. 25.

"While looking for Wilburr, you’ll want to also browse our unique shops where you are sure to find treasures for you or your Valentine ," the DHP announcement states. "Our friendly shop owners won’t tell you where Wilburr is, but they will tell you about their merchandise and great values you won’t find at the Big Box."

For additional information about Where’s Wilburr or other Downtown Hawley Partnership events and activities, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages as well as visithawleypa.com.

