Wilmington, NC

14 things to do in Wilmington for a pre-Valentine's Day, Super Bowl weekend

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

WECT

Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families around the Port City are already making plans for once school is out and summer is back. Dozens of families explored different summer camp options at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s Summer Camp Fair on Saturday. Organizers of the fair said they were happy with the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
NAVASSA, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

