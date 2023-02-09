ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Need a Valentine's Day date idea? Here are some in the Fayetteville area

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ2h0_0khWPe9500

Valentine's Day is Tuesday, and you don't want to be caught empty-handed.

There are lots of Fayetteville area options to treat your sweetie to something a little more special than a basic box of chocolates and a card. Local businesses offer events and activities like candle-making, live music and romantic dinners.

Celebrating with friends or family? Check out rom-com themed trivia, a Galentine’s Day floral workshop or a daytime event at the new Kava bar. Don’t forget dessert — bakeries and sweet shops offer themed goodies to indulge your sweet tooth.

Here are a few ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Fayetteville area.

Don't get married at the jail:Here's how to plan a speedy & special Fayetteville wedding

Valentine's Day dinner ideas:9 date-worthy restaurants in Fayetteville

Valentine’s Day weekend events

Hummingbird Candle Co. hosts a throwback-themed celebration with reservations available at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online and include a 17-ounce candle, a glass of prosecco and a goodie bag for $98 per couple.

Website: hummingbirdcandleco.com Address: 240 Hay St., Fayetteville

Downtown Market of Fayetteville hosts a charcuterie date night at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available online and include a charcuterie board, snacks and drinks for $115 per couple. The market also hosts a shopping event called Brews and Blooms from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, where Gaston Brewing Company will serve free beer and attendees can create their own floral bouquet or purchase one already made.

Website: ncmilkman.com Address: 325 Blount St., Fayetteville

Dirty Whiskey Craft Cocktail Bar hosts the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra On Tap series for a free date night event at 7 p.m. Friday. The bar hosts Cocktails and Charcuterie: Cupids Edition at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available online and include hands-on instruction to craft two cocktails, a charcuterie plate and dessert charcuterie for $70 per person.

Website: dirtywhiskeyinc.com Address: 5431 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills

Scented Wicks Candle Bar in Hope Mills hosts Pours & Boards at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online for $75 per person and include candle-making and charcuterie board-making.

Website: scentedwickscandlebar.com Address: 3109 Main St., Hope Mills

Pour and sip:Bring your own booze candle-making bar opens in Hope Mills

The Fayetteville Pie Company hosts a rom-com-themed trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, where attendees can purchase sweet and savory pies, beer and wine. The restaurant is also offering Valentine's Day boxes with six miniatures pies in salted truffle, raspberry truffle and chocolate-covered strawberry flavors for $18.

Website: fayettevillepiecompany.com Address: 253 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville

Good pie-brations:Meet the retro school bus turned new Fayetteville food truck

Galentine’s Day events

Downtown Market of Fayetteville hosts a Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available online and include snacks, drinks, music and a flower arrangement for $75.

Website: ncmilkman.com Address: 325 Blount St., Fayetteville

Hummingbird Candle Co. hosts a "Golden Girls" television series themed Galentine’s Day with reservations available at 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Friday and noon or 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online and include a 17-ounce candle, a glass of prosecco and a goodie bag for $49 per person.

Website: hummingbirdcandleco.com Address: 240 Hay St., Fayetteville

Wana Navu Kava Bar hosts a Paint Party 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets include a create-your-own acrylic pour painting and are $25 each. Military couples receive a 20% discount.

Website: wananavukava.com Address: 500 N. Reilly Road, Fayetteville

Valentine’s Day treats and sweets

Suga Mama’s Confections offers a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $40; 10 candied grapes for $10; and ice cream cakes for $50. Preorder online or by calling 910-491-7577.

Website: sugamamasconfections.com Address: 6900 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville

Marci's Cakes & Bakes offers chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate-covered Oreos, cake pops and macaron boxes starting at $15. Call 910-425-6377 to order.

Website: 5474 Trade St., Hope MillsAddress: facebook.com/marciscakesandbakes

Hawaiian Mommas Treats n’ Sweets offers six heart-shaped macarons for $15 or a dozen for $30. Preorder via Facebook messenger for pickup Friday at A Bit of Carolina at 306 Hay St., Fayetteville.

Website: facebook.com/hawaiianmommas

A Bit of Carolina offers Valentine’s Day gift bags starting at $22 with local sweets, bath products and mugs.

Website: abitofcarolina.com Address: 306 Hay St., Fayetteville

Reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Scotland County woman wins $150,000 lottery prize

A Scotland County woman can now pay for nursing school after winning in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Sarah Wilkerson of Laurinburg won the $150,000 grand prize of the final Holiday Spectacular second-chance drawing on February 8. Players got a second chance with their holiday scratch-off tickets by scanning them...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Submit Your Poems To The 2023 NC State Poetry Contest, By 3/1

Raleigh, NC – The annual NC State Poetry Contest is a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents (including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled in North Carolina universities). It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South. This year’s guest judge is...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire

CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy