County residents asked to participate in Community Needs Assessment

Six area organizations and agencies have come together to conduct the fifth comprehensive Community Health & Needs Assessment (CHA) for Logan County. As part of this assessment, The Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR), an Ohio-based research company, has been selected to conduct a confidential survey on behalf of Mary Rutan Health, the Logan County Health District, United Way of Logan County, Community Health and Wellness Partners, the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign County and Logan County Job and Family Services.
Lima Convalesecnt Home elects new president, VP

LIMA — The Lima Convalescent Home Foundation elected a new president and vice president. Dr. Melissa Harvey was elected President of the Board of Directors of the Lima Convalescent Home Foundation. She joined the board in 2016. Dr. Harvey holds a doctorate in higher education and adult learning from Walden University and currently serves as the Chair of Nursing Services at Rhodes State College.
City of Lima to host expungement clinic

LIMA — An expungement clinic will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett. The City of Lima is partnering with J. Williamson Law Firm, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Ohio Northern University Legal Clinic, Goodwill Easter Seals and more to help those in need.
Former Central State University President Arthur Thomas has died

A former Central State University president has died. Arthur Thomas, Ed.D. led the school in Wilberforce from 1985 to 1995, and was the first CSU alumnus to hold the seat of president. Thomas died Thursday in Silver Spring, Md. The Philadelphia native served in the Army before becoming a Dayton...
A true Panther: The life and legacy of Sonny Walters

The number of lives impacted, in ways small and large by Sonny Walters, would be difficult to measure. Suffice it to say that the number would be in the thousands. Walters, a long-time fixture at Miami Trace Local Schools, passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 85. Though...
Fear of domestic violence surges as emergency SNAP benefits end

"At the beginning of the pandemic, the maximum amount was given to families regardless of income. So everyone got the amount of SNAP they would get if they had no income. And at the end of February, that ends and they go back to their pre-pandemic amount," Miranda Armstead, a rural advocate with the YWCA, said.
Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park

A Dayton art supply shop previously located on Wayne Ave. is reopening Saturday, Feb. 11 inside Mike’s Bike Park as they celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bezaro Art Supply caters to street artists and muralists, owner Greg Bailey said. He added that they also carry a special type of paint typically used by sign makers.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City

Rad Candy Company, a new candy store located at 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening its doors Friday, Feb. 10 hoping to bring a new experience to people in the community. “When we’re picking things, we try to find stuff that we connect with and we’re trying to find those things that people will remember from their childhood,” said Mark Underwood, who owns the candy store with his wife, Kari, and best friend, Chad Mowen.
Swine and goats say no to fair board’s plan

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors (fair board) has not received support for the plan they set forth at their regular monthly meeting on Feb. 1. The committees for two of the species they were trying to help, swine and goats, have held meetings and approved motions to oppose Phase 1 of the project.
GCS and GPD investigate but find no legitimate threat

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate received information of an increased presence around the Greenville High School on Friday morning, but Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries reported there isn’t a legitimate threat to students or the school. School and law enforcement officials were concerned over a social media...
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
