ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Cleveland.com

Slow response to shoot down Chinese spy balloon a matter of timing, schedule

It’s shameful that some commentators have used the Chinese balloon incident to portray President Biden as hesitant in decision making. One congressman from Montana, “The Big Sky Country,” which is the third least densely populated state in the U.S., said that the balloon could have been shot down when it first crossed the Canadian border with the only danger to life or property being the possible loss of a cow, a prairie dog, or an antelope.
MONTANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy