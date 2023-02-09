ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wcsx.com

The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan

Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
1077 WRKR

How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?

When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
beltmag.com

On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders

It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
lansingcitypulse.com

Doobie Tuesday and pizza deals: Cannabis biz turns to old-school promos

Demand is growing in Michigan’s cannabis market, with sales setting records. But prices are plummeting with too much product floods the market. Cannabis businesses are turning to traditional marketing methods to boost brand loyalty — and, they hope, profitability. Retailers know promotions can drive sales. So consumers in...
lansingcitypulse.com

Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear

Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
1077 WRKR

Why Michigan Should Become A Toll Road State

Over the past few years, the conversation around the roads in Michigan has shifted from focusing solely on the conditions of the roads and instead has been focused on how to pay for our roads. We currently rely on residents of the state to pay their taxes and use that revenue to maintain our roads, as of recently, this isn't getting the job done.
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 021223

Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Black History walking tour happening today in Grand...
1077 WRKR

5 Spots Where You Can Get Warm and Cozy in SW Michigan

For some, warm and cozy brings up images of their home, their couch, a favorite sweater, or their favorite spot to go when the weather is a little chilly. Finding a spot where you can get warm and cozy is one of my favorite parts about winter. It's probably why I still love the season so much. Living in an apartment where I don't have to shovel a driveway also helps.
southarkansassun.com

$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?

An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
