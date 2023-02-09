ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession

A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises

Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

HopCat Opening Two New Michigan Locations

HopCat is officially open in downtown Royal Oak after more than two years away. The restaurant’s previous Royal Oak location closed in 2020. Now, it’s back, and its new location is close from its original place on Fifth Avenue in downtown Royal Oak. While Royal Oak’s HopCat soft...
ROYAL OAK, MI
wcsx.com

I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki

I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit

GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy