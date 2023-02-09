14 things to do in Wilmington for a pre-Valentine's Day, Super Bowl weekend

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshopStephy SaysWilmington, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
WECT
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families around the Port City are already making plans for once school is out and summer is back. Dozens of families explored different summer camp options at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s Summer Camp Fair on Saturday. Organizers of the fair said they were happy with the...
WECT
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two of the most famous chefs in America served more than food at an annual fundraiser for Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray were special guests at the sold-out event at the Country Club of Landfall. The culinary stars dished out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otter parents introduce new pups to siblings for first time
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after three otter pups were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, three more arrived on January 31st. The Aquarium announced their gender — two boys and one girl — this past weekend. Now, the entire family...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
WMBF
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WECT
Community invited to help keep Cape Fear River clean at ‘Second Saturday Cleanup’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch, in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful, will host its Second Saturday Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a focus on Front St. According to the announcement, the stormwater ditches, roadsides and the connecting wetlands on Front St. are the focus of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
myhorrynews.com
This Italian restaurant's expansion will satisfy a craving in North Myrtle Beach
After eight successful years in Myrtle Beach, Crave Italian Oven and Bar is expanding to North Myrtle Beach. The second Crave will be located at 200 U.S. 17 North, in a former Five Guys burger restaurant in the Surfwood Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Lowe’s home improvement store.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced for robbing Carraba’s Italian Grill, forcing employees into closet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 8 years (97 month) in prison for armed robbery of a local restaurant. 62-year-old Cornelius Riley robbed Carrabba’s Italian Grill on November 20, 2020 just before midnight. Riley arrived at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
