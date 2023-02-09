ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU softball's Camise Patterson era begins now. 3 players to watch this season

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

There's a new woman in charge.

Florida A&M softball is entering its season with a new head coach at the helm in Camise Patterson .

Patterson, 30, spent six years as an assistant and was elevated to the first head coaching opportunity of her career on Jan. 3 ― removing her interim tag to replace Constance Orr , who resigned last July.

After finishing her playing career at Campbell University in 2015, Patterson joined the Rattlers' coaching staff as a volunteer assistant under Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and FAMU Hall of Famer Veronica Wiggins ― winning back-to-back conference titles (2016, 2017) with the acclaimed coach in the process.

Once Wiggins retired in 2020, Orr was promoted to the head softball coach. So, Patterson had the chance to work with both former head coaches as an assistant.

"Going from volunteer to paid assistant and getting the mentorship from Coach Wiggins and and Coach Orr is huge," Patterson said. "I'm a little more old school and strict like Coach Wiggins. It's been an adjustment for the players, but they've really taken everything in stride and understand that we want to go further, faster, and harder than in the past.

"Coach Wiggins is like my grandma ― Coach Orr is my friend and we go back like two flats on a Cadillac. To know that they still have my back and doing great things for the program is very encouraging. I know that I can pick up the phone and call them if I have questions and will never be alone because they're still supporting me and the players."

The Rattlers are returning to from a 18-31 (12-12 SWAC) season in the 2022 that ended in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament first round to Southern.

"We're looking to come in and shock the SWAC this year," Patterson said. "I don't think we put our best foot forward last year and we definitely got punched in the mouth a little bit going from the MEAC to the SWAC."

Big expectations surround FAMU in its second year in the conference as it had four Preseason All-SWAC selections ― pitcher Cris'Deona Beasley and infielder Destiny Cuevas (first-team) paired with second teamers outfielder Melkayla Irvis and catcher Nyah Morgan.

FAMU's four all-conference nods are tied for the most with defending SWAC softball champions Prairie View A&M.

"The last one is the best one and I got to make this one count to make the family and FAMU proud," Cuevas, a senior said. "When you're working hard all season, you don't think to be recognized for an award of that high of a standard."

FAMU softball heads up to Georgia for a loaded weekend schedule

Before opening their SWAC schedule in March, the Rattlers will travel to Macon, Georgia for the Mercer Tournament to open the season.

They will play five games in three days starting on Friday and concluding on Sunday ― Jacksonville State, Mercer (Feb. 10), Hampton (Feb. 11), Army, and Buffalo (Feb. 12).

Staying together will be more important than ever.

"We do well with team bonding, cohesiveness, and picking each other up," Cuevas said. "We're really just ready to go out there and ball out. (My teammates) have done a really good job of buying in and knowing the standard that has been set and try to exceed it every day.

"We're just trying to come in and push ourselves to do better this year."

Patterson is ready to coach her first game as a head coach and see how her team stacks up against other competition for opening weekend.

"It's supposed to rain Friday, so I'm hoping we can get all five games in and come back 5-0," she said. "Macon is a great place to play ― we love Mercer ― its got short fences and the ball really flies, so hopefully we have a couple of homeruns.

"The players sound like they're ready and excited. We're ready to get on the bus to get there and finally play against someone other than ourselves."

3 players to watch for FAMU softball this season

Destiny Cuevas, Infielder, Senior

Nyah Morgan, Infielder/Catcher, Senior

Kiana Watson, Infielder, Sophomore

FAMU softball's schedule at Mercer Tournament on Sikes Field, Macon, Georgia

Feb. 10 ― vs. Jacksonville State at 3 p.m., vs. Mercer at 8 p.m.

Feb. 11 ― vs. Hampton at 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 ― Army at 9 a.m., Buffalo at 11:30 a.m.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU softball's Camise Patterson era begins now. 3 players to watch this season

