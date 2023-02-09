How 1 a.m. workouts help Chloe Kitts find her footing with South Carolina women's basketball

COLUMBIA — Chloe Kitts feels the most at peace on an empty gym floor.

When the South Carolina women's basketball freshman can't sleep or just needs to get out of her head, she takes the minute-long walk from her dorm to the Gamecocks' practice facility. She works out on her own, sometimes until 2 or 3 a.m., finding a meditative state the in echoing bounce of the ball and electric hum of the fluorescent lights.

"I prefer working out late ... I just have a lot of thoughts, and working out makes it better," Kitts said. "It's my alone time for sure ... I'll have the whole gym for a couple hours and I'll shoot, then lay on the floor, then shoot. I love it alone."

But the solitude doesn't always offer solace. Kitts signed with the Gamecocks' 2023 class but decided to enroll early in late December. Jumpstarting her career puts Kitts in an unusual position: She's behind compared to the the 2022 freshman class but is now months ahead of the other signees in her year.

The freshman joined the Gamecocks' roster fewer than six weeks after announcing her commitment Nov. 4. She was a five-star prospect ranked No. 17 in the 2023 class, and her father Jason barely introduced the discussion of early enrollment until after Kitts picked South Carolina.

Jason runs a non-profit organization focused on youth basketball development in Central Florida, so his experience led him to advocate for Kitts arriving ahead of schedule.

"I absolutely wanted Chloe Kitts at South Carolina this year so she could understand what the roles and the leadership looks like at that level," Jason said. "Is it hard? Absolutely. But that's part of the process of understanding that hard is going to lead to bigger and better things."

The move was unprecedented, especially because of the Gamecocks' already-deep roster. In the first nine games, coach Dawn Staley played all 13 players in four games, and her rotation was fewer than 12 just once. Kitts made an impressive debut with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals in her first appearance against Charleston Southern on Dec. 18, but the freshman's confidence started to waver early in SEC play.

"When I first got here, that first game I felt confident but ... I'm very hard on myself," Kitts said. "I expect a lot from myself, so when I'm not doing very good I have a lot of negative talk. I've always been like that, but it's kind of gotten worse. (Staley) always tells me turn the page, don't be scared when you're out there and it's OK to make mistakes."

Jason said the biggest challenge of the process for Chloe is her playing time. The 6-foot-2 forward has appeared in 10 of 14 games she was eligible for, averaging nine minutes. She averages 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

"It is what it is when you're on the No. 1 team in the country ... You have McDonald's All-Americans that are sophomores that are playing few minutes a game," Jason said. "The (Alabama) game, Chloe didn't get in, but her mindset and demeanor that we saw on the bench were great. At the beginning of January, she was still in that mental state of not really figuring things out yet. Now, it's like, 'OK, I'm here and I'm just going to continue to keep working.'"

Kitts has also grown comfortable in Columbia thanks to her friendship with senior Olivia Thompson. The pair initially connected on the Gamecocks' road trip to South Dakota State, two days after Kitts officially enrolled.

"I was sitting next to her and she just starts picking on me. I was like, 'I don't even know you,'" Thompson laughed. "There was a sub and she didn't stand up. She was like the only one who didn't stand up, and she hit me and was like why didn't you tell me to stand up? She's a funny kid."

Thompson often takes Kitts on errands — they love to hit Ulta Beauty and Whole Foods — just to have her company. Thompson understands some of the isolated feelings Kitts experienced. She committed to the Gamecocks as a walk-on among the elite 2019 class of current starters Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton.

"It took me until my sophomore year to get comfortable really being free, but she's very comfortable within herself," Thompson said. "She's very mentally strong, and that's something you have to be to be successful, especially in this program."

As much as she values her alone time in the gym, Kitts is ready for the rest of her class to arrive on campus. She knows that she will need to be the kind of support system for them that Thompson has been for her.

"I want to be a great teammate, because when the freshmen come next year, I'm someone they're going to look up to for help, because ... I know exactly how they're going to feel," Kitts said. "I need to get better at that as well, so I'm just trying to take in everything the seniors are saying to me."