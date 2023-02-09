ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Clemson football could be better at linebacker in 2023 despite losing a top NFL draft pick

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 3 days ago
Even after losing one its top linebackers to the NFL, Clemson football might have the best duo in the country.

Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. became the heart and soul of Clemson’s defense last season, their first as starters. By the time the Tigers won the ACC championship and went to the Orange Bowl, Carter and Trotter had emerged as leaders of a defense full of future pros.

“Those two are as good as anybody, I think, in the country,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “It’s been really cool to watch that transition, that growth and that confidence they’ve gained in each other, just the comfort they have in making the calls and getting everybody lined up on the field.”

Clemson should be stronger at the position in 2023 even without Trenton Simpson, who left early to turn pro and is considered by ESPN the No. 2 linebacker prospect in the NFL Draft, a sure first-round pick.

Carter and Trotter took over as coaches on the field at weak side and middle, respectively, following the graduations in 2022 of James Skalski and Baylon Spector.

Simpson, a junior and the most experienced player among the linebackers, was given that responsibility at first. But he was eventually moved back to his natural position on the strong side so he could just worry about getting to the ball-carriers. Simpson did that 77 times with nine additional quarterback pressures to become a semifinalist for the Butkus Award given annually to best linebacker in the country.

Carter and Trotter are early favorites for that honor this season. Carter was first-team All-ACC and fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele after 77 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and 11 quarterback hurries. Trotter led the team in tackles (92), tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (6.5) to be selected second-team All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.

“We’ve always had this vision for ourselves,” Carter said. “We really emphasize just working every single day. We knew that the fruits of our labor would eventually show. It’s shown a little bit. We’re definitely not satisfied. We’re always striving for more.”

Communication between them as they line up side by side is natural, partly because they are roommates. Communication with the rest of the defensive players is what took them to the next level.

“We became more vocal leaders,” Trotter said. “I feel like it’s been a big part of us growing up together as far as helping the defense and making sure guys are giving their best not just at practice but off the field.”

Carter was a five-star recruit who originally was thought to be a safety. He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 17 overall high school prospect in the country. Carter made one start as a freshman and had a highlight play with a fumble return for a touchdown.

“Barrett is a great player,” Trotter said. “He’s also a great leader. I appreciate him for that.”

Trotter was a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall prospect in the country by ESPN, the Tigers’ highest-ranked player in the 2021 signing class. He is the son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr., a former NFL linebacker who played 12 seasons and made the Pro Bowl four times.

“Trot comes from an NFL house. I think that just kind of wires him in a different way,” Carter said. “Trot is probably the most focused guy that I’ve ever seen. His mentality is unheard of, especially at our age. That dude is just different. He continues to amaze me every single day. He’s a once-in-a-million type of guy.”

