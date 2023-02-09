Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
michiganradio.org
Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession
A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises
Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
What Michigan City is One of the Least Glamorous in the U.S.?
The least glamorous city is Warren, Michigan. Out of 200 cities across the country, it's the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Even though I think the study is kind of dumb and pointless, they're not that far off base. When you really think about it, there is nothing glamorous about Warren.
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor City
In the case of buildings, through demolition. They may live on in stories or photos; slowly but surely though, their memory fades. Out of sight - out of mind. That's what makes what remains of the Fine Arts Building so unique.
wcsx.com
HopCat Opening Two New Michigan Locations
HopCat is officially open in downtown Royal Oak after more than two years away. The restaurant’s previous Royal Oak location closed in 2020. Now, it’s back, and its new location is close from its original place on Fifth Avenue in downtown Royal Oak. While Royal Oak’s HopCat soft...
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
wdet.org
SE Michigan transit director says Detroit-Ann Arbor route a success, discusses future expansion plans
The agency is planning to launch an express bus route connecting downtown Detroit to DTW. A pilot program connecting Detroit to Ann Arbor by bus is proving to be a success according to officials. The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) is the organization that manages the funding that...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Brownfield board passes $616M tax break for $1.5B District Detroit project, heads to city council for review
A development panel in Detroit has approved $616 million in tax breaks Wednesday night for a proposed $1.5 billion project in the district around Little Caesars Arena. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority voted 5-to-2...
wcsx.com
I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki
I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
Comments / 2