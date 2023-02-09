What's NXT
What's NXT
Thursday, Feb. 9
CLASSES
Getting Started in Maple Syrup
Thursday, Feb. 9 - deadline to register; class is Monday, Feb. 13 - 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Ag Heritage Building
185 Franklin Farm Road
Chambersburg, Pa.
For those interested in learning how to make their own maple syrup. Topics include identifying maple trees, how to tap trees, equipment needed to collect and produce the syrup, when to collect sap and more. Free. Registration required by Thursday, Feb. 9. Go to extension.psu.edu/getting-started-in-maple-syrup-workshop or call 877-345-0691.
Fundamentals of Traditional Oil Landscape Painting
Thursdays through Feb. 23 - 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Mansion House Art Center and Gallery
480 Highland Ave. (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Taught by David Buckley Good. Explore the techniques and materials of landscape oil paintings as practiced by European and American artists from the 16th century to the present. $30 per class. Email valleyartinfo@gmail.com .
EXHIBITS
Collection Highlights - free docent-led tours
Thursday, Feb. 9 - 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Intended as a drop-in experience for general museum visitors. Groups of four or more must schedule a private tour at an alternate time. Go to wcmfa.org , email educator@wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.
Mingling Echoes by Lauren Koch
Through Friday, March 3 — noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
Shepherd University's Phaze 2 Gallery
92 W. Campus Drive
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Mixed media by Lauren Koch , adjunct professor of sculpture. Collection includes found treasures from flea markets, junk yards, and antique and vintage shops. Free.
HCC Art Students Exhibit at Wilson College
Through Friday, March 3 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Lortz Hall, Bogigian Gallery
Wilson College
1015 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersbburg, Pa.
Features drawings, paintings, sculptures and photographs by students from Hagerstown Community College's Department of Visual Arts. Free. Call 717-264-2783 or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu .
Art in the Hallway
February
Hallway between Meritus' main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center
Meritus Medical Center
11116 Medical Campus Road
Hagerstown
A collaboration of the Valley Art Association and Meritus Medical Center. Works by artist Marilyn Pontius will be on display. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the hospital auxiliary. For gift shop hours, call 301-790-8181.
With Hands & Hearts Association of Traditional Hookers Artists
Continues through Sunday, Feb. 26 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive
Hagerstown
Fiber art. A rug hooking demonstration will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go to wcmfa.org .
Night and Day
Continues through Sunday, Feb. 19 - 1 to 6 p.m. daily
Mercersburg Academy, Cofrin Gallery
100 Academy Drive
Mercersburg, Pa.
Features the work of Mikel Elam , an Afrofuturist visual artist who works in mixed media. Call 717-328-6206 or email carettis@mercersburg.edu .
Icons in Transformation
Through Saturday, March 18 — Self-guided tours available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; open with docents from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 2 to 4 pm. Sundays
Evangelical Lutheran Church
43 S. Church St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Contemporary works by Ludmila Pawlowska , an international artist with Ukrainian roots, and traditional Orthodox Icons from Vassilevsky Monastery in Russia. Call 717-762-9151, email officemanager@elchome.org or go to elchome.org .
Amazing Tablescapes
Through Sunday, Feb. 12 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (in the atrium)
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
See 16 elaborately decorated, themed dinner-service settings created by area designers. $5 admission. Vote for the best design by making a donation to the museum at www.wcmfa.org by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Call 301-739-5727.
13th Annual Washington County Art Educators Exhibit
Thursday, Feb. 9, through Tuesday, March 7 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; meet the artists Thursday, Feb. 9, 5 to 7 p.m.; virtual exhibit available online Saturday, Feb. 11, at www.youtube.com/@washcoarts
Washington County Arts Council
34 S. Potomac St., Suite 100
Hagerstown
Invitational exhibition showcasing art teachers in Washington County's public and private schools, colleges, private studios and home-school programs. Use A&E Parking Deck, 25 Renaissance Way; main entrance off the third level (Potomac Street). Go to www.washingtoncountyarts.com/february-2023 , call 301-791-3132 or email gallerymanager@washingtoncountyarts.com .
FAMILY
The Institute's StoryWalk Sunday
Thursday, Feb. 9 - deadline to register; event held Sunday, Feb. 12 - 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Pine Hill Recreation Area
12684 Mentzer Gap Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
For families with kids in preschool/elementary school. Guided walk along a story trail. This month's book is Snowmen at Night . After the walk, kids make a craft to take home. Campfire, s'mores and hot chocolate. Free. Advance registration required by Thursday, Feb. 9. Go to www.NatureAndCultureInstitute.org , email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.
