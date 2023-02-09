ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: No, natural gas is not 'green energy'

By The Repository
 3 days ago
During the recent “lame duck” session, Ohio’s predominantly Republican legislature and Gov. Mike DeWine rushed to pass H.B. 507. The legislation would “create a broad new legal definition of green energy that would include natural gas.”

An anonymously funded, pro-natural gas, dark money group, the Empowerment Alliance, helped Ohio lawmakers spin the narrative that natural gas is green. The 501c4 group “Natural Allies for Clean Energy Future” is aiding the “greenwashing” by claiming gas is “necessary to accelerate our clean energy future.” Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) recently joined their ranks.

Labeling fracked gas as green energy does not change the scientific facts: The combustion of methane produces carbon dioxide, and methane itself is a potent greenhouse gas.

Methane produces lower carbon dioxide emissions when burned but that benefit is overshadowed by the fact that extracting methane via high-pressure hydraulic fracking releases enormous amounts of methane gas into the atmosphere. These emissions can be from leaks of storage tanks, compressor stations, blowdowns, pipelines, and flaring.

A report published in “Energy Science and Engineering” states natural gas (both shale gas and conventional gas) is responsible for much of the recent increases in methane emissions, and because of this have a higher greenhouse gas footprint than coal or oil. Pound for pound, the comparative impact of methane is 25 times greater than carbon dioxide.

Ohio’s southeastern counties are being used as sacrificial industrial sites. Pipelines mar wooded hillsides, well pads rise over the landscape, thousands of trucks loaded with carcinogenic chemicals, frack sand and toxic produced water travel our roads every day. Local residents are exposed to air and water emissions from the process which releases hazardous air pollutants and contaminates water.

The only time “green” can legitimately be used to describe methane gas is when pointing out it is a potent greenhouse gas.

Randi Pokladnik, Uhrichsville

Jon Day
3d ago

Being from southeastern ohio Hocking Hills specifically , my job requires extensive rural travel i am not seeing the scarred landscape from well sights and pipelines. if they are out there the are much less of a eyesore than a wind or solar farm or the disposal of the non-recyclable blades or worn out solar panels . I will be warm and happy with my gas furnace .Do yourself a favor and research how much steel ,concrete, and oil it takes to produce a windmill the energy required far exceeds the lifetime output

