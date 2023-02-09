ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

From prodigy to pro, local musician Justin Parks is living the rock 'n' roll dream

By Tamela Baker, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftyUX_0khWS4Xf00

Justin Parks got his first guitar when he was only 4 years old.

These days, he's teaching other young musicians at the Maryland Institute of Music in Hagerstown when he's not playing with his own band, Stone Horses, or touring with others across the country and sometimes across the border.

Last summer, Stone Horses broke into the Billboard Top 40 with their single "When I Get Paid."

Parks is living the rock and roll dream, says his dad, Rik Parks.

But while Justin Parks is humble about his accomplishments, his passion for music bubbles underneath.

He was a rock 'n' roll baby

Ask Parks about how he got his start in music, and he immediately mentions his dad.

Rik Parks, who now owns the Maryland Institute of Music, played in a band called Frenzy.

"His band would rehearse in our basement," Justin said. "I would always stay up and listen to his band, and I just wanted at the time to be like him."

At first he thought he'd like to play the drums. But the youngster found them to be "too noisy." He picked up the guitar — his first was a gift from a relative — and everything fell into place.

"It was easier to play than playing the drums," Parks said.

He started playing publicly when he was about 14, he said. But at that point, he struggled a little with stage fright.

"Whenever I first started playing gigs, we'd pull up to the venue and I'd be like, 'Hey, could we just not do this?' I'd be so nervous. It was bad. It was really bad."

But his dad encouraged him to go through with it — if in a slightly deceptive manner.

"He'd lie to me and say stuff like, 'If anybody else in the crowd could do what you're doing, they'd be up on stage," Parks said, "which is a lie because we'd always play in front of musicians — which would make me more nervous."

But he got over that. Now when he steps onto a stage, it's a rush.

"It's a thrill like no other," he said, and one he never gets over.

And speaking of thrills, a few stand out: sitting in on bass with Hagerstown-based Kix for a day in 2019, opening for KISS at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va., and playing at the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles.

He was only 17 and a student at Williamsport High School when he was part of a band called So Low that won a contest to open for KISS. His dad submitted the contest tape. The entries were narrowed down to the top five, and "somebody from KISS's camp hand-selected us."

But the attention at home leading up to the show was a little unnerving.

"My teachers would call me out in front of the class and say, 'Hey, someone's opening up for KISS.' It just felt awkward."

Young skater does good:Boonsboro freshman Brooke Bailey selected to play in Junior Roller Derby World Cup in France

And it was with So Low that he played the Whisky A Go Go, another milestone in his career.

"The history of (Whisky A Go Go) is cool because obviously Led Zeppelin played there, my favorite band. I love Led Zeppelin, and the thought that I was on the same stage as Jimmy Page and Robert Plant was mind-blowing," Parks said.

"There's tons of history in the Whisky A Go Go, but that alone was enough. Everyone's played there — Van Halen, The Doors, everybody."

Having a single in the Top 40 was cool, he said, but not necessarily lucrative, given the evolution of recorded music from CD sales to streaming. But it does bring "bragging rights."

He also got accolades from guitarist Dave Navarro (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction) and the late drummer Vinnie Paul (Pantera) when he performed in an "Ultimate Shredder" competition.

But Page and the late Eddie Van Halen have been his top influences, he said, along with Joe Walsh, who's had a solo career in addition to his membership in The Eagles and the James Gang.

Now he's a man in demand

Parks also managed to get past his issue with drums, and now, in addition to teaching Institute students guitar, he teaches drums and vocal.

He has about 50 students, and he not only teaches them music and theory, but helps young students prepare to enter other programs — including the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts in downtown Hagerstown.

Parks himself was a BISFA student when the school first opened, although he later decided he wanted to graduate with his friends at Williamsport High School. But all the students he helped prepare for BISFA have been accepted, he said.

And not only there — three or four of his students are now studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston — alma mater of Grammy winners Quincy Jones, Melissa Etheridge, Bruce Hornsby, Diana Krall, John Meyer, Gillian Welch and scores of others.

Meanwhile, Parks is playing big stages and recording with other musicians as well as writing and recording music with Stone Horses.

