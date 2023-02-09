Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy
On Monday, we reported that the FBI announced the arrests of two apparently disgruntled white people who allegedly conspired to attack Baltimore, Maryland’s power grid in what is believed to be a “racially motivated” plot. One of the would-be domestic terrorists, Brandon Russell, of Orlando, is the founder of Atomwaffen Division, an international neo-Nazi group. Unsurprisingly, the other half of the white rage duo, Sarah Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, is somewhat of a neo-Nazi herself, according to her own family members.
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Philly Mechanic Admits To Putting Phony Air Bags In Cars: Feds
A Philadelphia automotive technician pleaded guilty to putting fake Chinese airbags in cars that he sold to unwitting customers, according to federal officials. Emiliano Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Dominican national living in Philly, copped to one count of trafficking counterfeit goods and two more related counts in federal court on Thursday, Feb. 9, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero.
Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
Jill Biden not shy about her ‘Philly girl’ sports fandom
Jill Biden won’t let even a White House gala get between her and the Philadelphia Eagles. After a late night entertaining governors with President Joe Biden at a black-tie dinner on Saturday, the first lady was heading for the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday with hopes of watching “the Birds” defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and claim the NFL title.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: . “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
philasun.com
Young Black men interested in a career in medicine sought for inaugural cohort of new mentorship program
ABOVE PHOTO: Young men training for a career in medicine in the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. (Photo: College of Physicians of Philadelphia) The College of Physicians of Philadelphia recently announced the opening of its application process for its new Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. The program is designed to nurture, inspire, and prepare Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
Grace period ends and some squeegee workers will get ticketed
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's squeegee ban went into effect at six "hot spot" intersections around the city in January. Now, the grace period for that activity has ended and officers are issuing citations to offenders. Those "hot spot" intersections include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then-14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a bat in July.Other '"no-squeegee zones" include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther...
phillyvoice.com
Temple grad students will continue picketing despite 'union-busting tactics'
Graduate students at Temple continued to picket on the school's North Philadelphia campus for a second straight week as they petition for a new contract that includes higher wages and better benefits. Members of the Temple University Graduate Students' Association union participating in the strike lost their tuition remission as...
wypr.org
Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers
Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Nine Men Indicted for Participating in a Criminal Gang and Operating Open-Air Drug Market; One Indicted for the Murder
Per the Maryland Attorney General (2.6.23): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout Baltimore City distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. The defendants are Keontae Moore, 23; Dayvonta Mackey, 27; Daquan Battle, 27; Jawaan Jordan, 28; DaMarvin Singletary, 28; Brandon Ledbetter, 29; Carlos Jordan, 32; Darrell White, 33; and Theodore Easton, 44. The indictments include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
