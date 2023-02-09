ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

News Briefs: TRIPS celebrates Ohio Loves Transit

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2ah0_0khWR2oQ00

TRIPS celebrates Ohio Loves Transit with free shuttle rides

FREMONT - As Ohio public transit providers recognize Ohio Loves Transit week in February, TRIPS will share the love by offering free rides on the Fremont shuttle on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

The shuttle operates 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays with east-side and west-side routes that stop at 17 total locations throughout Fremont every hour. Locations include apartment complexes, medical facilities and shopping locations throughout the city. Fare is typically $1 per ride.

“We invite anyone who has not yet ridden the shuttle to give it a try on Feb. 14. The fare is on us,” GLCAP Assistant Senior and Mobility Services Director Tim Bergeman said.

In 2022, the shuttle provided 8,018 rides and traveled 64,701 miles throughout Fremont.

In addition to these rides, TRIPS demand-response service provided 23,834 rides for Sandusky County residents last year and traveled 283,640 miles. The service operates 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 5 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Fare is $2 to $4 per ride, depending on the location of travel.

“We appreciate all the passengers who have ridden TRIPS and our drivers and staff who make it all happen,” Bergeman said.

TRIPS is a service of Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. More information on TRIPS services is available at www.glcap.org/trips.

Arts council to host 'Evening Out with Art'

PORT CLINTON - The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council has announced the return of its monthly “Evening Out with Art” series in February — kicking off on Feb. 13 with a special performance by Chase Eagleson at The Arts Garage.

This free show will begin at 6 p.m. at TAG and will feature unique chance to see Chase talk about his work and performing a medley of songs.

Eagleson is best known for his work on his YouTube Channel covering popular songs and performing original music. Many of these videos also feature his sister and fellow musician, Sierra Eagleson.

Chase took formal guitar and drum lessons in his early teens for a few years, but eventually continued on self-teaching new instruments, singing and music production.

Eagleson produces the vast majority of his content, from official music releases to his YouTube videos, from his home studio he has built over the years.

The Arts Garage is in the city’s old maintenance garage at 317 W. Perry St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire

A chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has the details. A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
MAUMEE, OH
richlandsource.com

What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
MANSFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart

A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo

Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon

MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
MAUMEE, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
MANSFIELD, OH
californiaexaminer.net

Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide

Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online. Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
TOLEDO, OH
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford. The overpass on Lime City Road is also closed while crews work to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash. Officials said the driver was arrested.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Family fights to get possessions after hit & run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a deadly hit-and-run in Toledo, the victim’s family continues to run into yet more difficult issues. The family is trying to memorialize 72-year-old John Gill. However, they can’t get to all of his belongings yet. While the plan is to have a memorial service for Gill Saturday, some things are missing.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Suspect at large in Kalida bank robbery

KALIDA —Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Union Bank Company in Kalida on Saturday morning. According to a release from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, a lone man approached a teller at the Union Bank branch located at 110 E. North St., Kalida, around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
KALIDA, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday

A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy