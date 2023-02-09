ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Top Performers: E.E. Smith, Seventy-First stars lead basketball teams to championships

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Here’s a look at the top performers in high school basketball for the week of Feb. 6-11.

Boys Basketball

Karsten Swinney, Freedom Christian: The sophomore had 29 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds in an 89-52 win against Berean Baptist.

Haidyn Bell, Freedom Christian: The sophomore had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals against Berean Baptist.

DJ Jones, Freedom Christian: The sophomore had 17 points, six rebounds and six steals against Berean Baptist.

PRIVATE SCHOOL STARS:NCISAA basketball: Fayetteville’s private school players to watch in playoffs

Eden Hilton-Epps, Gray’s Creek: The senior had 25 points in a loss against Jack Britt.

Jayvien Richardson, Jack Britt: The sophomore had 20 points in a 64-52 win against Gray’s Creek.

Jared Davis, Seventy-First: The senior had 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 72-51 win against Lumberton to help the Falcons secure back-to-back championships in the United 8 Conference.

DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First: The sophomore had 16 points against Lumberton.

Mylon Campbell, Seventy-First: The junior had 10 points against Lumberton.

Carlos Craig, Terry Sanford: The senior had 11 points and five rebounds in a 45-32 loss to E.E. Smith.

Girls Basketball

Jayda Angel, Cape Fear: The junior had 26 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 62-47 win against South View.

Samara Britt, Cape Fear: The senior had 12 points and 12 rebounds against South View.

Jahriell Murchison, E.E. Smith:The sophomore had 21 points, including a game-winning buzzer-beater, in a 61-59 win against Terry Sanford to help the Golden Bull-ettes win the All American Conference regular-season title.

Keashiana Murphy, E.E. Smith: The senior had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Terry Sanford.

Alexia White, Jack Britt: The sophomore had 12 points in a 30-15 win against Gray’s Creek.

Nevaeh Colon, South View: The senior had 20 points against Cape Fear.

Nahmiah Aekins, South View: The junior had 10 points and seven rebounds against Cape Fear.

Ameya Brown, Terry Sanford: The freshman had 22 points and nine rebounds in the loss to E.E. Smith.

Miya Giles-Jones, Terry Sanford: The Northeastern signee had 17 points and nine rebounds against E.E. Smith.

Breonna Roaf, Terry Sanford: The sophomore had 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals against E.E. Smith.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

