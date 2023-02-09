ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dartmouth

Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey dies at age 63

Willey worked for Safety and Security for 20 years and “pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” according to Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás. Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey died from health complications at his mother’s home in West Virginia at the age of 63 on Feb. 9, according to his long-time best friend and former partner Lesia Vorachak.
SANDSTONE, WV
Dartmouth

Reflection: So Good to See You!

One writer reflects on the shortcomings of social life at Dartmouth and looks back on life before college to find ways to improve it. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Compressing the natural progression of a college semester into a barely two month-timeline means that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Happy Bookday Bookstore keeps the pages turning

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Allison Bernard decided last summer to challenge the trends for buying books online, she knew she needed a unique name for her brick-and-mortar bookstore. It had to capture a sense of promise and pleasure from engaging and exploring new worlds and ideas in books...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
nerej.com

Hope & Main Makers Marketplace opens eatery at 100 Westminster in Providence, RI on January 18th

Providence, RI Hope & Main, the state’s first food business incubator, officially opened the doors of its downtown location on January 18th. This new urban eatery and local market located at 100 Westminster St. will showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s member community. With support from Papitto Opportunity Connection and Paolino Properties, this new concept creates more equitable access for emerging food-preneurs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility

A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
tourcounsel.com

Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island

Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
WARWICK, RI
Dartmouth

Dartmouth Outing Club offers opportunities for students to get outside in the winter

Experiences include skiing, snowboarding and hiking trips. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Despite record-low January snowfall, students have taken the opportunity to ski, sled and get outside this winter. While some students pioneer their own activities, the Dartmouth Outing Club has been lauded for its winter offerings, ranging from diverse winter sports to hot chocolate in the DOC house.
DARTMOUTH, MA

