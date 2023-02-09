Need a Valentine's Day date idea? Here are some in the Fayetteville area

Valentine's Day is Tuesday, and you don't want to be caught empty-handed.

There are lots of Fayetteville area options to treat your sweetie to something a little more special than a basic box of chocolates and a card. Local businesses offer events and activities like candle-making, live music and romantic dinners.

Celebrating with friends or family? Check out rom-com themed trivia, a Galentine’s Day floral workshop or a daytime event at the new Kava bar. Don’t forget dessert — bakeries and sweet shops offer themed goodies to indulge your sweet tooth.

Here are a few ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Fayetteville area.

Valentine’s Day weekend events

Hummingbird Candle Co. hosts a throwback-themed celebration with reservations available at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online and include a 17-ounce candle, a glass of prosecco and a goodie bag for $98 per couple.

Downtown Market of Fayetteville hosts a charcuterie date night at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available online and include a charcuterie board, snacks and drinks for $115 per couple. The market also hosts a shopping event called Brews and Blooms from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, where Gaston Brewing Company will serve free beer and attendees can create their own floral bouquet or purchase one already made.

Dirty Whiskey Craft Cocktail Bar hosts the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra On Tap series for a free date night event at 7 p.m. Friday. The bar hosts Cocktails and Charcuterie: Cupids Edition at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available online and include hands-on instruction to craft two cocktails, a charcuterie plate and dessert charcuterie for $70 per person.

Scented Wicks Candle Bar in Hope Mills hosts Pours & Boards at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online for $75 per person and include candle-making and charcuterie board-making.

The Fayetteville Pie Company hosts a rom-com-themed trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, where attendees can purchase sweet and savory pies, beer and wine. The restaurant is also offering Valentine's Day boxes with six miniatures pies in salted truffle, raspberry truffle and chocolate-covered strawberry flavors for $18.

Galentine’s Day events

Downtown Market of Fayetteville hosts a Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available online and include snacks, drinks, music and a flower arrangement for $75.

Hummingbird Candle Co. hosts a "Golden Girls" television series themed Galentine’s Day with reservations available at 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Friday and noon or 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online and include a 17-ounce candle, a glass of prosecco and a goodie bag for $49 per person.

Wana Navu Kava Bar hosts a Paint Party 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets include a create-your-own acrylic pour painting and are $25 each. Military couples receive a 20% discount.

Valentine’s Day treats and sweets

Suga Mama’s Confections offers a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $40; 10 candied grapes for $10; and ice cream cakes for $50. Preorder online or by calling 910-491-7577.

Marci's Cakes & Bakes offers chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate-covered Oreos, cake pops and macaron boxes starting at $15. Call 910-425-6377 to order.

Hawaiian Mommas Treats n’ Sweets offers six heart-shaped macarons for $15 or a dozen for $30. Preorder via Facebook messenger for pickup Friday at A Bit of Carolina at 306 Hay St., Fayetteville.

A Bit of Carolina offers Valentine’s Day gift bags starting at $22 with local sweets, bath products and mugs.