FUNDRAISER
Franklin County 4-H Strawberry Plant Sale
Through Wednesday, March 22 - order in person or by phone
Franklin County Penn State Extension Office
181 Franklin Farm Lane
Chambersburg, Pa.
Several varieties available. $8.50 per bundle of 25 plants. Proceeds benefit Franklin County 4-H local programming. Call 717-263-9226.
HEALTH
Yoga
Thursdays and Fridays through March 10 - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays
Chambersburg Recreation Center, Room B-1
235 S. Third St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Release tensions through tranquil yoga sessions, guided by certified yoga instructor Wendy Machemer. Gain muscle strength, improve balance and increase flexibility. Bring mat, towel, and water or coffee. For all skill levels. $10 per class ($9 for borough residents). Call 717-261-3275.
LECTURE
Photography by Joshua Rashaad McFadden
Thursday, Feb. 9 - 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Marinoff Theater
Shepherd University
301 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Explore and celebrate Black life in the U.S. through the eyes of photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden. Free. Call 304-876-5000.
Joshua Rashaad McFadden: I Believe I'll Run On
Thursday, Feb. 9 - 5 to 6 p.m.
Four Seasons Books
116 W. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Joshua Rashaad McFadden will read from his book. Free. Call 304-876-3486.
Friday, Feb. 10
CLASSES
Date Night Mug Class
Friday, Feb. 10 - 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies
13 S. Church St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
The perfect date night or friends/family evening. Create a hand-built mug. Participants receive clay, tools, glaze and instruction from Carlina Burcker. $35 per individual, $60 per couple, includes materials. Go to ceramics-nccs.org/adult-classes/adult/couplesmugclass or call 717-372-7906.
I (Heart) Pine Cones: Discover the Pines at Pine Hill
Friday, Feb. 10 - deadline to register; class is Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 4 to 5 p.m.
Pine Hill Recreation Area
12684 Menter Gap Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students take a hike on Deer Trail to look for pine trees and cones, and try to spot a black squirrel. Learning activities and a craft project. Part of The Institute Winter EXPLORE! program. All activities are outside, taught by Institute educators. Advance registration and payment required by Friday, Feb. 10. $7 ($6 members) per child, per program. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org , email info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.
Valentine's Day Card Workshop
Friday, Feb. 10 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
For elementary-aged students. Homeschoolers welcome. Class led by Jane Ping. Participants will make a Valentine's Day card to take home. $15. Face coverings required. To register, call 301-739-5727, email drastelli@wcmfa.org or go to wcmfa.org .
EXHIBITS
Wilson College Art Students Exhibit at The Foundry
Through Sunday, March 5 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
The Foundry
100 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Free. Call 717-264-2783 or 717-261-0706, or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu .
The Magic of Threes
Through Sunday, Feb. 26 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays
Mansion House Art Center and Gallery
480 Highland Ave. (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Valley Art Association members' artwork on display. Free. Go to https://valleyartassoc.org/ or call 301-797-2867.
FUNDRAISER
Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Friday, Feb. 10 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
15 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Celebrate Valentine's Day with friends, family or a special someone. Beverages, cheese and starters with dessert as the main course. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau will highlight Sweet Trails of Franklin County. The evening concludes with Sweet Bingo. $35 per person. Call 717-552-2977.
LECTURE
Culture and Cocktails: Artifacts of Black History in the WCHS Collection with Emilie Amt
Friday, Feb. 10 - doors open at 5:30 p.m., program 6 to 8 p.m.
Miller House Museum
135 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Presented by the Washington County Historical Society. $15 ($10 members). Go to washcohistory.org or call 301-797-8782.
MUSIC
Drew Adams
Friday, Feb. 10 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Rock. Free; donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
ONSTAGE
Heathers: The Musical (Teen Edition)
Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11 - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12 - 2 p.m.
Burgin Center for the Arts' Simon Theatre
Mercersburg Academy
100 Academy Drive
Mercersburg, Pa.
For ages 13 and older. Students perform in this high-energy dark comedy that covers difficult issues — bullying, suicidal thoughts and sexual harassment. Concessions will be sold to benefit a charitable organization. Free, donations accepted. Reservations not required. For special accommodations, disabilities, etc. email reservations@mercersburg.edu . Call 717-328-2151.
Grease
Through Sunday, March 26 - 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays; and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.
Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater
44 N. Potomac St. (rear)
Hagerstown
Musical centered around a 1959 high school class recalls the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley. Contains adult language and adult themes. $63 ($57 for members of the military and first responders), includes dinner and show, and coffee, tea and iced tea; bar tab and gratuity not included. Go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.
Saturday, Feb. 11
CLASS
The Percussion Experience
Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25 - 2 to 3 p.m.
Cumberland Valley School of Music
1015 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, Pa.
For all ages. A hands-on, immersive study of different percussion instruments. Marlin Barnes will lead and demonstrate several instruments in each session. The final session will be followed by a performance by Barnes at 4 p.m. $12 per session or $30 for all three. Email heather@cvsmusic.org.
EXHIBIT
Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions
Saturday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, April 23 - opening event 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Showcasing artists/photographers from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. Free. Go to www.wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.
FUNDRAISERS
AYCE Benefit Breakfast
Saturday, Feb. 11 - 6 to 10 a.m.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
5327 Warm Spring Road
Williamson, Pa.
Regular and buckwheat pancakes, country ham, pudding, sausage, fruit, eggs, homemade sticky buns, muffins, hash browns, coffee, juice and more. $10 adults, $5 children younger than 11. To benefit a refugee family fleeing the war in Ukraine and relocating to the Mercersburg, Pa. area. A portion of the proceeds go toward the church maintenance fund.
Valentine's Purrfect Dinner and Auction
Saturday, Feb. 11 - 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Skyline Ballroom
750 Hollywood Drive
Charles Town, W.Va.
All guests must be 21 or older. Dinner, silent and live auctions, and raffles. $65 per person. Benefits Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County . For tickets, call 304-876-2161 or email AWStrumble@gmail.com. To donate an auction item or to be a sponsor, call 304-725-5972 or 202-603-3997. Go to www.awsjc.org .
Model Train Sale
Saturday, Feb. 11 - 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Washington County Agricultural Center
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
Hosted by the Hagerstown Model Railroad Museum . Proceeds go to continue the restoration of the historic Antietam Station in Sharpsburg. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 years and younger. Go to www.antietamstation.com , email Hmrrm@myactv.net or call 301-800-9829.
MUSIC
The Tans
Saturday, Feb. 11 - 10 a.m. to noon
Brooke's House Coffee and Chocolate
South End Shopping Center
1083 Maryland Ave.
Hagerstown
The duo Kim and Bob Tantillo perform. Call 240-203-8183.
ONSTAGE
Peter Fogel's Til Death Do Us Part ... You First!
Saturday, Feb. 11 - 7 p.m.
Capitol Theatre Center
159 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Comedy. Peter, the eternal bachelor, has commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Directed by Emmy award winner Chazz Palminteri . $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older, and frontline workers, $25 students ages 18 and younger or with college ID. Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202.
Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale
Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12 - 7:30 p.m. Saturday (in person); 3 p.m. Sunday (in person and virtual)
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Jazz, ragtime and tango animates this classic Russian folktale about a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil in exchange for riches, with Elizabeth Schulze conducting the Maryland Symphony Orchestra , Greg Watkins narrating, Robert Aubry Davis playing the devil, Carter Waters as the princess and Gideon Hall as the soldier. $10-$74. Go to marylandsymphony.org , call 301-797-4000 or email info@marylandsymphony.org.
OUTDOORS
Valentines Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, Feb. 11 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Conococheague Institute
12995 Bain Road
Mercersburg, Pa.
Children's activity. Start at the visitor center for a riddle sheet and clues, then find the answers across the 30-acre site. Answering all the questions earns a treat. Wear warm clothes. Free. Call 717-328-2800.
Sunday, Feb. 12
EXHIBIT
Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions - free docent-led tour
Sunday, Feb. 12 - 3 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Intended as a drop-in experience for general museum visitors. Groups of four or more must schedule a private tour at an alternate time. Go to wcmfa.org , email educator@wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.
FAITH
Choral Vespers for Epiphany
Sunday, Feb. 12 - 5 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
15 Randolph Ave.
Hagerstown
A service of music, readings and prayers for the Season of Light. Call 301-733-2878.
FUNDRAISERS
Bingo
Sunday, Feb. 12 - doors open at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, bingo from 1 to 5 p.m.
Hagerstown Elks Lodge No. 378
11063 Robinwood Drive
Hagerstown
Bingo games: 15 Longaberger basket, five Vera Bradley and four money. Tip jars, raffles and door prizes. Bingo for everyone; tip jars for ages 18 and older. $35 in advance ($40 at the door), includes lunch. Benefits the USMH Scholarship Fund , a fund of The University System of Maryland Foundation Inc. For tickets, call 301-790-1462, 301-733-5430 or 240-527-2060, or go to https://usmhbasketbingo2023.eventbrite.com .
