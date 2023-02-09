Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Related
East Palestine task force seeks ‘at-risk’ drinking wells
Well owners who want to get their own sampling done can employ one of nearly a dozen laboratories around Ohio that are certified to test for volatile organic compounds, including the vinyl chloride spilled in East Palestine.
‘One of the worst hoarding cases:’ Officers become ill after removing 13 cats from home
Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County officers became physically ill after serving a warrant at "one of the worst hoarding cases [they] have ever seen" Friday, according to a social media post.
WYTV.com
‘Bulldogs bite back’: Woman shows support to East Palestine through art
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As communities rally around East Palestine in the wake of tragedy, a local artist is putting her skills to work. Betsy Kirkwood owns Artists at Work in Struthers and created “East Palestine Strong” shirts. She’s donating half the proceeds to the fire department.
Youngstown DJ dies after serving the Valley 50+ years
McCullough has been a voice of the Valley for over 50 years.
WYTV.com
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information
The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
Car crashes into Lawrence County home
WAMPUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Stunning images came into the KDKA newsroom overnight from Wampum in Lawrence County.A car slammed into a screened-in porch of a house.The driver was stuck, but first responders were able to get her out after about an hour. She wasn't injured, and neither were the three people inside the home."We were all trying to sleep, and we heard a loud boom," resident Austin Dombeck said. "We came downstairs, and we heard someone screaming for help, so we knew it was something a little more serious and not just some accident. When we went around, we saw there was a car crashed into our front porch."The driver went to the hospital for more testing.
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
WYTV.com
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.
WFMJ.com
St. Patrick's Hubbard pastor warns of charity scam
The pastor of Hubbard's St. Patrick's Church has issued a warning not to fall for a scam using the parish to target generous people. The church's Facebook page has a message telling parishioners that there are emails and texts purporting to be from Father Michael Swierz. According to the social...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Paramedics help Youngstown mother deliver baby on way to hospital
Natay Ford gave birth to her fourth child, Daylin Cox-Ford, before the ambulance made it to the hospital.
WYTV.com
East Palestine students receive $8K donation for camp
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, students in East Palestine have had the chance to spend time at the YMCA’s Camp Fitch on Lake Erie. When the directors of the camp learned of the problems facing East Palestine families following the derailment, they wanted to find a way to cover the costs for the students, especially those whose families couldn’t afford it. That’s when an anonymous board member put up the $8,200 to pay for 60 middle schoolers to go to camp in April.
cleveland19.com
Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘Potable Well Task Group’ will be knocking on doors Saturday, for residents that have been notified of having “at risk” drinking water wells, according to an East Palestine Police Facebook post. The Facebook post says the group is contractors working...
Ohio man plead no contest following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
An Ohio man was in court on Thursday following a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe” Ernie Hollinger. 48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Wintersville, Ohio plead no contest. Gualtere was originally cited with failure to control. Gualtere was charged with assured clear distance and was fined $50 with a court fee of $99. Officials say there is […]
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | February 10th
WFMJ archives / February 8, 2003 | Tina Howe, a student in the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s equine management program, was brushing Fluffy at the school’s barn in Champion Township 20 years ago. February 10. 1998: The city of Niles and Howland Township face a Feb. 19...
WFMJ.com
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges
A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
