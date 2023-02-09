ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine's Day in Greenville: Whether a couple or single, our picks for where to celebrate

By A.J. Jackson, Greenville News
 3 days ago
  • There is still time to come up with Valentine's ideas.
  • Greenville has a lot of options to celebrate the day.
  • From fine dining to bowling celebrate Valentine's Day your way.

No matter if the plans are to spend the evening with a sweetheart, or on self-pampering, the Valentine's Day options are endless when it comes to celebrating an evening of love and intimacy in Greenville.

As Valentine's Day approaches, last-minute flowers, gift ideas and dinner reservations are dwindling, however, there is still time to make a heartfelt attempt at romance and thoughtfulness.

Here are a few Valentine's Day options in Greenville to satisfy, no matter how you choose to celebrate the holiday of love:

Ink & Ivy, Day Dining Experience

There's still time to book a smooth dining experience at Ink & Ivy on East Coffee Street, as its Candlelit Valentine's Day Dining Experience will offer dinner options from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and again at 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $180 per couple or $360 for a foursome, which includes champagne, an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert, alongside live entertainment from Upstate Jazz Collective.

∎ Location: 21 East Coffee St.

Valentine's Gifts

Bonjour Main, Singles Only Valentine's Day Bash

Single on Valentine's Day? The private event being held at Bonjour Main should set the table to meet new friends during an event featuring a live DJ and a special dinner menu from 6:30 to 11 p.m. for only $15.

The Single's Only Valentine's Day Bash includes chicken valentine and trucha with veggies, plus wine, champagne and a special cocktail to commemorate Valentine's Day.

"We want to provide an event for singles to meet in a safe environment," said Karina King, founder of Greenville Singles. "We're looking to have at least 100 total singles in the venue and to celebrate Valentine's Day and to establish meaningful connections."

∎ Location: 20 South Main St.

Stone Pin Company, Bowling

The six-lane boutique bowling alley is the perfect place to make a quaint yet romantic impression on a date night.

A full menu of bar food, beers and cocktails are available, and at a cost $24 for an hour of 10-pin fun, it's a reasonably priced outing for two or a group to enjoy.

∎ Location: 304 East Stone Ave.

Valentine sweets

Stella's Southern Brasserie

Experience a four-course dinner with wines straight from Napa Valley as Stella's Southern Brasserie and Chef Anthony Gray offer a special Valentine's Day Wine Dinner which includes seared scallops with caviar, pan-roasted duck breast, locally grown New York strip beef wellington, and a chocolate and raspberry cake for dessert.

"This year we tried to do something different and offer guests a little more of a unique experience for Valentine's Day," said Julia Scholz, owner of Stella's Southern Brasserie. "We wanted to make sure we were offering an event that highlights quality and craftsmanship in the wines and menu provided."

Charlotte Devilliers from Rombauer Vineyards in Napa Valley will serve as the guest speaker, answering questions, while discussing the chardonnay and three other red wines on the menu.

There are only 65 seats open for each session at 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

∎ Location: 1175 Woods Crossing Road

Falls Park on the Reedy

Since 2004, Falls Park on the Reedy has become an easy date night idea requiring minimal to no money, and a little creativity. A simple walk across Liberty Bridge, or a blanket, snacks, a poem or an intimate talk can surely make Valentine's Day one to remember.

Falls Park boasts some of the best views downtown Greenville has to offer, no matter if it's a walk along the river or a gaze into the waterfalls of the Reedy River, the options are limitless during park hours between 6 a.m. and midnight.

∎ Location: 601 South Main St.

Gift Baskets

Wine & Design

While the Picasso Paint Night event at 6:30 p.m. is sold out, a wine glass painting workshop is the alternative for a night of arts and fun led by Carolina-based, painting artist Cyra Bardo.

From Friday evening through the day after Valentine's Day, there are various canvas painting options for couples in case they miss an event on Feb.14.

∎ Location: 1175 Woods Crossing Road

Northampton Wines & Wine Cafe

Not into crowds? Fine. Grab a nice bottle of wine and bring it home.

Northampton offers a few specialty spirits like Ancien Line, a Pinot Noir, seldomly sold across the country. Northampton will also provide Louie Latour and Pouilly Fuisse French, wines which come in both white and red and can range from $18 to $800.

Wine baskets

∎ Location: 211-A East Broad St., Greenville

Todaro Pizza Greenville

The Todaro Pizza Greenville is back open on Tuesdays, which means a last-minute pie is available in case you forget to plan for the Valentine's Day evening. If requested early enough, Todaro will even make a heart-shaped pizza.

Enjoy one of Greenville's tastiest pizzas as a plain, herbivore or specialty pies to get the evening started.

∎ Location: 116 N Markley St Suite 100

River Falls Spa

Book a 60- or 90-minute massage for a loved one, or yourself, as River Falls Spa provides a multitude of self-care treatments ranging from body and skin care to waxing services.

Don't rest too long, as the current location in Judson Mill is only temporary, and plans are to move in the spring to 201 East North St.

Appointment slots are still available as River Falls Spa opens between 9 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

∎ Location: 701 Easley Bridge Road, Suite 6000

Peace Center, Edwin McCain

Singer/Guitarist Edwin McClain brings his romantic, 10 studio albums to Greenville as passionate songs like "I'll Be" and "I Could Not Ask for More" will set the mood for a fantastic evening of music.

Ticket prices range between $30 and $60, for a way to enjoy a night of live music in downtown Greenville.

∎ Location: 101 West Broad St.

Halls Chophouse

The premier steakhouse in downtown Greenville is already booked on Valentine's Day, however, takeout is still an option for dining at home.

Call at least 24 hours ahead of time for take-homeorders and eat a five-star meal in the privacy of your own space.

∎ Location: 550 South Main St.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and more for The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on Twitter @ajhappened.

