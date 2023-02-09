ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New rule will impact downtown Wilmington's homeless: Here's how it could be enforced

By Emma Dill, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
A new rule prohibits sleeping overnight and storing personal belongings on New Hanover County-owned property.

The change follows months of conversations about conditions near the downtown public library – an area that’s become a hub for some homeless people. The new rule gives law enforcement a tool to address the issue, according to New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved the change 4-1, with Commissioner Jonathan Barfield voting against it.

The ordinance makes it unlawful to “occupy, camp, sleep, or place, erect or utilize any tents, cooking equipment or bedding” on county-owned or leased property from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. It also makes personal belongings left unattended subject to disposal by county staff.

In addition, the ordinance states the area’s parking decks and facilities are to be used only for parking-related purposes and that entrances to county facilities are to be used only for entrance and exit purposes.

Those who violate the ordinance could be removed from the property by sheriff's deputies and could be charged with a criminal offense.

This isn’t the first time New Hanover County leaders have tried to address homelessness downtown. The commissioners voted down a similar ordinance last April, amid concerns about its impact on the homeless.

Then in September, the commissioners and the Wilmington City Council unanimously approved a joint effort called the “Getting Home Street Outreach Program.”

Since then, New Hanover County has filled several new positions, including social workers and a supervisor, to staff the program. The social workers coordinate with officers from the Wilmington Police Department to help connect the homeless with services they need.

The outreach teams have also partnered with nonprofits to link the homeless with support and those already working with downtown’s homeless on a daily basis. That includes Jack Morris, who began working last fall as a downtown street outreach specialist with Wilmington Downtown Inc., the organization that manages the downtown municipal services district.

Despite initial program success, the area is still seeing “alleged criminal activity, littering, and use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms.”

New Hanover County staff have taken steps to clean up the area. Social workers have rented a downtown storage unit they call the “Bin Den” where unsheltered individuals can securely store their belongings during the day.

The county has also contracted with two companies to remove trash and other items from the library block and to pressure wash the staircases inside nearby parking decks, according to Sara Warmuth, New Hanover County’s chief facilities officer.

McMahon told the commissioners last month that he has growing safety concerns about the homeless near the library. In the past year, deputies have responded to various crimes in the area, including assaults, sexual assaults, larcenies and drug activity, McMahon said.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at edill@gannett.com.

Holly Brown
3d ago

I pass by the downtown library on 3rd St almost daily & can't help but notice how dirty it is. I have no problem whatsoever with the homeless hanging out there but the trash is getting ridiculous. They need to do a better job of cleaning after themselves. Also it's a disgusting thought that they're using the parking decks as a bathroom. Here's a thought HAVE MORE PUBLIC RESTROOMS DOWNTOWN!!! It's not like this county doesn't have the money. Banning people from county property overnight isn't gonna fix anything. sorry