Super Bowl Sunday Buffet Dinner
Sunday, Feb. 12 - noon to 3 p.m.
Shepherdstown Fire Department, Barron Hall
8052 Martinsburg Pike
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Fried chicken and ham with all the trimmings, homemade rolls and desserts, iced tea and coffee. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 15, free ages 5 and younger. Call 304-876-6686 or 304-876-6038.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
CLASS
Naloxone Training
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Shepherd University's Martinsburg Center
261 Aikins Center
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Stephanie Stout, W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Drug Control Policy Region 2 coordinator, and Erin Gaertner, Jobs and Hope W.Va. transition agent, will train participants on how to identify an overdose and administer naloxone via a nasal spray. Participants also will learn what steps to take during an overdose emergency. Free. Registration not required.
FUNDRAISER
Valentine's Day Bingo
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 5 p.m. doors open, 5:30 p.m. kitchen opens, 6:45 p.m. early bird games start
South Mountain Fire Department
11207 Loop Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
If there are more than 75 participants, payout will be doubled. To reserve seats, call 717-749-5733.
HEALTH
Unity of Hagerstown's Beginner's Yoga
Tuesdays - 6 p.m.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
18313 Lappans Road
Boonsboro
Led by Sandy Morrel. Exploration of breathing exercises, standard poses and meditation. Bring mat and water. $15 drop-in or $50 for five classes. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org , email unityhagerstown@live.com or call 240-409-5940.
MUSIC
Barbershop Quartet — Ricochet
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 2 p.m.
South Jefferson Public Library
49 Church St.
Summit Point, W.Va.
Music and refreshments. Go to sojeffersonlibrary.com or call 304-725-6227.
Mercersburg Area Community Chorus — Call for Singers
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 7 to 9 p.m.
James Buchanan Middle School
5191 Fort Loudon Road
Mercersburg, Pa.
New singers welcome. The chorus will begin rehearsals and continue through the last week of April with concerts presented April 29 and 30 at Mercersburg Academy, featuring Durufle's Requiem and a variety of opera choruses. Go to mercersburgchorus.org or call 717-328-2324.
OUTDOORS
Bird Walk
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Rolling Ridge Conservancy
305 Friends Way
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Everyone welcome, regardless of birding skills. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Led by Potomac Valley Audubon Society's Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf. Expect to see chickadees, nuthatches, titmice, brown creepers, wrens, sparrows, cardinals and woodpeckers. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring drinking water. Walking poles encouraged. Free; donations for Rolling Ridge Conservancy welcome. Registration required. Go to potomacaudubon.org , email Kristin@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
HEALTH
Unity of Hagerstown — Group Resonance Repatterning
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - 7 p.m.
St. Mark's Episcopal
18313 Lappans Road
Boonsboro
The Resonance Repatterning System assists participants in identifying and transforming unconscious patterns in their lives. Led by Dee Jenkins, an Advanced Certified Resonance Repatterning Practitioner. $20, suggested offering. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org , email unityhagerstown@live.com or call 240-409-5940.
LECTURE
19th-Century Western Threats To Other Governments
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - noon to 1 p.m.
Frank Arts Center, C.W. Shipley Recital Hall
Shepherd University
301 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Part of Shepherd University Faculty Research Forum. Professor of History David B. Gordon explores the mixed atmosphere of the time by examining two satirical works: Japanese democratic activist Nakae Chomin's A Discourse by Three Drunkards on Government (1887) and foundational Yiddish novelist Sholem Abramovitch's The Mare (1873). Free. Call 304-876-5000.
OUTDOORS
Bird Walk
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Cool Spring Nature Preserve
1469 Lloyd Road
Charles Town, W.Va.
Ages 12 years and older welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The Potomac Valley Audubon Society monthly bird walk. Led by Beth Poole. Expect to see white-throated sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, dark-eyed junco, Eastern bluebird, Carolina wren, chickadee, titmouse, nuthatch and a variety of woodpeckers. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes and bring drinking water. Binoculars provided. Free. Registration required. Go to potomacaudubon.org , email info@PotomacAudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
Thursday, Feb. 16
LECTURE
Astronomy's Greatest Eye on the Sky — The James Webb Space Telescope
Thursday, Feb. 16 - 7 p.m.
The Institute online via Zoom
Astronomer Larry Marschall will discuss the telescope's design and deployment, and comment on the significance of some of the images it has returned in its first months of operation in space. Free. Register to receive the Zoom link via email by emailing info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or calling 717-762-0373.
