ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida

Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
SANFORD, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Loved ones of Orlando newlyweds mourn loss following devastating earthquake

ORLANDO, Fla. – Loved ones of an Orlando couple are mourning their loss following a devastating earthquake that left more than 20,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. Alex Hernandez said his friend, Alex Ilgin, had recently relocated to Florida. Following Ilgin’s wedding last year, friends said that having a baby became the Ilgin and his wife’s main focus.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District Is Beginning to Take Shape

We’ve got a huge update on the situation with Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”). By way of a very quick background, the RCID was created over 50 years ago and essentially functions as its own county government in Orlando, Florida. For years, it has given Disney (the majority landowner in the District) a huge amount of power over the land on which it operates, allowing Disney to select the Board of Supervisors that make critical decisions over the District’s land. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, a bill was passed that will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023 (in what many saw as an act of retaliation). But it seems things with the RCID could soon change in a critical way.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Where this week's water line flushing will occur

This week's line flushing operations by Toho Water Authority will be in two small areas along Partin Settlement Road. One is in the neighborhoods just east of East Lakeshore Boulevard north of Partin Settlement, the other is along U.S. Highway 192. Those are the areas where customers are likely to experience a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water. Water pressure and clarity will return once flushing operations in the area are completed.
KISSIMMEE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Airlines Adds NEW Nonstop Route to Orlando

When you travel to Disney World, do you fly? We would guess that a lot of our readers do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of what airlines are doing to make sure you’re getting the best deals, know about discounts, and have details about new service to and from Orlando International Airport. Now, we’ve got a NEW flight to tell you about that can take you to Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque

Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
OCOEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando

(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy