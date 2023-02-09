Read full article on original website
Related
Defiance, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bath High School basketball team will have a game with Defiance Senior High School on February 11, 2023, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
californiaexaminer.net
Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide
Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online. Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the...
Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree
FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
One dead after shooting in Carey
CAREY, Ohio — One man is dead following a shooting incident in the Village of Carey. Carey Police responded to a call concerning a shooting at Lindenwood Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The arriving officer discovered a man's body laying in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
hometownstations.com
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
cleveland19.com
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
sciotopost.com
Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing into Bridge on I-75 in Toledo
TOLEDO – That will leave a mark! This morning a truck driver towing an oversized load smashed into a bridge on I-75 in Toledo. ODOT reported the crash and closed I-75 at SR 795 near Perrysburg/Rossford. Traffic is being detoured to 795 to I-280. According to the Woods County...
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
13abc.com
I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford. The overpass on Lime City Road is also closed while crews work to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash. Officials said the driver was arrested.
Lima News
Suspect at large in Kalida bank robbery
KALIDA —Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Union Bank Company in Kalida on Saturday morning. According to a release from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, a lone man approached a teller at the Union Bank branch located at 110 E. North St., Kalida, around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
hometownstations.com
American Township Police respond to call of abducted child on Tuesday, charges pending against Lima man
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.
13abc.com
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.
Lima News
Lima man in custody after attempted child abduction
LIMA — An attempted child abduction was foiled earlier this week, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima in response to a report of a 4-year-old child being abducted from a residence. When officers arrived, they found Deron A. Perkins, 31, of Lima sitting on the sidewalk tightly holding the child and refusing to let go.
Comments / 0