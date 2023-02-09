ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Car crashes into Lawrence County home

WAMPUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Stunning images came into the KDKA newsroom overnight from Wampum in Lawrence County.A car slammed into a screened-in porch of a house.The driver was stuck, but first responders were able to get her out after about an hour. She wasn't injured, and neither were the three people inside the home."We were all trying to sleep, and we heard a loud boom," resident Austin Dombeck said. "We came downstairs, and we heard someone screaming for help, so we knew it was something a little more serious and not just some accident. When we went around, we saw there was a car crashed into our front porch."The driver went to the hospital for more testing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

St. Patrick's Hubbard pastor warns of charity scam

The pastor of Hubbard's St. Patrick's Church has issued a warning not to fall for a scam using the parish to target generous people. The church's Facebook page has a message telling parishioners that there are emails and texts purporting to be from Father Michael Swierz. According to the social...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

East Palestine students receive $8K donation for camp

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, students in East Palestine have had the chance to spend time at the YMCA’s Camp Fitch on Lake Erie. When the directors of the camp learned of the problems facing East Palestine families following the derailment, they wanted to find a way to cover the costs for the students, especially those whose families couldn’t afford it. That’s when an anonymous board member put up the $8,200 to pay for 60 middle schoolers to go to camp in April.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | February 10th

WFMJ archives / February 8, 2003 | Tina Howe, a student in the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s equine management program, was brushing Fluffy at the school’s barn in Champion Township 20 years ago. February 10. 1998: The city of Niles and Howland Township face a Feb. 19...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
STRUTHERS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy