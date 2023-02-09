2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO