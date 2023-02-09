Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey dies at age 63
Willey worked for Safety and Security for 20 years and “pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” according to Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás. Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey died from health complications at his mother’s home in West Virginia at the age of 63 on Feb. 9, according to his long-time best friend and former partner Lesia Vorachak.
Dartmouth
Reflection: So Good to See You!
One writer reflects on the shortcomings of social life at Dartmouth and looks back on life before college to find ways to improve it. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Compressing the natural progression of a college semester into a barely two month-timeline means that...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Uprise RI
Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends
The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
Boston Globe
Readers share how their pipes fared during those freezing temps
"I spent half a day warming up the pipes with a propane torch." The weather may be warming up now, but New England residents won’t soon forget the below-zero temperatures that caused burst pipes all across the region. We asked Boston.com readers to tell us if they were one...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Happy Bookday Bookstore keeps the pages turning
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Allison Bernard decided last summer to challenge the trends for buying books online, she knew she needed a unique name for her brick-and-mortar bookstore. It had to capture a sense of promise and pleasure from engaging and exploring new worlds and ideas in books...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
nerej.com
Hope & Main Makers Marketplace opens eatery at 100 Westminster in Providence, RI on January 18th
Providence, RI Hope & Main, the state’s first food business incubator, officially opened the doors of its downtown location on January 18th. This new urban eatery and local market located at 100 Westminster St. will showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s member community. With support from Papitto Opportunity Connection and Paolino Properties, this new concept creates more equitable access for emerging food-preneurs.
GoLocalProv
Paolino Lands State Tenant for Nearly $500K in His Newly Acquired RDW Building
Just days after GoLocal was first to report that one of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 was sold to Paolino Properties for $3.1 million -- the State of Rhode Island announced it is moving in. The McKee Administration said Wednesday that the Department of Human Services...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility
A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Driver experiences ‘medical emergency,’ car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a home in New Bedford Friday night, police said. New Bedford Police Sgt. Scott Carola said just before 7 p.m., a car was driving south on Shawmut Avenue. According to Carola, the driver “experienced a medical emergency” that caused him...
tourcounsel.com
Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island
Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Pride Committee’s Drag Queen Story Time moves from Fall River Public Library
Fall River’s monthly Drag Queen Story Time has moved to a new location. According to information released by the Fall River Pride Committee, the new location will be on the grounds of the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m....
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
New firefighter training facility opens in northern RI
Firefighters across northern Rhode Island will now be able to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
ABC6.com
Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Outing Club offers opportunities for students to get outside in the winter
Experiences include skiing, snowboarding and hiking trips. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Despite record-low January snowfall, students have taken the opportunity to ski, sled and get outside this winter. While some students pioneer their own activities, the Dartmouth Outing Club has been lauded for its winter offerings, ranging from diverse winter sports to hot chocolate in the DOC house.
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
