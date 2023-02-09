Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Graham Potter has not tasted victory in seven straight away games with Chelsea, starting with that shocking 4-1 reversal against his old team, Brighton back in late October, with the Blues scoring just three goals during this run. But on Saturday, he returns to a stadium where he already triumphed this season.
OFFICIAL: Thiago Silva Has Signed A New Deal At Chelsea
Thiago Silva has signed a new contract at Chelsea keeping him at the club until 2024.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Man Utd
I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week. I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder win on opening day
Manchester Thunder got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over Celtic Dragons at the Netball Super League season opener in Nottingham. The four-time champions comfortably beat the Welsh outfit 68-42. Loughborough Lightning kicked off the bumper day with a ruthless 86-52 victory over Team Bath in...
BBC
Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum: German champions win before PSG game
Bayern Munich "need to improve" for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris St-Germain despite a third straight win, says Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern earned a 3-0 home win against Bochum to stay top of the Bundesliga. Surprise challengers Union Berlin are a point behind the 10-time defending champions after fighting back...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
Football Daily | Pep Guardiola comes out swinging haymakers in all directions
In today’s Football Daily: Manchester City, Nathan Jones and the A22 sights
Tony Mowbray on new Sunderland signing: 'He is available - and he looks very exciting'
Sunderland will have a new attacking weapon in their armoury for the visit of Reading.
BBC
Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman says a few Premier League clubs have ability to 'distort market'
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says he understands fans calling for more spending but warns a few Premier League clubs now have the "ability to distort the market". In a statement with Spurs' latest financial results, Levy said the level of spending in the top flight is "unsustainable" for most clubs.
SB Nation
West Ham FCW 0-7 Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Post-match reaction
Very close to yet another cup final, manager Emma Hayes did not want to take any risks in their semi-final encounter against West Ham tonight at Dagenham. A strong team was lined up for this task, with Ann-Katrin Berger returning to goalkeeping just a few days after Zecira Musovic put pen to paper to a new contract.
BBC
'Emotional' Garnacho a positive - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dismissed concerns about Alejandro Garnacho's reaction to being substituted during Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds. Garnacho appeared to be annoyed at the decision, although it proved to be the right one given it was the trigger for United recovering from two goals down to get a point against the West Yorkshire side, who they meet again at Elland Road on Sunday.
NBC Sports
West Ham battle back to frustrate Chelsea
West Ham battled back to draw 1-1 against Chelsea at London Stadium on Saturday, as Graham Potter continues to see his side struggle. Joao Felix put Chelsea ahead early on but Emerson Palmeri equalized in the first half, as the visitors also had two goals disallowed for offside and West Ham had what they thought was a late winner from Tomas Soueck ruled out for offside by VAR. Soucek looked to have handled the ball late on to give away a penalty but VAR didn’t give it.
BBC
Real Madrid 5-3 Al-Hilal: Vinicius & Federico Valverde score in Club World Cup final win
Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal in a remarkable eight-goal Fifa Club World Cup final in Rabat to win the trophy for a record-extending fifth time. Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde put European champions Real 2-0 up and Moussa Marega gave Al-Hilal hope before Vinicius set up Karim Benzema's goal. Valverde netted...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Three first-half goals give defending champions one-sided win
Three first-half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League. Those allegations have made it a testing week off the pitch for the defending champions but they responded in impressive style with some vibrant early attacking play, and were able to survive a slightly nervy finish.
FOX Sports
Bayern coach Nagelsmann hopes to 'bury' talk of Neuer rift
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to “bury” talk of a rift with Manuel Neuer after the injured captain criticized the decision to replace the team's goalkeeping coach. Bayern hosts Bochum on Saturday and then takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of...
Tony Mowbray on Reading time-wasting: 'It seems to be a tactic against us'
What did Tony Mowbray have to say about yet another team time-wasting against Sunderland?
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick...
Comments / 0