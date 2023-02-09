Top Performers: E.E. Smith, Seventy-First stars lead basketball teams to championships
Here’s a look at the top performers in high school basketball for the week of Feb. 6-11.
Boys Basketball
Karsten Swinney, Freedom Christian: The sophomore had 29 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds in an 89-52 win against Berean Baptist.
Haidyn Bell, Freedom Christian: The sophomore had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals against Berean Baptist.
DJ Jones, Freedom Christian: The sophomore had 17 points, six rebounds and six steals against Berean Baptist.
Eden Hilton-Epps, Gray’s Creek: The senior had 25 points in a loss against Jack Britt.
Jayvien Richardson, Jack Britt: The sophomore had 20 points in a 64-52 win against Gray’s Creek.
Jared Davis, Seventy-First: The senior had 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 72-51 win against Lumberton to help the Falcons secure back-to-back championships in the United 8 Conference.
DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First: The sophomore had 16 points against Lumberton.
Mylon Campbell, Seventy-First: The junior had 10 points against Lumberton.
Carlos Craig, Terry Sanford: The senior had 11 points and five rebounds in a 45-32 loss to E.E. Smith.
Girls Basketball
Jayda Angel, Cape Fear: The junior had 26 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 62-47 win against South View.
Samara Britt, Cape Fear: The senior had 12 points and 12 rebounds against South View.
Jahriell Murchison, E.E. Smith:The sophomore had 21 points, including a game-winning buzzer-beater, in a 61-59 win against Terry Sanford to help the Golden Bull-ettes win the All American Conference regular-season title.
Keashiana Murphy, E.E. Smith: The senior had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Terry Sanford.
Alexia White, Jack Britt: The sophomore had 12 points in a 30-15 win against Gray’s Creek.
Nevaeh Colon, South View: The senior had 20 points against Cape Fear.
Nahmiah Aekins, South View: The junior had 10 points and seven rebounds against Cape Fear.
Ameya Brown, Terry Sanford: The freshman had 22 points and nine rebounds in the loss to E.E. Smith.
Miya Giles-Jones, Terry Sanford: The Northeastern signee had 17 points and nine rebounds against E.E. Smith.
Breonna Roaf, Terry Sanford: The sophomore had 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals against E.E. Smith.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.
