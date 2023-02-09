ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Black hair dressers 'take style to the next level' at Diversity Hair Salon in Burlington

By April Fisher, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

When some people drive the 1-2 hours from Middlebury, Plattsburgh, or New Hampshire to Burlington, they're not going to the University of Vermont, Church Street Marketplace, or Flynn Center — they're going to Diversity Hair Salon .

Located on 180 Pearl St., Diversity Hair Salon is one of Vermont's few hair salons owned and operated by Black women that specializes in Black hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fukCu_0khWS7Bq00

Owner and stylist Jacqueline Gibson has been doing hair since she was about 16 years old, growing up in Jamaica.

"Everybody would say, 'Wow, Jacqui, you have a gift, you have a talent. This is what you should do.' And look at me now," Gibson laughed.

Over the years, Gibson has garnered longterm customers, including Adrianne Sherman, who has been coming to Diversity for over a decade.

"Jacqui has always been available super friendly, super welcoming to all clients, and it's just been a great experience," Sherman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMlWH_0khWS7Bq00

A gathering space for Burlington's Black community

The salon was bustling with activity on the morning of Jan. 28. Stylists and customers chatted, cracked jokes, and listened to music.

"I think the vibe of the salon is very funny," said customer Zyakkiriah Rhoden. "I always leave here laughing. I always feel welcome."

When Rhoden moved to Vermont from New York City for college, she used to wait for when she went home to do her hair. Once she found Diversity, she started getting her hair done locally, whenever she needed to.

"A lot of the times that I'm in Vermont, I don't see any Black people or anyone that looks like me or talks like me," Rhoden said. "To have a guaranteed time where I'm going to see other women of color, specifically Black women that have some of the same lived experiences as me, it's a great escape."

Hair stylist Jessica Anderson voiced similar praises about the space that Diversity Hair Salon provides for the Black community in Burlington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Aoms_0khWS7Bq00

"I don't really see people who look like me walk down the street, but me seeing people that look like me frequently come through these doors is guaranteed," Anderson said. "The interactions, and how diverse we are in here, was something I needed."

Anderson, 23, runs her own hair business Black Beauty Bounty out of Diversity Hair Salon. She started doing hair out of her college dorm room and eventually dropped out to pursue hair styling full-time.

"Getting your hair done is a big thing," Anderson said. "It's a sensitive part of our identity as Black girls. So having somebody that can do it good and carefully and with love is important."

Contact April Fisher at amfisher@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter: @AMFisherMedia

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Black hair dressers 'take style to the next level' at Diversity Hair Salon in Burlington

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

UVM Trustees approve formation of new school and institution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. The school of world languages and cultures will bring four departments together under the same roof. Those are Asian languages and literatures, classics, German and Russian, and romance languages and cultures.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, February 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VINS in Queechee is hosting an exciting event today. Catch their unique version of The Dating Game at 11:00 a.m. You’ll learn about the courtship rituals of bachelor birds featuring resident VINS raptors. It’s free with museum admission and a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New Urgent Care center to open in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

Here are 11 things to look forward to in Essex and Essex Junction

Details: Browse the February baking book display and choose a cookie recipe. Sign up at the front desk with the recipe, bake at least a dozen cookies and swap them with participants. Jewelry Trunk Show at Essex Experience. When: 2-6 PM, Saturday, February 11. Where: Addie & Grace, Essex. Details:...
ESSEX, VT
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay

University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice concerns about climate change. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rally for clean energy solutions in Montpelier. Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll. Updated: 6...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters from four towns battled a house fire in Cambridge Saturday. The call came in at around 7 in the morning to a house on Mansfield Avenue. Cambridge fire chief says when they arrived, the front of the home was completely engulfed in flames. Crews from...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
colchestersun.com

Here are 6 events to look forward to in Colchester

Where: Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michaels College. Details: The Vermont Philiharmonic will celebrate talented local musicians Laura Zhou-Hackett, a pianist attending Burlington High School and the Champlain Trio, which includes violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda. Valentines Special. When: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Where:...
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

GSR Solutions and Franklin County Dairy Farm announce the commercial operation of a new dairy manure waste to value process

Burlington, Vermont, February 09, 2023 – GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR’s biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project’s implementation along with project partners.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy