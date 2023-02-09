For Mardi Gras, get your Cajun and Creole fix at one of these restaurants or food trucks

When chefs Lawrence Green and his wife Amanda Schall arrived in Brunswick County four years ago, they had to answer a lot of questions about Cajun and Creole food.

“People just thought it was spicy,” he said. “But it’s flavorful. That’s what I like, to make food flavorful.”

The Louisiana native, who attended culinary school in Baton Rouge, came to the area to work at Shagger Jacks in Oak Island. It has an eclectic menu, but he regularly adds dishes from his home as specials throughout the year. When it comes time for Mardi Gras, he adds more.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Look for dishes from etouffee and jambalaya to po’boys and muffalettas on house-made bread. This year, he's adding a yaka mein, which is a Creole beef noodle soup. Meanwhile, his wife was taking orders for King Cakes, a favorite pastry for this time of year, and she will also have mini versions available at the restaurant.

Michelle “Mama” Rock of the T’Geaux Boys food truck has also been taking orders for her pecan praline King Cake since the start of what’s called the Carnival Season that begins on Twelfth Night, or Jan. 6, and ends on Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 21 this year. But if you’re looking for Cajun and Creole food any time of year, here are a few places in and around Wilmington to find it.

Shagger Jacks

This Brunswick County restaurant has become a favorite gathering spot for its menu, tiki bar and outdoor dining area. Chef Green also adds lots of Louisiana-inspired specials throughout the year at 8004 E. Oak Island Drive. Details: https://shaggerjacksoki.com.

T’Geaux Boys

While this food truck makes a few public appearances, the focus more recently has been on private events. Still, watch their social media accounts for the latest information. Details: https://www.facebook.com/TGeauxBoys.

Beyond the Bayou

Chef Kenny Wright once worked as a head chef in a Cajun restaurant in Leland and has now turned that experience to this food truck, which offers dishes like po'boys, alligator bites and boudin balls. They'll be at a Mardi Gras event this year on Feb. 19 at Makai Brewing in Ocean Isle Beach. Details: www.facebook.com/beyondthebayou.

Bourbon Street

As you can tell by the name of this restaurant at 35 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington, it offers a New Orleans-inspired experience, from cocktails to cuisine. Details: https://bourbonstreetilm.com.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

This sports pub chain has its roots in Louisiana, with both comfort food and Cajun/Creole specialties. In Wilmington, they're at 3710 Oleander Drive. Details: https://walk-ons.com/

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.