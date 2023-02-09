What to know about the new look of the NY DMV inspection stickers

Excuse motorists for their quick double takes when they pass a vehicle on a New York state roadway.

That's because the state Department of Motor Vehicles has begun issuing vehicle inspection stickers with a brand-new look.

The DMV announced Tuesday that it's transitioning to print-on-demand inspection certificates that provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information on the sticker.

The new stickers have a different appearance than the inspection stickers previously issued by the DMV and the sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year.

When will you receive the new NY inspection sticker?

Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, and according to the DMV, the transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a release. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service."

While the previous stickers are being phased out, customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024.

Will the new NY inspection sticker cost more?

DMV spokesperson Walt McClure said there will be no additional costs for vehicle owners, as the inspection fee will remain unchanged. Fees range from $10 to $15 depending on the weight of the vehicle, plus the cost of the emissions check.

Registered vehicles in New York state must be inspected every 12 months and when ownership is transferred.

The DMV said it is working with its partners in law enforcement and local government to spread the word about the new stickers so they are recognized as legal and valid.

One of the benefits of the new stickers is "It helps law enforcement see that an inspection sticker is legitimate," McClure said.

