We’ve got a huge update on the situation with Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”). By way of a very quick background, the RCID was created over 50 years ago and essentially functions as its own county government in Orlando, Florida. For years, it has given Disney (the majority landowner in the District) a huge amount of power over the land on which it operates, allowing Disney to select the Board of Supervisors that make critical decisions over the District’s land. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, a bill was passed that will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023 (in what many saw as an act of retaliation). But it seems things with the RCID could soon change in a critical way.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO