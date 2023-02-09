ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nip bottle sales have been generating thousands for eastern CT towns

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 3 days ago
Back in the fall of 2021, Connecticut took action to help curb nip bottle litter, by adding a five cent surcharge. So far, towns have gotten a good amount of money to put toward recycling.

The nip bottle fees collected for local towns between Oct. 21 and Sept. 22 included over $100,925 going to Norwich, $48,555 to Plainfield, $40,275 to Killingly and $32,013 to Griswold, according to a Dec. 2022 state Office of Legislative Research report.

That same report states the statewide total collected was $4.2 million.

State Sen. Mae Flexer (D-Killingly) said the revenue from the sales of nip bottles, which is liquor in a container 50ml or smaller, has given more resources to communities to deal with the litter.

“Towns are starting to come up with some really creative ideas on how this can supplement or improve the programming many of them are already doing,” she said.

For Norwich, this program enabled the city to hire a recycling coordinator, using the majority of the nip bottle funds, Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.

It’s also making people think twice about how they dispose of them, Flexer said.

“It’s also going to incentivize them to make sure that container gets recycled,” she said.

At least around Universal Discount Package Store in Norwich, the shop is still picking up as many nip bottles as it was before, said owner Paul Agranovitch.

“There’s nothing major that I’ve seen from it,” he said. “Anytime you go near a package store, you still see people throwing them out.”

There was less nip bottle litter at first, though it appears to have gone back up, though more people are picking up their bottle litter in general, said Kathleen Stauffer, CEO of The Arc Eastern Connecticut.

The Arc Eastern Connecticut helps intellectually and developmentally disabled people in many ways, including through employment opportunity. One of those opportunities is at the organization’s Donation Station recycling center in Woodstock. The Arc has reached out to area towns to talk about whether to recycle nips, as the small bottles need a different recycling process, but there hasn’t been a response back yet, Stauffer said.

“We don’t have the equipment right now to do it, but if towns wanted it, we could certainly make that happen,” she said.

Nystrom said he hasn’t heard complaints about nip bottle litter currently, but that’s due to other, more pressing issues like the economy, he said.

“Of all the issues people are dealing with now, it’s not one that rises to the point of discussion,” he said.

However, increasing the price by a nickel is only a compromise, as Flexer and others had intended to add nip bottles to Connecticut’s bottle deposit program, but recycling machines aren’t currently equipped to handle the nip bottle’s small size.

With the start of this year, the state expanded what kinds of drink bottles need a deposit. This expanded list consists of beer, soda, water, sports drinks, energy drinks, juice, hard cider and seltzer, carbonated spirit-based beverages, “plant water”, kombucha, tea and coffee and plant water and carbonated spirits. Next year, the deposit will increase from five cents to 10 cents.

Expansion of the bottle deposit law will keep encouraging people to recycle, Flexer said.

“Connecticut, when it comes to waste, is at a crossroads,” she said. “There’s a lot of important conversations we need to have in order to lower the amount of waste we create, and how do we handle it.”

Between this and the rising minimum wage, The Arc expects to be able to employ more people and pay more at The Donation Station. In 2017, it recycled 1.1 million units. This year, it’s expected to recycle 2 million units and nearly 2.3 million units in 2024. These high recycling goals are bolstered by having 40 collection bins around eastern Connecticut right now, with adding another 20 to 40 by the end of next year, Stauffer said.

“The bottle bill has allowed us to go handily from borderline losses, to making a modest profit, and expand the job training opportunities,” she said, giving credit to the state legislature for making recycling economically viable.

The bin locations are listed on The Arc Eastern Connecticut’s website, but the organization will listen to suggestions on where to put more, Stauffer said.

Looking forward, Stauffer hopes that both the nip bottle surcharge and the expanded recycling deposits lead to more jobs and a cleaner Connecticut.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback, and a lot of people are saying that they just want to see more recycling happen,” she said.

Mary Mazzella
3d ago

HMMM!? Not a drinker .. I wasn’t aware of this …But still can’t comprehend why ALL PLASTIC BOTTLES aren’t Redeemable & Recycled & why ALL stores don’t accept the ones that are !??? Plastic is Plastic no matter where you purchased them from !?!!! Also Noted Norwich seems to have the most surplus $$$$ In the state….. I guess there’s more Drunks in that town!?? Hmmm ?!! Makes you wonder!! Ahhh!! “ To Each his Own” I presume!?! Still…. Recycling is the way to go Especially for ALL the Generations to come & Saving their Environment I pray!!!!!?!! 🙏❤️

Robert Thompson
3d ago

Does some of that money go to figure out how to get them off our streets and highways?

