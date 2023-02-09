ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

How a home in Jamestown has quietly become a center of support for Nepal

By Zane Wolfang, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBQaJ_0khWPSVF00

JAMESTOWN – About two miles north of Beavertail State Park, tucked away on a quiet residential road, is an organization called Friends of Nepal. It’s an unusual enough name in context to stop scrolling Google Maps and take a closer look; Jamestown not being known as an epicenter of Nepalese culture, one might wonder what exactly who the friends of this small, landlocked south Asian country in the heart of the Himalayas are, and what they are doing so far away from Asia and so close to sea level.

As it turns out, they are mostly retired Peace Corps volunteers, and they do a lot.

The organization, whose nationwide membership is culled from the ranks of the 3,341 individuals who have traveled to Nepal with the Peace Corps since 1962 but has been coordinated out of Rhode Island for 21 years, donates tens of thousands of dollars to grassroots development projects in Nepal every year.

Aaron Rome served in Nepal from 1991 to 1993 as a water supply engineer and then volunteered as the president of Friends of Nepal from 2002-2017. On his website, Rome, who lives in Saunderstown, calls his time with the Peace Corps “the source of some of his most meaningful experiences." He also says the experience in Nepal “enabled him to understand, with first-hand knowledge, the need of under-served and marginalized communities.”

Rome explained to The Daily News the reason Friends of Nepal has a connection to Rhode Island is that he served as the organization’s president for 15 years from 2002-2017 and ran it out of his house. He passed the torch on to fellow Rhode Islander Dan Donaghue when he was ready to move on, moving the nerve center of the Friends of Nepal's quietly effective operation into Newport County.

Newport taxes:A look at the tax-exempt properties generating $1 million in revenue for Newport

Now it is Donaghue, who served in Nepal from 1974 -1977 as a livestock volunteer at a veterinary hospital, who from his home in Jamestown marshals the nationwide network of former Nepal Peace Corps Volunteers, former Peace Corps Nepal staff, and academics to select, fund and follow up on development projects every year. Donaghue and his wife moved to Jamestown in 1999 as he was preparing for a stint as the Peace Corps Country Director in Tajikistan, which was in a state of nearly total devastation in the wake of a five-year civil war.

"I was willing to go everywhere – I had never been anywhere," said Donaghue, reminiscing on his decision at the age of 22 to join the Peace Corps. "And I got really lucky; Nepal is a really wonderful country...no war, not a lot of discrimination, four of the major religions are there – Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity – and everyone gets along in a very interesting and multi-cultured society."

Since its founding in 1986, Friends of Nepal has successfully funded a wide array of grassroots projects including youth and adult literacy programs for girls and mothers, sustainable job creation programs such as training women to install solar panels, and most recently in 2022 sustainability-oriented projects focused on things like clean drinking water supply and macadamia nut farming.

Spare Change:Rogers gym the latest bump in the road to a new high school

While the organization normally distributes small grants in the neighborhood of $5,000 per project, in the wake of the horrific 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal in 2015, Friends of Nepal's members and their personal networks raised and donated over $100,000 for Nepalese hospitals and communities.

Jamestown may not have much of a Nepalese flavor to it, but that does not hold true for all of Rhode Island. Rome began helping newly arrived refugees from Nepal in 2009, when eight individuals from two families arrived in Providence. Within three years he watched Rhode Island’s community grow to over 200 strong, and by 2015 there were over 300 people of Nepalese descent living in the Providence area.

Donaghue, who went on to a 25-year career in refugee assistance and poverty alleviation programming with the U.S. State Department and Save the Children and now speaks Nepali, Hindi and Urdu, has also worked extensively with Rhode Island’s Nepalese community, noting in his bio on the Friends of Nepal website that in addition to working on development projects and with refugees throughout Asia, he has “spent quite a bit of time with Bhutan-Nepali refugees here where I live, in Rhode Island.”

At the Statehouse:Dream of living on a houseboat in RI? This bill could see them banned in some places

He has also worked with immigrants and refugees in Newport County, teaching citizenship classes for Newporters with Guatemalan, Salvadoran and other cultural heritage through the Newport Community School’s Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center program at Thompson Middle School.

Whether he is helping Newporters attain the citizenship they have dreamed of since moving to Newport as children, fundraising for early-age literacy programs in the slums of Kathmandu, or organizing the Friends of Nepal’s efforts to install a tri-lingual Nepali, Tibetan, and English library and computer classroom for school-age nuns in the Himalayas, Donaghue and the Friends of Nepal are a great example of a small entity with an outsize impact on the world around it – very much in keeping with the history and culture of Rhode Island.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Monday, February 13: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
WHITEFIELD, NH
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Happy Bookday Bookstore keeps the pages turning

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Allison Bernard decided last summer to challenge the trends for buying books online, she knew she needed a unique name for her brick-and-mortar bookstore. It had to capture a sense of promise and pleasure from engaging and exploring new worlds and ideas in books...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
providenceonline.com

A Coastal Sanctuary in Charlestown

This four-level, architect-designed waterfront home on serene Ninigret Pond merges luxury living with laid-back comfort elevated over 11 feet above sea level. Awaken to panoramic sweeping views enjoyed by three bedrooms, including the primary suite, which occupies the entirety of the third floor. With more than 6,000 square feet of living area, three full baths, one half bath and an expansive gourmet kitchen, this home at the end of a dead-end street is ideal for relaxing by the pool or gathering with friends. Perched on more than two acres of land at the tip of Marsh Point, soak in spectacular sunsets and sunrises in your own private, protected paradise, featuring a 50-foot dock with ocean access. Meticulous additions and thoughtful renovations went into this eye-catching beauty with multiple spaces for entertaining inside and out. By day, spot migratory birds in nearby Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge; by night, be awed by the Milky Way thanks to Charlestown's Dark Sky Ordinance. Enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, clamming, and oyster farms at your fingertips with access to the Atlantic Ocean through the Charlestown Breachway. This contemporary coastal sanctuary offers a rare opportunity to call the most spectacular view in South County home.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
EXETER, RI
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
STONINGTON, CT
nerej.com

Hope & Main Makers Marketplace opens eatery at 100 Westminster in Providence, RI on January 18th

Providence, RI Hope & Main, the state’s first food business incubator, officially opened the doors of its downtown location on January 18th. This new urban eatery and local market located at 100 Westminster St. will showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s member community. With support from Papitto Opportunity Connection and Paolino Properties, this new concept creates more equitable access for emerging food-preneurs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island

Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
WARWICK, RI
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy