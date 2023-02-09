ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE

