Mark the words of leaders who would chill news reporting | Letters

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJzzM_0khWQuzG00
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a roundtable on media libel laws on Feb. 7. [ Gov. Ron DeSantis ]

Watch what he says

Even though freedom of the press is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, politicians often dislike the light of unfettered truth. From tariffs on Canadian paper, which is used by print media, to weakening libel law protections, anti-democratic political figures will try many things to weaken the Fourth Estate. Authoritarian leaders dislike a free press and government in the sunshine. So, pay attention to the rhetoric of any politician who wants to weaken or chill news reporting. Countless lawsuits and litigation will make all Americans less able to gain access to information needed to maintain a free society. And remember, lawsuits work both ways. You can bet hard right wing media will dislike weakened libel laws at least as much as any other group.

Brian Valsavage, St. Petersburg

An easier way

Here is a really simple way to return the funds of the voided Hillsborough County transportation sales tax to the taxpayers. Suspend sales tax collection in Hillsborough County. Each month, remit the amount of taxes that would have been collected from the escrow account holding the illegally collected taxes. When the escrow account is empty, start collecting sales taxes again.

LeRoy Dennison, Riverview

There is work right here

Lawmakers quickly move forward bill to expand DeSantis’ migrant flights program | Feb. 7

I wondered why our governor wants more money to send immigrants to and from other states. Florida has an estimated 775,000 undocumented immigrants. He says he’s concerned about them taking jobs from Floridians. But how many Floridians will spend eight hours a day removing and replacing roofing shingles? Or how many are in line to pick strawberries or tomatoes? Best of all, I’m sure there’s a line to scrub toilets. The “Big Three” Florida businesses — agriculture, construction and hospitality — have their needs, and I’m sure our governor is aware of that.

Robert Spencer, Dunedin

It’s the red nose

US downs Chinese balloon over ocean | Feb. 5

So NORAD can track Santa but can’t track a balloon meandering into U.S. air space?

Jeff Boyle, St. Petersburg

A working government

Disney’s Reedy Creek to be renamed, get DeSantis-picked board | Feb. 7

Of course, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to end Disney World’s self-control. It’s the only decent government in the state.

Joseph Crites, Clearwater

President Joe Biden lands in Tampa ahead of afternoon speech

Joe Biden walked off Air Force One shortly after 12:30 p.m. and headed to a speaking event the University of Tampa. Biden is scheduled to speak there at 1:30 p.m., and the White House has said that his remarks will focus on health care affordability as well as “his plan to protect and strengthen” Social Security and Medicare.
TAMPA, FL
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
When you look at those derelict boats, think of those migrants’ desperation | Letters

I get chills looking at photographs of derelict boats that are the byproduct of our southern border immigration crisis. Think of the people taking this journey. They must be desperate to trust their life, families and future to patched-together collections of junk parts. The ocean is unforgiving, and once outside of the sight of land, adverse weather or strong currents and tides can quickly turn a perilous journey into a tragedy. What are the motivations? The simple answer is, they left because they had to, and the numbers speak to the conditions in their home country, not who’s in charge of immigration. They did not wait until former President Donald Trump was out of office and President Joe Biden took over. Politics, in large part, created the crisis, but let’s not forget that real people are at the center of the issue. Let’s put politics aside and focus on solutions rather than talking points.
FLORIDA STATE
Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man

Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week. Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Here’s another thing Biden should press Florida Republicans to do | Letters

President Biden, welcome to Florida. Now a little help, please | Editorial, Feb. 9. While the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board has suggested some good ideas for President Joe Biden to support during his visit (putting manatees back on the endangered species list, cleaning up Florida’s springs and waterways and creating a national home insurance fund to help lower premium costs), there is at least one other that also requires the president’s attention, if not more so: urging Florida to join the majority of states that have extended Medicaid coverage to more low-income residents. This would greatly benefit more than 800,000 Floridians who cannot afford health insurance under the state’s highly restrictive eligibility rules. It is, of course, highly unlikely that Gov. Ron DeSantis or his Republican-dominated Legislature would heed an appeal of this sort by the president. But it certainly would contrast Biden’s concern for the welfare of ordinary Americans with the governor’s consistent support for his donors’ business interests.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa, FL
