Black hair dressers 'take style to the next level' at Diversity Hair Salon in Burlington

When some people drive the 1-2 hours from Middlebury, Plattsburgh, or New Hampshire to Burlington, they're not going to the University of Vermont, Church Street Marketplace, or Flynn Center — they're going to Diversity Hair Salon .

Located on 180 Pearl St., Diversity Hair Salon is one of Vermont's few hair salons owned and operated by Black women that specializes in Black hair.

Owner and stylist Jacqueline Gibson has been doing hair since she was about 16 years old, growing up in Jamaica.

"Everybody would say, 'Wow, Jacqui, you have a gift, you have a talent. This is what you should do.' And look at me now," Gibson laughed.

Over the years, Gibson has garnered longterm customers, including Adrianne Sherman, who has been coming to Diversity for over a decade.

"Jacqui has always been available super friendly, super welcoming to all clients, and it's just been a great experience," Sherman said.

A gathering space for Burlington's Black community

The salon was bustling with activity on the morning of Jan. 28. Stylists and customers chatted, cracked jokes, and listened to music.

"I think the vibe of the salon is very funny," said customer Zyakkiriah Rhoden. "I always leave here laughing. I always feel welcome."

When Rhoden moved to Vermont from New York City for college, she used to wait for when she went home to do her hair. Once she found Diversity, she started getting her hair done locally, whenever she needed to.

"A lot of the times that I'm in Vermont, I don't see any Black people or anyone that looks like me or talks like me," Rhoden said. "To have a guaranteed time where I'm going to see other women of color, specifically Black women that have some of the same lived experiences as me, it's a great escape."

Hair stylist Jessica Anderson voiced similar praises about the space that Diversity Hair Salon provides for the Black community in Burlington.

"I don't really see people who look like me walk down the street, but me seeing people that look like me frequently come through these doors is guaranteed," Anderson said. "The interactions, and how diverse we are in here, was something I needed."

Anderson, 23, runs her own hair business Black Beauty Bounty out of Diversity Hair Salon. She started doing hair out of her college dorm room and eventually dropped out to pursue hair styling full-time.

"Getting your hair done is a big thing," Anderson said. "It's a sensitive part of our identity as Black girls. So having somebody that can do it good and carefully and with love is important."

