What's NXT

Thursday, Feb. 9

CLASSES

Getting Started in Maple Syrup

Thursday, Feb. 9 - deadline to register; class is Monday, Feb. 13 - 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Ag Heritage Building

185 Franklin Farm Road

Chambersburg, Pa.

For those interested in learning how to make their own maple syrup. Topics include identifying maple trees, how to tap trees, equipment needed to collect and produce the syrup, when to collect sap and more. Free. Registration required by Thursday, Feb. 9. Go to extension.psu.edu/getting-started-in-maple-syrup-workshop or call 877-345-0691.

Fundamentals of Traditional Oil Landscape Painting

Thursdays through Feb. 23 - 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

480 Highland Ave. (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Taught by David Buckley Good. Explore the techniques and materials of landscape oil paintings as practiced by European and American artists from the 16th century to the present. $30 per class. Email valleyartinfo@gmail.com .

EXHIBITS

Collection Highlights - free docent-led tours

Thursday, Feb. 9 - 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Intended as a drop-in experience for general museum visitors. Groups of four or more must schedule a private tour at an alternate time. Go to wcmfa.org , email educator@wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.

Mingling Echoes by Lauren Koch

Through Friday, March 3 — noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Shepherd University's Phaze 2 Gallery

92 W. Campus Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Mixed media by Lauren Koch , adjunct professor of sculpture. Collection includes found treasures from flea markets, junk yards, and antique and vintage shops. Free.

HCC Art Students Exhibit at Wilson College

Through Friday, March 3 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lortz Hall, Bogigian Gallery

Wilson College

1015 Philadelphia Ave.

Chambersbburg, Pa.

Features drawings, paintings, sculptures and photographs by students from Hagerstown Community College's Department of Visual Arts. Free. Call 717-264-2783 or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu .

Art in the Hallway

February

Hallway between Meritus' main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center

Meritus Medical Center

11116 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

A collaboration of the Valley Art Association and Meritus Medical Center. Works by artist Marilyn Pontius will be on display. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the hospital auxiliary. For gift shop hours, call 301-790-8181.

With Hands & Hearts Association of Traditional Hookers Artists

Continues through Sunday, Feb. 26 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

Fiber art. A rug hooking demonstration will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go to wcmfa.org .

Night and Day

Continues through Sunday, Feb. 19 - 1 to 6 p.m. daily

Mercersburg Academy, Cofrin Gallery

100 Academy Drive

Mercersburg, Pa.

Features the work of Mikel Elam , an Afrofuturist visual artist who works in mixed media. Call 717-328-6206 or email carettis@mercersburg.edu .

Icons in Transformation

Through Saturday, March 18 — Self-guided tours available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; open with docents from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 2 to 4 pm. Sundays

Evangelical Lutheran Church

43 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Contemporary works by Ludmila Pawlowska , an international artist with Ukrainian roots, and traditional Orthodox Icons from Vassilevsky Monastery in Russia. Call 717-762-9151, email officemanager@elchome.org or go to elchome.org .

Amazing Tablescapes

Through Sunday, Feb. 12 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (in the atrium)

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

See 16 elaborately decorated, themed dinner-service settings created by area designers. $5 admission. Vote for the best design by making a donation to the museum at www.wcmfa.org by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Call 301-739-5727.

13th Annual Washington County Art Educators Exhibit

Thursday, Feb. 9, through Tuesday, March 7 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; meet the artists Thursday, Feb. 9, 5 to 7 p.m.; virtual exhibit available online Saturday, Feb. 11, at www.youtube.com/@washcoarts

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St., Suite 100

Hagerstown

Invitational exhibition showcasing art teachers in Washington County's public and private schools, colleges, private studios and home-school programs. Use A&E Parking Deck, 25 Renaissance Way; main entrance off the third level (Potomac Street). Go to www.washingtoncountyarts.com/february-2023 , call 301-791-3132 or email gallerymanager@washingtoncountyarts.com .

FAMILY

The Institute's StoryWalk Sunday

Thursday, Feb. 9 - deadline to register; event held Sunday, Feb. 12 - 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation Area

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

For families with kids in preschool/elementary school. Guided walk along a story trail. This month's book is Snowmen at Night . After the walk, kids make a craft to take home. Campfire, s'mores and hot chocolate. Free. Advance registration required by Thursday, Feb. 9. Go to www.NatureAndCultureInstitute.org , email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

FUNDRAISER

Franklin County 4-H Strawberry Plant Sale

Through Wednesday, March 22 - order in person or by phone

Franklin County Penn State Extension Office

181 Franklin Farm Lane

Chambersburg, Pa.

