Wooster, OH

Triway gymnastics sets the bar high as postseason approaches

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
The goal of any program is to set the bar higher each year.

It's safe to say Triway's senior class of gymnasts — Ana Neuman, Kaelee Garst and Kayleen Hutchison — has helped do exactly that. From being a part of the program's first Northeast Gymnastics Conference title team a year ago and making it back-to-back this year.

"It was kind of exciting, but we are pretty humble about it," said Neuman. "Still, it is really a big thing for us."

The next big step for the program is qualifying for districts, which would be another first for the Titan program. It's something that isn't lost on Neuman.

"It would be so exciting to bring another history record for our school," Neuman said. "Especially for gymnastics because you could consider it an underdog sport, it's a little underrated."

But with the dream out there, Neuman, her fellow seniors and teammates, went to work this season with an eye on the prize. Pushing each other every step of the way, this team has made it a goal, even if the larger stage might bring out the nerves.

"When I get nervous, it makes me work harder, so I try harder in practice and during meets, the adrenaline kicks in and it all takes over," said Neuman. "We have worked together since we were little kids, we've grown as a team, become comfortable and trust each other."

That camaraderie within has been a key part of driving this team throughout the season, now that goal is truly in the sights and, for the first time, looks attainable.

"Having two all-around scores in the range that can move us from sectionals to districts, it tells the girls, that it's a possibility," said Mullen. "Last year I don’t think they believed it, even though they could have. Them knowing that they have hit that 136 all-around team score twice now and last year the lowest sectional score that advanced to districts was a 135. So, it's a huge possibility if we keep our heads straight and go into it with that same confidence, we had at the Winter Classic."

Youth movement

Another key aspect to this Titan squad is the youth as sophomore Addi Hudson and juniors Lilee Mullen, Alyse Stutz and Rileigh Hostetler have become key contributors to the charge. Hudson, who was injured a year ago, is enjoying a comeback season.

"It wasn’t a super severe injury but when I hit the ground it hurt so bad," said Hudson. "I was able to do vault and floor, but then I had to ice it a lot. I feel free this year, always fun to be with my teammates and to get to do the all-around is amazing."

Hudson gleamed even more when talking about the two NEGC titles the program has achieved over the past two years.

"It’s amazing that it’s the first time in Triway history that it’s happened and to be a part of that, especially as a sophomore, is amazing," added Hudson. "I truly couldn’t ask for any better teammates, we have such a great relationship with each other, and I think that’s what makes the team, the team. It excels us all both mentally and physically."

Mullen couldn't agree more with her sophomore gymnast as she looked across her roster.

"They compete against each other, but love each other at the same time," said Mullen. "They push each other to be better and try to be better themselves so that really helps. We’ve got three juniors who came in strong as freshmen, they just keep getting better and better, and adding to their abilities."

Passing the torch

Kira Lehman has made a name for herself right away at Wooster, making the transition from YMCA to high school gymnastics.

"I did YMCA and I have competed for a while, but I was out for a little bit at the start because I had a concussion," said Lehman. "Coming straight to high school was definitely different, but it’s good environment. The girls are really nice, it’s a fun thing to work up to, especially because it's a lot different than a club team."

As for being Wooster's anchor, it caught Lehman by surprise, but she has risen to the challenge this year. Establishing herself as a front-line gymnast this year, her consistency, willingness to learn new skills and versatility have been keys to her success.

"It’s honestly really awesome, because I wasn't expecting to be anchoring three of the four events," said Lehman. "Usually, the best scorers anchor the events, they put me on it, and it really surprised because I thought a senior would be there, but it’s awesome."

"They are the start of what’s coming into a new era for us," said Generals coach Debbie Knapic. "They have performed incredibly well all season long, both Lehman and Danielle Hendrix and a couple seniors have been the backbone of my team all year.

"I am really excited to see where they can go, obviously this is different than what they have ever done as they have competed at the YMCA. Changing the competition style for high school is a little different and they have adapted really well. They have upgraded a lot of their skills and working through sectionals this year and next year, they will go far."

