Hampton Falls, NH

Hampton Falls eyes tax incentives, sewer to spur development on Route 1: Voters to decide

By Angeljean Chiaramida
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
HAMPTON FALLS — The town is seeking voter approval on two warrant articles at Town Meeting in March, which officials say could lead to more development and economic growth in the town’s Route 1 (Lafayette Road) corridor.

Both articles are intended to shift the current tax burden, which rests almost entirely on the shoulders of residential property owners, to an expanded commercial sector by encouraging more development. Officials have previously said there are at least 125 taxable residential and commercial properties along the town’s Route 1 corridor.

One article going to voters calls for offering tax exemptions to spur development, while another seeks $100,000 to study adding public sewer along Route 1. Both articles were discussed at Saturday’s deliberative session.

"There were no negative comments on the two articles," said Town Administrator Karen Anderson.

“There were no negative comments on the two articles,” said Town Administrator Karen Anderson.

Tax incentives to drive business into town

Article 15 would offer a five-year, sliding scale of tax exemptions to businesses on new commercial construction.

The prospect of offering financial incentives to business owners who want to enlarge or improve existing enterprises or build new facilities, according to Anderson, is relatively new in New Hampshire.

The tax exemption would only apply to the value of the improvements or new construction, she said, and not on the assessed value of the original facility. It would last for five years, with the first year’s exemptions equal to 50% of the assessed value of the new construction, then slide down 10% for each of the next four years until year five, when the exemption would equal 10% of the assessed value of the new construction.

Hampton Beach $22M pier project:Supporters make case, but does State Parks want it?

Anderson said an example of this would be if a retail store wants to modernize or enlarge its facility by adding a half-million-dollar addition to its total assessed value.

To do so, she said, the company may need to close during construction. Given construction costs and the loss of income during the building phase, Anderson feels the prospect of a 50% exemption on the half-million-dollar addition could make a difference to the company’s bottom line, encouraging it to take the initiative to improve, or for new companies to come into town.

Sewer could be foundation for growth in Hampton Falls

Article 16 requests voters approve acquiring a $100,000 state loan to undertake an engineering study for the addition of public sewer along Route 1. Long needed to encourage commercial growth and development along the town’s business section, Anderson said the study would include running the sewer to hook up with the school.

The loan, available through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, is a principal loan forgiveness program run through the state Department of Environmental Services.

Bearded Bakery comes to Hampton:Here's what the guy you saw on Food Network is cooking up

If approved, Anderson said it will have no tax impact. However, because the state treats it like a bond, the article needs three-fifths, or 60%, approval to pass.

The money would be used not only to assess the prospect of hooking up to Seabrook’s existing sewer system – should that community eventually approve such a project – but also to investigate Hampton Falls locating its own wastewater treatment facility, Anderson said.

“We’re actually looking at some property to build our own treatment plant,” said Anderson.

With the significant wetlands along Route 1, the type of developments that can set up business there is currently limited because of the lack of a public sewer. Should sewer be introduced, officials said it could encourage existing businesses to improve or new ones to sprout up. It would also enhance the value of commercial property along the roadway.

One recently proposed project at the former site of Faro Gardens is dependent on several variances from the town’s zoning ordinance as well as Seabrook providing sewer and water.

New development:Big changes to condos, restaurant plan at old Faro Gardens in Hampton Falls

Owner Joe Faro pitched three three-story buildings containing 104 age-restricted condos and 11,400 square feet of commercial space. The commercial space would consist of 6,000 square feet of retail and 5,400 for a 140-seat restaurant. Faro predicted the condos would sell between $300,000 to $593,000 and that the entire complex would generate about $1.2 million in property tax revenue for Hampton Falls. With a town operating budget of about $3 million, that’s a significant financial prospect for Hampton Falls.

Both warrant articles will be voted on at the March 14 Town Meeting. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Akerman School.

