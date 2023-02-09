Scam reports from local church
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- St. Patrick Church in Hubbard has a scam alert.
Church leaders say texts and e-mails have been going around.
The message claims Father Michael Swierz is asking for money or gift cards for charity. All of those are fake.
Father Swierz says he’d never ask for anything in this manner.
The message claims Father Michael Swierz is asking for money or gift cards for charity. All of those are fake.

Father Swierz says he'd never ask for anything in this manner.

If you do get a message like this, don't respond.