Several varieties available. $8.50 per bundle of 25 plants. Proceeds benefit Franklin County 4-H local programming. Call 717-263-9226.

HEALTH

Yoga

Thursdays and Fridays through March 10 - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays

Chambersburg Recreation Center, Room B-1

235 S. Third St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Release tensions through tranquil yoga sessions, guided by certified yoga instructor Wendy Machemer. Gain muscle strength, improve balance and increase flexibility. Bring mat, towel, and water or coffee. For all skill levels. $10 per class ($9 for borough residents). Call 717-261-3275.

LECTURE

Photography by Joshua Rashaad McFadden

Thursday, Feb. 9 - 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Marinoff Theater

Shepherd University

301 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Explore and celebrate Black life in the U.S. through the eyes of photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden. Free. Call 304-876-5000.

Joshua Rashaad McFadden: I Believe I'll Run On

Thursday, Feb. 9 - 5 to 6 p.m.

Four Seasons Books

116 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Joshua Rashaad McFadden will read from his book. Free. Call 304-876-3486.

Friday, Feb. 10

CLASSES

Date Night Mug Class

Friday, Feb. 10 - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies

13 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

The perfect date night or friends/family evening. Create a hand-built mug. Participants receive clay, tools, glaze and instruction from Carlina Burcker. $35 per individual, $60 per couple, includes materials. Go to ceramics-nccs.org/adult-classes/adult/couplesmugclass or call 717-372-7906.

I (Heart) Pine Cones: Discover the Pines at Pine Hill

Friday, Feb. 10 - deadline to register; class is Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 4 to 5 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation Area

12684 Menter Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students take a hike on Deer Trail to look for pine trees and cones, and try to spot a black squirrel. Learning activities and a craft project. Part of The Institute Winter EXPLORE! program. All activities are outside, taught by Institute educators. Advance registration and payment required by Friday, Feb. 10. $7 ($6 members) per child, per program. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org , email info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

Valentine's Day Card Workshop

Friday, Feb. 10 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

For elementary-aged students. Homeschoolers welcome. Class led by Jane Ping. Participants will make a Valentine's Day card to take home. $15. Face coverings required. To register, call 301-739-5727, email drastelli@wcmfa.org or go to wcmfa.org .

EXHIBITS

Wilson College Art Students Exhibit at The Foundry

Through Sunday, March 5 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

The Foundry

100 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Free. Call 717-264-2783 or 717-261-0706, or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu .

The Magic of Threes

Through Sunday, Feb. 26 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

480 Highland Ave. (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Valley Art Association members' artwork on display. Free. Go to https://valleyartassoc.org/ or call 301-797-2867.

FUNDRAISER

Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Friday, Feb. 10 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

15 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with friends, family or a special someone. Beverages, cheese and starters with dessert as the main course. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau will highlight Sweet Trails of Franklin County. The evening concludes with Sweet Bingo. $35 per person. Call 717-552-2977.

LECTURE

Culture and Cocktails: Artifacts of Black History in the WCHS Collection with Emilie Amt

Friday, Feb. 10 - doors open at 5:30 p.m., program 6 to 8 p.m.

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Presented by the Washington County Historical Society. $15 ($10 members). Go to washcohistory.org or call 301-797-8782.

MUSIC

Drew Adams

Friday, Feb. 10 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Rock. Free; donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

ONSTAGE

Heathers: The Musical (Teen Edition)

Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11 - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12 - 2 p.m.

Burgin Center for the Arts' Simon Theatre

Mercersburg Academy

100 Academy Drive

Mercersburg, Pa.

For ages 13 and older. Students perform in this high-energy dark comedy that covers difficult issues — bullying, suicidal thoughts and sexual harassment. Concessions will be sold to benefit a charitable organization. Free, donations accepted. Reservations not required. For special accommodations, disabilities, etc. email reservations@mercersburg.edu . Call 717-328-2151.

Grease

Through Sunday, March 26 - 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays; and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St. (rear)

Hagerstown

Musical centered around a 1959 high school class recalls the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley. Contains adult language and adult themes. $63 ($57 for members of the military and first responders), includes dinner and show, and coffee, tea and iced tea; bar tab and gratuity not included. Go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Saturday, Feb. 11

CLASS

The Percussion Experience

Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25 - 2 to 3 p.m.

Cumberland Valley School of Music

1015 Philadelphia Ave.

Chambersburg, Pa.

For all ages. A hands-on, immersive study of different percussion instruments. Marlin Barnes will lead and demonstrate several instruments in each session. The final session will be followed by a performance by Barnes at 4 p.m. $12 per session or $30 for all three. Email heather@cvsmusic.org.

EXHIBIT

Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions

Saturday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, April 23 - opening event 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Showcasing artists/photographers from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. Free. Go to www.wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.

FUNDRAISERS

AYCE Benefit Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 6 to 10 a.m.

St. Luke's Lutheran Church

5327 Warm Spring Road

Williamson, Pa.

Regular and buckwheat pancakes, country ham, pudding, sausage, fruit, eggs, homemade sticky buns, muffins, hash browns, coffee, juice and more. $10 adults, $5 children younger than 11. To benefit a refugee family fleeing the war in Ukraine and relocating to the Mercersburg, Pa. area. A portion of the proceeds go toward the church maintenance fund.

Valentine's Purrfect Dinner and Auction

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Skyline Ballroom

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

All guests must be 21 or older. Dinner, silent and live auctions, and raffles. $65 per person. Benefits Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County . For tickets, call 304-876-2161 or email AWStrumble@gmail.com. To donate an auction item or to be a sponsor, call 304-725-5972 or 202-603-3997. Go to www.awsjc.org .

Model Train Sale

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Washington County Agricultural Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Hosted by the Hagerstown Model Railroad Museum . Proceeds go to continue the restoration of the historic Antietam Station in Sharpsburg. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 years and younger. Go to www.antietamstation.com , email Hmrrm@myactv.net or call 301-800-9829.

MUSIC

The Tans

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee and Chocolate

South End Shopping Center

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

The duo Kim and Bob Tantillo perform. Call 240-203-8183.

ONSTAGE

Peter Fogel's Til Death Do Us Part ... You First!

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre Center

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Comedy. Peter, the eternal bachelor, has commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Directed by Emmy award winner Chazz Palminteri . $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older, and frontline workers, $25 students ages 18 and younger or with college ID. Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202.

Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale

Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12 - 7:30 p.m. Saturday (in person); 3 p.m. Sunday (in person and virtual)

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Jazz, ragtime and tango animates this classic Russian folktale about a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil in exchange for riches, with Elizabeth Schulze conducting the Maryland Symphony Orchestra , Greg Watkins narrating, Robert Aubry Davis playing the devil, Carter Waters as the princess and Gideon Hall as the soldier. $10-$74. Go to marylandsymphony.org , call 301-797-4000 or email info@marylandsymphony.org.

OUTDOORS

Valentines Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Conococheague Institute

12995 Bain Road

Mercersburg, Pa.

Children's activity. Start at the visitor center for a riddle sheet and clues, then find the answers across the 30-acre site. Answering all the questions earns a treat. Wear warm clothes. Free. Call 717-328-2800.

Sunday, Feb. 12

EXHIBIT

Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions - free docent-led tour

Sunday, Feb. 12 - 3 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Intended as a drop-in experience for general museum visitors. Groups of four or more must schedule a private tour at an alternate time. Go to wcmfa.org , email educator@wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.

FAITH

Choral Vespers for Epiphany

Sunday, Feb. 12 - 5 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

15 Randolph Ave.

Hagerstown

A service of music, readings and prayers for the Season of Light. Call 301-733-2878.

FUNDRAISERS

Bingo

Sunday, Feb. 12 - doors open at 11 a.m., lunch at noon, bingo from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hagerstown Elks Lodge No. 378

11063 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown

Bingo games: 15 Longaberger basket, five Vera Bradley and four money. Tip jars, raffles and door prizes. Bingo for everyone; tip jars for ages 18 and older. $35 in advance ($40 at the door), includes lunch. Benefits the USMH Scholarship Fund , a fund of The University System of Maryland Foundation Inc. For tickets, call 301-790-1462, 301-733-5430 or 240-527-2060, or go to https://usmhbasketbingo2023.eventbrite.com .