It's a lot to keep up with, but he loves all of it. "I depend a lot on technology" to help juggle his calendar, he said.

He's played with L.A. Guns and Steel Panther, recently toured South America with Michale Graves, formerly of The Misfits; and is working on new material for Stone Horses. He and bandmate John Allen write music together and record demos in Allen's basement studio.

"We'll just kind of bounce ideas off each other and go down and record them," Parks said.

"It would be cool to have a song everybody knows," he says as he reflects on his songwriting ambitions — the kind of song that achieves the brand of immortality of "Stairway to Heaven."

They've recorded in Nashville with Marti Frederiksen, a songwriter and producer who's worked with acts ranging from Aerosmith to Carrie Underwood. Stone Horses hopes to release a new EP soon.

And then there are all those students.

"I love teaching here at the Maryland Institute of Music, watching my students grow and go out and do their own thing.

"I remind them that anyone can be as good as they want to be, be as good as Eddie Van Halen, if you have that want, to work hard … you have to love it; you have to love what you do. Five minutes a day isn't gonna cut it.

"It's like with anything — you can be good at anything if you put enough time in, and want to do it."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

New Logic Album Will Have Track Titled ‘Gaithersburg Freestyle’ Featuring Four Other Local Rappers

Gaithersburg native, Grammy Award nominated, and platinum selling musical artist Logic is gearing up to make a splash in 2023 with a little help from his friends, including local rappers C Dot Castro, Big Lenbo, Fat Trel, and Adé on the track named “Gaithersburg Freestyle” off of his upcoming album College Park, which is set to drop on Friday, February 24 (album cover below). It follows the June 2022 release of his album Vinyl Days, which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Gettysburg Connection

The calm after the filming

The Pub & Restaurant on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg was quieter than it has been for a while, as the cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas” has packed up and left town. The movie, which stars Lee Majors, was filmed in and around Gettysburg over the past month.
GETTYSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants

Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating

LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
THURMONT, MD
storereporter.com

Pet store chain goes belly-up, Cava goes public, another new gym for Potomac

Loyal Companion, a new England chain that bought up a bunch of locally owned pet stores in 2019, has filed Chapter 11 and will shutter all of its D.C.-area locations. In Rockville, that includes the former Bark! store at Congressional Plaza and the former Whole Pet Central store on East Gude Drive. Going-out-of-business sales are now underway, and all locations will be closed by the end of February. If you’re holding onto any store credits, you’d better hurry in.
ROCKVILLE, MD
FOX 43

Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
GETTYSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Maryland Farm & Harvest To Feature Frederick County Farm Next Tuesday

It was a dairy farm, but now the owners grow grains. Owings, Mills, Md (KM) The television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is spotlighting a Frederick County Farm. Series Producer Bob Ferrier says his crew paid a visit to Burrier’s Linganore Farm in Union Bridge. He says the farm was depicted during the first season of “Maryland Farm and Harvest.” “I realize that they had shot at Burriers in season one. And I thought what a great way to tie in season one as part of the tenth anniversary celebration of the series is to revisit some of these farms,” he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
OnlyInYourState

This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland

The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
visitshenandoah.org

Jefferson County – Where Almost Heaven Begins

Welcome to Jefferson County, West Virginia. We invite you to discover our quaint towns, steeped with history and our stunning outdoors rich with recreational opportunities. Famous for John Brown’s historic raid and our deep ties to the Washington family, Harpers Ferry, Shepherdstown and Charles Town celebrate our past while still being contemporary and sophisticated communities. Each town offers fabulous local dining, boutique shopping and comfortable lodging.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
tourcounsel.com

Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
FREDERICK, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
ocnjdaily.com

Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD on The Best Maryland Foods

Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, is a proud Maryland resident. As someone who appreciates great food, Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, believes that his state is underrepresented on the national scale amongst the best places in the country for food. Today, Taylor Metzger will touch on some of the iconic dishes that make Maryland an excellent food state. While many will point to the crabcakes, and for a good reason, there’s so much more to Maryland cuisine than crab.
SABILLASVILLE, MD
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy