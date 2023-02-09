Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its DemiseAsh JurbergWest Melbourne, FL
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonMelbourne, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
tourcounsel.com
Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida
Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
mynews13.com
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
click orlando
Loved ones of Orlando newlyweds mourn loss following devastating earthquake
ORLANDO, Fla. – Loved ones of an Orlando couple are mourning their loss following a devastating earthquake that left more than 20,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. Alex Hernandez said his friend, Alex Ilgin, had recently relocated to Florida. Following Ilgin’s wedding last year, friends said that having a baby became the Ilgin and his wife’s main focus.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
No cost community center for seniors opens its doors in Orlando
A new center offering seniors health and wellness resources at no cost opened in Orlando last week.
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire east central Florida area. This advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Rain Likely to Hit Central Florida This Weekend
The weather reports said severe storms, strong winds, and heavy rain could unload in Central Florida this Saturday. There is a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Motorists and commuters in Central Florida should stay updated with the weather, especially the isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and possible tornadoes. According to Wesh 2...
flaglerlive.com
Dr. Hiram Powell to Be Honored at Volusia Cultural Alliance’s Annual Celebration
The Volusia County Cultural Alliance (VCCA) will honor Dr. Hiram Powell for his service to Arts and Culture at its Annual Celebration and Awards Ceremony on Feb. 22, 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm at The Shores Community Center in Daytona Beach Shores. Dr. Powell, who recently retired as...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District Is Beginning to Take Shape
We’ve got a huge update on the situation with Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”). By way of a very quick background, the RCID was created over 50 years ago and essentially functions as its own county government in Orlando, Florida. For years, it has given Disney (the majority landowner in the District) a huge amount of power over the land on which it operates, allowing Disney to select the Board of Supervisors that make critical decisions over the District’s land. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, a bill was passed that will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023 (in what many saw as an act of retaliation). But it seems things with the RCID could soon change in a critical way.
aroundosceola.com
Where this week's water line flushing will occur
This week's line flushing operations by Toho Water Authority will be in two small areas along Partin Settlement Road. One is in the neighborhoods just east of East Lakeshore Boulevard north of Partin Settlement, the other is along U.S. Highway 192. Those are the areas where customers are likely to experience a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water. Water pressure and clarity will return once flushing operations in the area are completed.
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Airlines Adds NEW Nonstop Route to Orlando
When you travel to Disney World, do you fly? We would guess that a lot of our readers do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of what airlines are doing to make sure you’re getting the best deals, know about discounts, and have details about new service to and from Orlando International Airport. Now, we’ve got a NEW flight to tell you about that can take you to Disney World!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Expect gusty winds across Central Florida this Super Bowl Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 67 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yesterday's cold front has moved out of the picture out to sea but has left behind some gusty winds for Super Bowl Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 35-40 mph this afternoon, especially along the coast. As a result, a Wind...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
WSVN-TV
Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando
(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
WESH
Ocoee residents say they're losing sleep due to nighttime construction project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Ocoee neighborhood said they are losing sleep because of an ongoing construction project behind their backyards. “It’s just really bad. It’s from 9, 10 p.m. to 3, 4 in the morning,” said resident Angela Pyne. “Banging, beeping of trucks backing up.”