Super Bowl Sunday Buffet Dinner

Sunday, Feb. 12 - noon to 3 p.m.

Shepherdstown Fire Department, Barron Hall

8052 Martinsburg Pike

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Fried chicken and ham with all the trimmings, homemade rolls and desserts, iced tea and coffee. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 15, free ages 5 and younger. Call 304-876-6686 or 304-876-6038.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

CLASS

Naloxone Training

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Shepherd University's Martinsburg Center

261 Aikins Center

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Stephanie Stout, W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Drug Control Policy Region 2 coordinator, and Erin Gaertner, Jobs and Hope W.Va. transition agent, will train participants on how to identify an overdose and administer naloxone via a nasal spray. Participants also will learn what steps to take during an overdose emergency. Free. Registration not required.

FUNDRAISER

Valentine's Day Bingo

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 5 p.m. doors open, 5:30 p.m. kitchen opens, 6:45 p.m. early bird games start

South Mountain Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

If there are more than 75 participants, payout will be doubled. To reserve seats, call 717-749-5733.

HEALTH

Unity of Hagerstown's Beginner's Yoga

Tuesdays - 6 p.m.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

Led by Sandy Morrel. Exploration of breathing exercises, standard poses and meditation. Bring mat and water. $15 drop-in or $50 for five classes. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org , email unityhagerstown@live.com or call 240-409-5940.

MUSIC

Barbershop Quartet — Ricochet

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 2 p.m.

South Jefferson Public Library

49 Church St.

Summit Point, W.Va.

Music and refreshments. Go to sojeffersonlibrary.com or call 304-725-6227.

Mercersburg Area Community Chorus — Call for Singers

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 7 to 9 p.m.

James Buchanan Middle School

5191 Fort Loudon Road

Mercersburg, Pa.

New singers welcome. The chorus will begin rehearsals and continue through the last week of April with concerts presented April 29 and 30 at Mercersburg Academy, featuring Durufle's Requiem and a variety of opera choruses. Go to mercersburgchorus.org or call 717-328-2324.

OUTDOORS

Bird Walk

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Rolling Ridge Conservancy

305 Friends Way

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Everyone welcome, regardless of birding skills. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Led by Potomac Valley Audubon Society's Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf. Expect to see chickadees, nuthatches, titmice, brown creepers, wrens, sparrows, cardinals and woodpeckers. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring drinking water. Walking poles encouraged. Free; donations for Rolling Ridge Conservancy welcome. Registration required. Go to potomacaudubon.org , email Kristin@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

HEALTH

Unity of Hagerstown — Group Resonance Repatterning

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - 7 p.m.

St. Mark's Episcopal

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

The Resonance Repatterning System assists participants in identifying and transforming unconscious patterns in their lives. Led by Dee Jenkins, an Advanced Certified Resonance Repatterning Practitioner. $20, suggested offering. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org , email unityhagerstown@live.com or call 240-409-5940.

LECTURE

19th-Century Western Threats To Other Governments

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - noon to 1 p.m.

Frank Arts Center, C.W. Shipley Recital Hall

Shepherd University

301 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Part of Shepherd University Faculty Research Forum. Professor of History David B. Gordon explores the mixed atmosphere of the time by examining two satirical works: Japanese democratic activist Nakae Chomin's A Discourse by Three Drunkards on Government (1887) and foundational Yiddish novelist Sholem Abramovitch's The Mare (1873). Free. Call 304-876-5000.

OUTDOORS

Bird Walk

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Cool Spring Nature Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

Ages 12 years and older welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The Potomac Valley Audubon Society monthly bird walk. Led by Beth Poole. Expect to see white-throated sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, dark-eyed junco, Eastern bluebird, Carolina wren, chickadee, titmouse, nuthatch and a variety of woodpeckers. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes and bring drinking water. Binoculars provided. Free. Registration required. Go to potomacaudubon.org , email info@PotomacAudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Thursday, Feb. 16

LECTURE

Astronomy's Greatest Eye on the Sky — The James Webb Space Telescope

Thursday, Feb. 16 - 7 p.m.

The Institute online via Zoom

Astronomer Larry Marschall will discuss the telescope's design and deployment, and comment on the significance of some of the images it has returned in its first months of operation in space. Free. Register to receive the Zoom link via email by emailing info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or calling 717-762-0373.

