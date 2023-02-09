ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner is already moving in a wheelchair: ‘Straight-up miracle’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOAMT_0khWPmCt00

Actress Evangeline Lilly revealed her co-star Jeremy Renner is making significant progress after he was critically injured in a freak snowplow accident last month.

Lilly said the 52-year-old “has recovered like a mo-fo” following a recent visit where Renner was in a wheelchair.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move,” she told Access .

“He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle, a straight-up miracle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JboSi_0khWPmCt00
Evangeline Lilly said she expected to sit bedside Jeremy Renner and hold his hand while he moaned in pain.
FilmMagic

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful,” she added.

Renner was hospitalized after “experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” and suffering “extensive” injuries , breaking over 30 bones, in Lake Tahoe.

It was revealed Renner was attempting to stop a snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew before it ran over his leg .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYulk_0khWPmCt00
Actor Jeremy Renner rides his snowmobile machine on his property in Reno, Nevada.
Instagram/ Jeremy Renner

“He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic — and he was awake for the whole thing,” Lilly said of her pal. “It really has stuck with me. It’s been days and I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see.”

“He’s got a journey to go through now,” she added. “That’s what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he’s on the other side now.”

After losing a significant amount of blood , Renner underwent surgeries and received round-the-clock care from medics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7nwT_0khWPmCt00
Jeremy Renner, the Marvel actor, was using his Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow to clear a path out of his five-bedroom home when the scary accident occurred.
Reuters

The Marvel actor was using his Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow to clear a path out of his five-bedroom home after the area had been slammed by a massive snowstorm. The storm had left over 35,000 people without power in the area.

He was airlifted to a hospital near Reno after a neighbor who happened to be a doctor applied a tourniquet to his leg to stop the bleeding, and was later transferred to the intensive care unit after surgeries following the incident.

Last month, Renner announced that he was home from the hospital and recovering.

