Why was Jeffrey Epstein in 2006 charged only with picking up a prostitute? Where we stand

The Palm Beach County state attorney was the first law official who could have stopped serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein — and he could have done it 17 years ago.

The first police investigation ever against Epstein came from the Palm Beach police. They found five girls under age 16 who said they'd been sexually abused by Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion, as well as several others who weren't yet 18. Police asked then State Attorney Barry Krischer to charge the politically connected financier with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation — charges that could have sent him to prison for decades.

The girls had attended Royal Palm Beach High, Lake Worth Middle and other schools across the county when they were recruited, often by their friends who'd also been sexually abused.

Post's 2019 investigation: Jeffrey Epstein case, the first failure: To the first prosecutors, Epstein's victims were prostitutes

For subscribers: Palm Beach Post asks appeals court to release grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein sex case

More: The Palm Beach Post sued to find out why Jeffrey Epstein wasn't stopped 15 years ago

But Krischer undermined his own case when his prosecutor presented it to a grand jury in 2006, The Palm Beach Post found in its award-winning 2019 investigation, Jeffrey Epstein case, the first failure . That grand jury came up with one charge against Epstein — soliciting a prostitute.

Only one girl, age 14, took the stand in that secret proceeding, sources with knowledge of it told The Post. The girl had reported to police in 2005 that while she was clad in her bra and panties, a naked Epstein fondled her during a "massage."

14-year-old testifies against man who hobnobs with Donald Trump, Bill Clinton

The girl was testifying against a man who had socialized with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton as well as Prince Andrew and other powerful men. Krischer's prosecutor, strangely, discredited the girl during questioning by asking about her social media posts, the sources said.

The Palm Beach Post sued in 2019 to reveal to the public why that proceeding turned out the way it did and why Epstein was not stopped when police had found multiple underage victims. The number of victims would grow between that time and 2019 when Epstein was charged with child sex trafficking in New York. He never faced the charges in court after he was found dead in his jail cell.

Post sues on Florida law allowing unsealing 'in furtherance of justice'

How exactly grand jurors came up with only that one charge is unknown because the inner workings of grand juries are strictly secret. The Post's suit was based on a rarely used state law that allows a judge to unseal grand jury records in "the furtherance of justice."

The Post's lawsuit named State Attorney Dave Aronberg and then-Clerk & Comptroller Sharon Bock as defendants. Aronberg was dropped from the suit.

Here are the key dates in The Post's lawsuit to Jeffrey Epstein documents public

July 23, 2006 - Jeffrey Epstein is arrested in Palm Beach County after being indicted by the grand jury on one felony charge of soliciting a prostitute.

June 30, 2008 — In the "deal of the century" arranged by Barry Krischer and federal prosecutors, Epstein pleads guilty in Palm Beach County circuit court to one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution, both felonies. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, not prison, and required to register as a sex offender.

Nov. 14, 2019 — "To promote public confidence in the fair administration of justice," The Post sues State Attorney Dave Aronberg and then-Clerk & Comptroller Sharon Bock, seeking public access to the "testimony, minutes and other evidence" presented to the 2006 Epstein grand jury.

Dec. 6, 2019 — Aronberg files a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in which he says his office does not possess the material The Post seeks.

July 1, 2020 — Aronberg, arguing the suit was frivolous and that he needed to pay an attorney to defend him, files a motion seeking attorneys' fees from The Post. It turns out that his attorney would not get paid unless the judge ordered it.

Nov. 9, 2020 — Aronberg files an "amended" motion for attorneys fees.

Dec. 20. 2021 — Circuit Judge Donald Hafele, while complimenting the arguments of The Post's lawyers, ruled that the grand jury documents and evidence could not be released on procedural grounds.

Jan. 19, 2022 — Clerk & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo files a motion for his attorney's fees to be paid by The Post. No hearing is scheduled yet.

Jan. 27, 2022 — The Post files an appeal on Hafele's denial with the 4th District Court of Appeal.

Feb. 28, 2023 — The 4th DCA will hear oral arguments in The Post's appeal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Why was Jeffrey Epstein in 2006 charged only with picking up a prostitute? Where we stand