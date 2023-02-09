ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

What to know about the new look of the NY DMV inspection stickers

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfDTV_0khWPdGM00

Excuse motorists for their quick double takes when they pass a vehicle on a New York state roadway.

That's because the state Department of Motor Vehicles has begun issuing vehicle inspection stickers with a brand-new look.

The DMV announced Tuesday that it's transitioning to print-on-demand inspection certificates that provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information on the sticker.

The new stickers have a different appearance than the inspection stickers previously issued by the DMV and the sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year.

When will you receive the new NY inspection sticker?

Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, and according to the DMV, the transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a release. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service."

While the previous stickers are being phased out, customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024.

For subscribers:What to know about Just Breathe, Binghamton's weed dispensary that's ready to open at 4:20 Friday

More state news:DiNapoli: Thruway should tighten its belt before raising tolls. Read his report.

Nation:State of the Union recap: Biden tells Americans economy roaring back, spars with GOP over debt

Will the new NY inspection sticker cost more?

DMV spokesperson Walt McClure said there will be no additional costs for vehicle owners, as the inspection fee will remain unchanged. Fees range from $10 to $15 depending on the weight of the vehicle, plus the cost of the emissions check.

Registered vehicles in New York state must be inspected every 12 months and when ownership is transferred.

The DMV said it is working with its partners in law enforcement and local government to spread the word about the new stickers so they are recognized as legal and valid.

One of the benefits of the new stickers is "It helps law enforcement see that an inspection sticker is legitimate," McClure said.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Say Man Drove With Fake License Plate on the Thruway

Maybe he should have gone for something less obvious. Police say a traffic stop lead to felony charges against one New York man after it was determined he was driving with a fake license plate. Authorities did not disclose what he was originally pulled over for, or if they already had a suspicion that something was off about his plates.
WRGB

Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?

Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive

If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
NEW YORK STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

New rules for notaries public

ALBANY- A new state law has taken affect that places new requirements on notaries public. The law requires that notaries maintain a record of every instance in which they provide services. Section 182.9 of the Notary Public License Law states that notaries public must make a record at the time...
WIBX 950

Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State

It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
104.5 The Team

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
torquenews.com

Tesla Exceeds Obligations to State of New York, Saves $41.2 Million

Tesla has fantastic news for New York and particularly Buffalo. You know, I didn't know Tesla had obligations toward the state of New York or toward any state until I didn't came across to a report that Tesla is hiring so many people at its Gigafactory in New York, that it's exceeding its obligations to state.But the story is really interesting and I am telling you know.
BUFFALO, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

1K+
Followers
835
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy